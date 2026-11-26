Regulator Blames Pemex for Gulf Oil Spill
The regulator has put the blame on Pemex, but how much oil escaped and what it will cost are still unanswered.
Energy: Mexico
Mexico’s safety and environment regulator told lawmakers this week that state oil company Pemex caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Andrea González Hernández, head of the regulator ASEA (the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment), blamed a crack in one of Pemex’s pipelines.
ASEA says 42,000 tonnes of hydrocarbon waste have been recovered since oil fouled more than 40 communities in the states of Veracruz and Tabasco. The spill is in the Gulf that Mexico shares with Texas and Louisiana, and the bill for it is still unknown.
Key Facts
- Who. ASEA chief Andrea González Hernández told deputies that state oil company Pemex is responsible.
- What. A pipeline crack caused the spill, and ASEA has filed a criminal complaint with federal prosecutors.
- Where. Gulf of Mexico, with oil reaching communities in Veracruz and Tabasco.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 26 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.
The regulator has put the blame on Pemex, but how much oil escaped and what it will cost are still unanswered.
Greenpeace Mexico and other environmental groups had warned from satellite images that oil was spreading before any official named a source. On Thursday 16 April 2026 a government panel said the oil came from a 36-inch Pemex pipeline in the Abkatún offshore area of the Cantarell oil complex.
Then Pemex chief Víctor Rodríguez Padilla told that panel his company’s operating area had hidden the leak from him and resisted his requests for information. Three officials were removed: the subdirector for safety and environmental protection, the marine control coordinator and the head of spills and waste.
Rodríguez Padilla filed complaints with the FGR, the federal attorney general’s office, and with the anti-corruption ministry over the three, adding to a criminal complaint ASEA had already filed. Science Secretary Rosaura Ruiz said scientists used more than 70 satellite images to show that the slick drifted with ocean currents onto coasts and beaches.
Ruiz said the volume released was still unknown in April, and that Pemex’s operating areas had logged the leak since early February. Rodríguez Padilla said an overflight spotted the oil on 6 February and containment booms went up at once, while divers found the damage on 8 February.
Opposition parties pressed González repeatedly at a joint hearing of the environment and energy committees of Mexico’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies. “Basically, the loss of containment refers to a crack in the pipeline,” she said, adding that the pipe is 36 inches wide.
“Unfortunately ASEA did not have the correct or timely information on what was happening,” González told the deputies, saying that delayed its on-site protocols until oil reached the coast. That fits the April finding that Pemex staff held back information.
González said the clean-up and waste collection are finished and, “according to what has been reported to us”, no new oil has reached beaches. ASEA has also imposed measures on how the waste is handled.
González also told deputies that ASEA keeps “constant monitoring in the whole Gulf of Mexico and in the whole country”. She said the agency works on a risk-based approach meant to prevent accidents before they happen.
ASEA carried out its own inspection and issued a ruling, but González said it “is not final”, so she could say no more about it. That leaves any penalty against Pemex unknown for now.
Greenpeace Mexico said after the April admission that Pemex still had not said how much oil spilled, and that the amount Pemex must pay for repairs was open. The group argues that support announced for fishing cooperatives does not replace full repair of the damage.
Greenpeace Mexico also calls the spill “not an isolated event”, part of a run of fires, leaks and spills tied to Pemex operations. For Pemex the exposure is on the coast: more than 40 communities in two states were polluted, and fishing families depend on that sea.
The next steps are the final ASEA ruling and the FGR case, and either could put a price on the spill. Until then, the cost stays an open question for Pemex.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who does the regulator say caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill?
ASEA says Pemex did, through a crack in one of its pipelines. The government panel that investigated the spill reached the same conclusion in April.
Is oil still reaching Mexican beaches?
ASEA says clean-up work is finished and no new oil has arrived, based on reports it has received. It says it keeps monitoring the Gulf.
Has Pemex been penalised?
A criminal complaint is with the FGR, and ASEA’s own ruling is not yet final. Until those steps conclude, no penalty can be described.
Sources
Primary sources: Mexico’s ASEA, testimony to the Chamber of Deputies’ environment and energy committees (reported 26 November 2026); the government inter-agency panel on the Gulf spill, press conference of 16 April 2026; Greenpeace Mexico · ASEA · Pemex · Chamber of Deputies
Connected Coverage
Mexico news · Pemex Reports Fire at Abkatún-H Platform · Pemex Owes Banks US$21B, Half to US Lenders · Latin America Power Map
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