MEXICO · ORGANISED CRIME

A federal judge in Mexico bound over the 20 men detained with the alleged cartel commander known as R2, the news channel N+ reported on Monday 16 November 2026. R2’s own first hearing is still pending after it was suspended because of his wounds, on 11 November and again, according to the Mexican daily Excélsior, after a brief resumption on 18 November.

The case began with the Mexican Navy raid of Sunday 8 November that, as we reported at the time, caught Rafael Álvarez Ayala at a restaurant near Guadalajara. Bound over is a Mexican court step meaning the judge finds enough evidence to continue the prosecution, not a verdict, and every detainee is presumed innocent.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who R2, alleged commander of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and 20 men detained with him.

What Judge bound over the 20 co-detainees by 16 November; R2's own hearing is still pending.

Where Federal court at Puente Grande, Jalisco; R2 stays in a Guadalajara hospital under guard.

Next Hearing on 21 December 2026 for the free defendants; no date yet for R2.

As of 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

Twenty men caught in the Navy raid on an alleged cartel commander now face prosecution in Mexico, while the commander himself, wanted in Washington, lies sedated in hospital.

The United States moved first: on Wednesday 26 August 2026 the Justice Department said in press release no. 26-975 that a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia had charged brothers Ramón Álvarez Ayala, 44, known as R1, and Rafael Álvarez Ayala, 42, known as R2, who it called regional commanders in Michoacán of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The same release said Washington designated CJNG a foreign terrorist organisation on 20 February 2025.

The indictment alleges a conspiracy from 2004 through December 2023 to distribute 5 kg or more of cocaine and 500 g or more of methamphetamine for import into the United States, plus firearm offences. If convicted, the release said, each brother faces a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, who leads the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said on 26 August: “The Department of Justice is committed to the total elimination of drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations.” The charges are allegations, and the department thanked Mexico for securing R1’s arrest, which the news site Infobae dated to 30 July 2026, when R1 entered the high-security Altiplano federal prison.

Court Orders Keep R2 in Hospital

R2’s court fight began within days of his capture. On Tuesday 10 November the Third District Court in Criminal Matters in Jalisco, a federal court at the Puente Grande prison and courts complex, granted his defence a provisional suspension in an amparo, a Mexican petition that freezes an official act while a judge decides, Infobae reported that day.

The order bars handing him to foreign agents while the case is pending and ends any incommunicado detention, but it did not free him or rule on guilt. His defence team argued that, with federal guards in the hospital, he could be given to US agents before any ruling, and the court backed that argument, Infobae reported.

At the first hearing for the detainees on Wednesday 11 November, the judge suspended R2’s session at 18:13 because doctors said painkillers left him too drowsy, Excélsior reported that day. The doctors told the judge “Es difícil que el señor se pueda mantener más de una hora” (“It is hard for him to last more than an hour”), and the hearing went on for the other 20.

A second amparo, no. 1504/2026 at the Fourth District Court in Criminal Matters in Jalisco, bars moving R2 to Puente Grande or any federal prison without a definitive medical discharge, Infobae reported on 18 November. He therefore stays at the Antiguo Hospital Civil de Guadalajara under federal guard.

File photo: Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Sixteen of the 20 Face the Process Free

The 20 men detained with him include musicians, restaurant workers and diners. N+ reported on 16 November that 15 of them, released days earlier, go on facing a charge of simple drug possession without detention, and that the court set a hearing for Monday 21 December 2026 to consider suspending that proceeding.

Four men stay in pretrial detention, N+ reported: two on charges of holding firearms reserved for the military, two on drug sales and cartridges. A fifth, held at first for lack of proven roots, had his conditions changed and is free, so 16 of the 20 face the process outside prison.

Outlets differ on the details. Excélsior wrote on 19 November of 19 others detained, 16 free and 3 in custody, after counting 21 detainees in all on 11 November, and Zeta, a Tijuana weekly, dated the decision to Tuesday 17 November.

R2’s own initial hearing, by video from hospital, resumed on the morning of 18 November, Excélsior reported that day, yet the paper wrote on 19 November, citing the federal prosecutor’s office (FGR), that it was postponed for the second time. Gunshot wounds and emergency surgery keep him sedated, and no new date has been set.

Reports differ on whether he has already been bound over. Infobae wrote on 18 November, and Zeta on 17 November, that he was, with four associates held in custody, but we could not find an official statement confirming it, so his hearing is treated as pending.

For readers in the United States, the question is which court gets R2 first, against a US penalty floor of 40 years if he were convicted there. Infobae reported on 10 November that a court in Apatzingán, Michoacán, also holds an aggravated-homicide arrest warrant against him, and the amparo orders mean any transfer to Washington has to wait for Mexican judges.

Neither government has said whether he will go to the United States or be tried at home first. Our report on why the suspect stays in hospital covers the court orders, and more is in the Mexico news section.

The next fixed date is the hearing on Monday 21 December 2026 for the free defendants. No date has been announced for R2’s own hearing or for the rulings on the amparos.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “bound over” mean in Mexico?

A judge has found enough evidence for the prosecution to continue. It is a step before trial and says nothing about guilt.

Can R2 be sent to the United States now?

Not while the court suspension that bars handing him to foreign agents stays in force. Neither government has said whether he would face US or Mexican courts first.

Why is R2 in a hospital and not a prison?

Courts ordered him kept there until doctors give a definitive discharge, and the federal prosecutor’s office says his wounds keep him sedated.

Sources: US Department of Justice, press release no. 26-975 (26 August 2026); N+ (16 November 2026); Excélsior, hearing at Puente Grande (11 November 2026); Excélsior, second postponement (19 November 2026); Infobae, suspension against extradition (10 November 2026); Infobae, hearing resumed (18 November 2026).