A procedural ruling, not a verdict on guilt, puts the governor back under a prison sentence and an arrest order.

Politics: Peru

An appeals court in Peru has thrown out the ruling that freed Rosa Vásquez, the governor of the Lima region, from a nine-year-five-month prison sentence for embezzlement, and the sentence is back in force. The court’s decision, reported on Wednesday 25 November, also revives the orders to locate and arrest her.

The Segunda Sala Penal de Apelaciones Permanente de Ate, an appeals chamber in eastern Lima, did not rule on her guilt. It found that her habeas corpus petition, a fast-track request to a judge to undo an unlawful detention or ruling, came too early, because her appeal to the Supreme Court was still pending.

Key Facts Who. Rosa Vásquez, governor of the Lima region, the area around the capital but not the city.

What. Appeals court revokes a ruling that annulled her 9-year-5-month embezzlement sentence.

When. Court decision reported Wednesday 25 November 2026; arrest orders active again.

Next. Her appeal to the Supreme Court is still pending; no arrest has been reported.

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

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A procedural ruling, not a verdict on guilt, puts the governor back under a prison sentence and an arrest order.

Rosa Vásquez Cuadrado was sentenced on 5 December 2025 to nine years and five months in prison for aggravated embezzlement, in a case from her time as mayor in Huarochirí, a province in the Andes east of Lima. The case involves more than S/1 million (soles, Peru’s currency; about US$290,000 at S/3.46 per US$) tied to a civic centre project in Matucana, the provincial capital.

A court of appeals confirmed the sentence on 25 May 2026, and her appeal to the Supreme Court, which can review whether the law was applied correctly, was sent up in June. A habeas corpus petition was filed on her behalf on 11 August 2026, while that appeal was still open.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In late September a lower judge in the La Molina and Cieneguilla district of Lima granted the petition and annulled the conviction. Vásquez, who had been a fugitive for about four months, returned to her post on 14 October.

The appeals chamber has now reversed that. It revoked the September ruling that had upheld the petition and declared the petition improcedente, meaning inadmissible.

The judges found that the petition did not meet the “requisito de firmeza”, the rule that a ruling must be final before it can be challenged this way, set in article 9 of Peru’s Code of Constitutional Procedure. They said the decision is not a ruling on the merits of the case, so the conviction itself is still for the Supreme Court.

The Palacio de Justicia in Lima, Peru’s main courthouse. File photo, not the chamber that issued the ruling.

What the Ruling Changes in the Lima Region

The orders to locate and arrest Vásquez are valid again from the date of the decision. It is not clear whether she has been detained, whether she is still at work, or who runs the regional government.

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The Lima region, known as Lima Provincias, was on the list of about 15 regions where the national electoral office’s October counts showed a governor runoff could be needed. The National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, set the runoff date as Sunday 6 December 2026, and the list could still change as disputed vote tallies are resolved.

The runoff decides who will govern the region next, and it is a separate matter from the court case. It does not change the sentence, which now stands.

The setback for Vásquez does not settle the case either way, because the Supreme Court has still to decide her appeal. Until then, the nine-year-five-month term stands.

For readers abroad, the case shows how a sentence, an appeal and a habeas corpus petition can leave a regional government’s leadership unclear for months. The next court step is the Supreme Court’s decision on her appeal.

The next dated step in the electoral calendar is the runoff on Sunday 6 December 2026. Our runoff coverage and our guide to Peru’s regions and provinces set out how regional government works.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rosa Vásquez guilty, according to this ruling?

The ruling does not decide guilt. It says only that the habeas corpus petition came too early, so the sentence stands while the Supreme Court appeal runs.

Has Vásquez been arrested?

No arrest has been reported. The orders to locate and arrest her are valid again from the date of the decision.

Sources: decision of the Segunda Sala Penal de Apelaciones Permanente de Ate and the earlier court rulings in the case, 25 November 2026; Jurado Nacional de Elecciones plenary decision of 7 October 2026, published in El Peruano, Peru’s official gazette; PEN/USD close of 26 November 2026 from the RT market-data service.

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