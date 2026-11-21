A security council can list a gang on intelligence alone, and the state can then freeze its money and flag its travel; the rules for challenging a listing are still to come.

The Government Palace in Lima, seat of Peru's president. Photo: Avodrocc, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Peru · Security

Peru has created a secret national register of criminal gangs that use terror tactics, and it lets the state freeze their members’ money before any conviction. Decree 1746 appeared in the official gazette El Peruano on Saturday 21 November 2026, a day after it was signed.

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The register, known by its Spanish initials RENOCTE, is run by the Secretaría de Seguridad y Defensa Nacional (SEDENA), the government’s national security secretariat. The decree makes its contents secret, so the public may never learn who is on it.

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Key Facts Who. Peru’s government, using powers Congress delegated; SEDENA, the national security secretariat, runs the register.

What. Decree 1746 creates RENOCTE, a secret register of criminal gangs that use terror tactics.

Next. A regulation with the working rules is due within 30 working days of the decree taking effect.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

A security council can list a gang on intelligence alone, and the state can then freeze its money and flag its travel; the rules for challenging a listing are still to come.

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The decree grew out of a security package the government asked Congress for in September. On 12 September 2026 the government proposed a register of criminal organisations classified as terrorist, and Prime Minister Luis Galarreta said the powers would help build an intelligence command modelled on the historic GEIN, the police unit that captured Abimael Guzmán, leader of the Shining Path guerrillas, in 1992 (El Peruano, 12 September).

Law 32743, published on 22 October, gave the executive 90 calendar days to legislate on public security and the El Niño weather phenomenon, and told it not to alter the crime of terrorism itself (Law 32743). That window runs until January 2027.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Defence Minister Rafael Belaunde said on 28 October that Congress had approved something “not exactly what we asked for” (El Peruano, 28 October). It was still enough, he said, to declare gangs such as the criminal group Tren de Aragua “hostile groups”, a status that would allow targeted operations against their leaders.

Decree 1746 follows Decree 1744 of 8 November, issued under the same law, which changed rules on extortion, illegal firearms and phone geolocation for investigators (Decree 1744). The deadline pushes the government to move quickly, and this decree rules in listing by intelligence alone while ruling out any public list.

The Congress building in Lima, which delegated the decree-making powers to the government. (File photo)

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There are two ways into the register, and one of them bypasses the courts. The first starts when prosecutors formalise an investigation, a judge imposes a coercive measure such as pretrial detention, or a court convicts under the new Article 317-C of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors and courts must report each step to SEDENA within three working days. The second way skips the courts: the Consejo de Seguridad y Defensa Nacional (COSEDENA), the national security council, can declare a gang a criminal organisation with terror practices using intelligence or national-security information alone.

The council must test three criteria: an organised, hierarchical structure; planning or carrying out attacks with explosives or weapons against people, homes, transport, public services or infrastructure; and a search for profit. Public bodies must hand over the information the council asks for (Decree 1746, El Peruano).

Once a gang is registered, the Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera (UIF-Perú), the state’s financial intelligence unit, may order the immediate freezing of funds and assets of the people and companies covered. The register includes the gang, its members and its collaborators.

SEDENA must also send the names of registered individuals to Migraciones, the immigration agency, which issues preventive migration alerts. Article 317-C adds a prison term of 15 to 35 years for using fear, such as bombings or armed attacks, to make money.

The decree does not say how a listed gang or person can challenge an entry, and no entry can be seen because the register is secret. The delegation law asked for judicial control, periodic review and a right of defence, and the decree’s review provision says COSEDENA must reassess registrations periodically.

That gap matters for banks and foreign companies that deal with Peruvian counterparties, because a freeze ordered by UIF-Perú could reach any person or company the register covers. Nothing in the text tells a bank how it would learn that an entry exists.

The Council of Ministers’ office must issue the regulation within 30 working days of the decree taking effect, through a supreme decree signed by four ministers. The decree is also to be reported to the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times, and a guide to Peru’s political players. A related case: a lawmaker’s father held in a terror probe.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can a gang be listed without a trial?

Yes: the security council can declare a gang from intelligence information alone, though a court-based route also exists. The decree does not describe how to appeal.

Will the public see the list?

No. The decree makes the register’s contents secret, so only authorities will know who is on it unless a regulation or a court case says more.

Sources: Decreto Legislativo 1746, El Peruano, 21 November 2026; Ley 32743, El Peruano, 22 October 2026; Decreto Legislativo 1744, El Peruano, 8 November 2026; El Peruano news items of 12 September and 28 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error