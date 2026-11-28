Peru's election office says no regional office in the flooded north was damaged. Only the national election court can move the 6 December vote.

Photo: Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Elections: Peru

Peru’s election office said on Friday 27 November 2026 that its offices and ballot material in the rain-hit northern regions of Piura and Tumbes are undamaged. The statement came nine days before the regional runoff on Sunday 6 December 2026.

Heavy rain from El Niño, the Pacific warming pattern that brings floods to Peru’s north coast, flooded streets in Piura on Thursday 26 November, and the question is whether the vote can go ahead. The office, ONPE (Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales), runs the count and the logistics of every Peruvian election.

Key Facts Who. ONPE, Peru’s election office, says its offices in rain-hit Piura and Tumbes are undamaged.

What. Ballot material reached all 63 regional offices; seven offices in rain areas were checked.

Where and when. Piura and Tumbes, northern Peru; regional runoff on Sunday 6 December 2026.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:20 GMT.

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Peru’s election office says no regional office in the flooded north was damaged. Only the national election court can move the 6 December vote.

ONPE checked seven of its 63 regional offices in rain-affected areas: Sullana, Piura, Castilla, Tumbes, Morropón, La Esperanza and José Leonardo Ortiz. The readings were taken up to 9:00 a.m. Lima time on Friday, and none of the seven reported damage.

Paul Cárdenas, adviser to ONPE’s national head, said on Friday: “The heads of the offices have reported that the offices have suffered no damage.” He added that the schools inspected in flooded zones can still serve as polling sites.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The runoff covers 15 regions, where 12,474,107 registered voters will choose governors and vice governors on Sunday 6 December from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., ONPE said. It is needed because no ticket reached 30% of valid votes in the first round on 4 October 2026, while ten other regions were decided outright (see regional runoffs explained).

The JNE (Jurado Nacional de Elecciones), Peru’s election court, moved the date from Sunday 29 November to 6 December after ONPE asked for more time. Rain has since become the main risk, and the response has come in three steps: a decree that locked in the 15 runoffs, ONPE’s ballot rescue plan for rains and early shipment of the material.

ONPE said on 25 November that shipping began on Friday 20 November from its warehouse in Lurín, south of Lima and took five days, by road, air and river. The kits cover 42,929 polling tables at 5,417 voting sites, with 100 spare ballots per collection centre.

Table boxes were double-wrapped in plastic and film against water, ONPE said, and each vehicle carried an ONPE commissioner, satellite tracking and a police escort. Cárdenas said on Friday that the material reached all 63 offices about two days earlier: “We took the decision to send out the electoral material in good time,” he said, because of how El Niño is advancing.

The headquarters of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024 (Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Most polling sites are schools of the Education Ministry, and Cárdenas warned that rain can leave them unusable “from one moment to the next”. ONPE monitors the situation daily with data from executive-branch agencies, he said.

Piura had heavy rain for a second day running on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November, and the national weather service Senamhi said on 27 November that it would continue through the weekend. Senamhi’s forecast beyond the weekend is not known.

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Every regional office has a generator, ONPE said, and it has coordinated with Osinergmin, the energy-sector regulator, so that power cuts are avoided or fixed fast. If the risk materialises, ballots and tally sheets of high-risk offices move to a contingency computing centre at ONPE headquarters in Lima.

If roads are blocked, the material travels by sea with the Peruvian Navy from the ports of Callao, Salaverry, Pimentel or Paita. ONPE rated five offices critical in runoff regions: Tumbes, Sullana, Paita and Castilla in Piura, and Chiclayo in Lambayeque.

Critical means the computing centre sits on the first floor, the risk is high and the office lies in a declared emergency zone. ONPE announced this contingency plan before Friday’s check.

Cárdenas said that a postponement is not ONPE’s decision, because only the JNE can take it. ONPE will tell the court what is happening on the ground, he said.

The JNE has made no decision on postponement, and ONPE’s reading is as of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, before the weekend rain. The people affected are voters and officials in two northern regions near the border with Ecuador.

The next dated step is the vote itself on Sunday 6 December. It stays on unless the JNE decides otherwise, and ballots can still be moved by sea if roads close.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the 6 December vote still go ahead in Piura and Tumbes?

ONPE says its offices and ballot material there are undamaged, so the vote is on. Only the JNE can postpone it.

What happens if roads are blocked by rain?

ONPE has a plan to move ballots and tally sheets of high-risk offices to a computing centre in Lima. If roads are cut, the Navy would carry them by sea.

Who is affected by the rain and the vote?

Voters and election officials in two northern regions near the Ecuador border. There is no direct effect for readers elsewhere.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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