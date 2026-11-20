A terrorism-related case touching a legislator’s family and two artists has reopened the argument in Peru over how far anti-terror law should reach.

Peru: Security and Politics

Peru’s national police anti-terrorism directorate, known as Dircote, detained the father of a sitting congresswoman on Thursday 19 November 2026 in Tarapoto, a city in the San Martín region. Polidoro Tapullima Upiachihua is the father of Jacqueline Tapullima Insapillo, a deputy for San Martín in the lower chamber of Peru’s Congress, from the political party Juntos por el Perú.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

A second relative, David Tapullima Upiachihua (two reports call him her uncle, one her cousin), was detained with him after searches at two homes in Tarapoto. Prosecutors suspect terrorism-related offences, and no report says the deputy herself is detained or charged.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Police detained Polidoro Tapullima, father of Deputy Jacqueline Tapullima, a second relative and others.

What. Detained on terrorism-related allegations; a court ordered a 15-day preliminary hold.

Where. Tarapoto in San Martín, central Lima and Urcos in Cusco, on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A terrorism-related case touching a legislator’s family and two artists has reopened the argument in Peru over how far anti-terror law should reach.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on San Martín (Peru) Email address Follow

Prosecutors say the case concerns alleged training with firearms and explosives in 2024 and 2025. They have not made their evidence public, and no court has tested it.

The suspected offences are terrorism and affiliation with a terrorist organisation, and at least two reports say prosecutors link the case to the Túpac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA), a guerrilla group that fought the state in the 1980s and 1990s. Peru also fought the Shining Path guerrillas, mainly in the 1980s and 1990s, so terrorism cases still carry heavy political weight.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Palacio de Justicia in Lima.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The same day police detained Pedro Mosqueira, an urban artist known as Pedro Mo, in Urcos in the Cusco region, and Brenda Mejía, known as Brenda Jah, in central Lima. A fifth person, Libia Arcila, was also detained.

The prosecutor’s request named ten people, and the Ninth National Preparatory Investigation Court partly granted the request, ordering preliminary detention, a short hold while prosecutors investigate, of 15 days for five of them. The request came from the specialised prosecutors for terrorism cases, and four people were in custody when the first reports were written, with later reports counting five.

The case rests largely on audiovisual and sound material from a “special agent” in the prosecution file. One report calls the reliance on that agent questioned, and the reports do not say what the searches found.

Pedro Mo denies the accusation, says his group is cultural and says he has never used a firearm, according to those reports. One regional report says the deputy’s relatives reject the link, without quoting any of them.

Deputy Ernesto Zunini, of the same party as Tapullima (Juntos por el Perú), demanded that the State act with responsibility and respect the artists’ fundamental rights. Senator Mirtha Vásquez, of the political party Ahora Nación, questioned the criminalisation of artists, students and social movements, and opposition lawmakers also protested.

The deputy made no statement on the arrests in the reports. She is separately under investigation over allegedly forged signatures and fingerprints in her candidacy registration, a matter unrelated to the arrests that has produced no verdict.

Opposition politicians have criticised the case as the criminalisation of artists and social movements, and the court partly granted the request by ordering detention for five of the ten people named. The prosecution’s evidence has not been tested in court.

The 15-day preliminary detention runs to early December, and one report says the relatives are to be moved to Lima. No hearing date has been published.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Peru 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a preliminary detention mean the suspects are guilty?

No. It is a holding measure while prosecutors investigate, and the accused are presumed innocent until a court rules.

Why do terrorism cases weigh so heavily in Peru?

The country’s war with guerrilla groups left a lasting political legacy. Opposition politicians say this case criminalises artists and social movements.

What decides what happens next?

The 15-day preliminary detention runs to early December. No hearing date has been published.

Sources: Policía Nacional del Perú, Dirección contra el Terrorismo (Dircote); Ninth National Preparatory Investigation Court, preliminary detention order; specialised prosecutors for terrorism cases.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error