The sale tests how much cash the company can raise from land it does not need. It is a small but steady source of money for a state firm.

File photo, May 2014. The Talara refinery complex in Piura, northern Peru, in a photo supplied by Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines; it is not a current view of the plant. (Photo: The EITI, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

PERU · ENERGY · BRIEF

Peru’s state investment agency has put nine more properties of Petroperú, the state-owned oil company, up for auction, worth about US$9.6 million together. The land lies around Talara, an oil town in Piura region in northern Peru, and the agency says the sale will not touch the Talara refinery.

ProInversión, the government agency that sells state assets to private bidders, announced the third auction on Friday 20 November 2026. The programme is meant to raise cash for Petroperú.

Key Facts What Peru’s ProInversión launched a third auction of nine Petroperú properties worth about US$9.6 million.

Where Pariñas district, Talara province, Piura region in northern Peru, covering more than 83.5 hectares.

On offer In total, 19 Petroperú properties worth about US$34.6 million are now open to bidders.

Next ProInversión has not yet published the date for bids and the award.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

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The sale tests how much cash the company can raise from land it does not need. It is a small but steady source of money for a state firm.

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The nine plots cover more than 835,000 square metres (83.5 hectares) in Pariñas, a district of Talara province in Piura region. They include land in the oil company’s sales area and lots east of Punta Malacas, along the Talara-Lobitos road, a coastal route, near the Malacas thermal power plant.

ProInversión calls them non-critical assets, “whose disposal does not affect the operation of the New Talara Refinery or the continuity of fuel supply,” it said in a press note on Friday 20 November 2026 (our translation from Spanish). The refinery is Petroperú’s main plant at Talara.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The first auction, held on Friday 7 August 2026, raised about US$1.17 million after the first awards, ProInversión says. A second call, still open, covers ten properties worth about US$25 million in Lima, Tumbes, Pasco, Lambayeque, Áncash and Piura.

Together, the second and third calls put 19 properties on offer at once, worth about US$34.6 million. With the nine new plots, ProInversión has now called 23 properties under the programme.

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For US readers, this is a small step in raising cash for a state company at the centre of Peru’s energy debate. Our reporting on unions opposing a private Talara plan and on the company’s investor update shows why its finances are watched.

ProInversión says the proceeds stay inside Petroperú to support its liquidity, working capital and financial sustainability. It has not said when bids are due or when winners will be named, and the official schedule with date, time and place is to follow.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Petroperú Selling Land?

ProInversión says the sales raise cash that stays inside the state oil company. The money is meant to support its liquidity and working capital.

Does the Sale Affect Fuel Supply?

ProInversión says the nine properties are non-critical and do not affect the New Talara Refinery or fuel supply. Bid rules are still to come.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources: ProInversión (Peru’s investment promotion agency), press note on the third Petroperú auction, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error