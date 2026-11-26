The US proposed tariffs on 14 economies on 25 November but left Mexico undecided, while Oaxaca’s teachers close schools for two days.

President Claudia Sheinbaum with Marcelo Ebrard, now economy secretary, and other cabinet picks at their presentation on 20 June 2024 (Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Big Read · Mexico · Thursday 26 November 2026

The United States proposed new tariffs on 14 of 16 investigated economies on Wednesday 25 November 2026 but made no finding on Mexico. The US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House office that runs trade policy, said it has not made determinations on Mexico or Norway at this time.

Key Facts US decision. The US Trade Representative proposed tariffs on 14 of 16 economies on 25 November, not Mexico or Norway.

Proposed rates. China up to 20% combined with other tariffs, EU 15%, India 25%, Vietnam 35%.

Public process. Comments and requests to appear are due 5 January 2027; hearings begin 25 January 2027.

Open case. The USTR has made no determination on Mexico and has not said what comes next.

Oaxaca strike. Section 22 teachers in Oaxaca strike Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November from 09:00 (10:00 US Eastern).

The US proposed tariffs on 14 economies on 25 November but left Mexico undecided, while Oaxaca’s teachers close schools for two days.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

In Plain English USTR: The US Trade Representative is the White House office that runs trade policy, led by Jamieson Greer.

The US Trade Representative is the White House office that runs trade policy, led by Jamieson Greer. Section 301: A 1974 US trade law that lets Washington respond to foreign trade practices it deems unfair.

A 1974 US trade law that lets Washington respond to foreign trade practices it deems unfair. USMCA (T-MEC): The North American trade pact between the US, Mexico and Canada, up for review.

The North American trade pact between the US, Mexico and Canada, up for review. Section 22: The Oaxaca branch of the SNTE, Mexico’s national teachers’ union, and a stronghold of the dissident CNTE (National Coordinator of Education Workers) movement.

The Oaxaca branch of the SNTE, Mexico’s national teachers’ union, and a stronghold of the dissident CNTE (National Coordinator of Education Workers) movement. Excess capacity: Factory output well beyond domestic demand, which the USTR says distorts trade.

Why Mexico Was Left Off the US Tariff List

The USTR proposed action in 14 of 16 cases under Section 301, a 1974 US trade law aimed at unfair foreign practices. The USTR opened the cases on 11 March 2026, heard nearly 140 witnesses and received about 1,070 comments.

China faces up to 20% combined with existing forced-labour tariffs, the European Union 15% and India up to 25%. Vietnam faces up to 35%, or 20% under a deal, and these rates are proposals, not tariffs now in force, set net of some existing duties.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The USTR has not made determinations on Mexico or Norway and has not said what comes next, so Mexico is not cleared.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Mexico Expected From the US Probe

Mexico’s Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on 27 July 2026 that about 85% of Mexican exports to the US enter duty-free because they meet USMCA origin rules. USMCA is the North American trade pact between the US, Mexico and Canada.

Ebrard said on 27 July that Mexico expected the USTR’s excess capacity decision in the first week of August. The Mexican government’s response to the 25 November announcement is not yet known.

How Oaxaca’s Teachers Plan Two Days of Blockades

Oaxaca’s dissident teachers have called a 48-hour school strike for Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November 2026, after a state march on 25 November. Section 22 is the Oaxaca branch of the SNTE, Mexico’s national teachers’ union, and the stronghold of the dissident CNTE movement.

The union told La Jornada, a Mexican daily, on 17 November that the federal and Oaxaca governments, the latter led by Governor Salomón Jara Cruz, have not honoured agreements reached in May. Its demands include hiring more teaching and administrative staff and an external audit of IEEPO, the state education institute.

The union, led by general secretary Yenny Pérez Martínez, cites a shortage of about 9,000 teachers, directors and administrative staff across more than 1,300 schools. Mobilisations start at 09:00 local time (10:00 US Eastern) on Thursday, with blockades planned at toll booths, bus stations and a fuel terminal belonging to Pemex, the state oil company.

There is no official count of the students who would lose classes. No reply to the specific demands from the federal education ministry, IEEPO or Governor Jara had been found by 26 November.

A market in Tlacolula, Oaxaca state. File photo: Bluerasberry, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What Links These Stories

The two stories are not causally linked, but both leave Mexico waiting on open decisions: one from the USTR, the other from education authorities. For now Mexico’s exporters face no new proposed duty while rivals such as Vietnam and China face proposals, though the open case keeps that position uncertain.

Gainers for now are Mexican exporters and US importers of Mexican goods, who are off the first list; losers are the 14 economies facing proposed tariffs. In Oaxaca, parents and students lose class time, while the union presses its case over the May agreements.

What It Means for US Readers

Companies that buy Mexican parts or finished goods face uncertainty over costs, because the USTR has not said which products a Mexico tariff could cover. Ebrard said on 27 July that about 85% of Mexican exports enter duty-free under the USMCA, but any Mexico tariff level relative to that treatment is not stated.

US firms and individuals can send written comments or ask to appear at hearings by 5 January 2027. Travellers to Oaxaca should expect possible delays on main roads into the city on 26 and 27 November, according to the union’s announced blockade plan.

What to Watch Next

The 48-hour stoppage covers Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November 2026, and it is not yet known whether it will be extended. Written comments and requests to appear in the US tariff process are due on 5 January 2027.

The USTR will hold hearings from 25 January 2027, and the rates remain proposals until it issues a final decision.

What Is Not Known

The USTR has not said why Mexico was left out or when it will decide, and no Mexican government reaction has been found. The proposed rates are set net of existing Section 301 tariffs, including the forced-labour duty, so the two do not simply add up, and how that applies to Mexico is unknown.

No report from 26 November confirms strike turnout, which blockades went ahead or how many classes were lost. No official count of affected students has been published, and it is unknown whether authorities will dock pay, open talks or face an extension.

Sources

Office of the US Trade Representative, press release of 25 November 2026 · La Jornada, 17 November 2026 · The Rio Times, US spares Mexico in new tariff proposal · The Rio Times, Oaxaca Section 22 48-hour strike

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mexico facing new US tariffs under the excess capacity probe?

Not yet. The USTR proposed tariffs on 14 economies on 25 November 2026 but has made no determination on Mexico and set no date. Mexico’s case remains open.

Are the proposed tariffs already in force?

No. The rates are proposals open to public comment until 5 January 2027, with hearings from 25 January 2027. They remain proposals until the USTR issues a final decision.

Why are Oaxaca’s teachers on strike?

Section 22 says governments have not honoured agreements reached in May. Its demands include hiring staff, an external audit of the state education institute IEEPO.