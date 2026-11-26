Almost three-quarters of Pemex’s bank debt falls due in four months of 2030, and three US banks are owed most of it. The company’s overall debt is falling, but the repayment dates are bunched.

Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Business: Mexico

Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, has 287.89 billion pesos (about US$14.6 billion) of bank debt due between June and September 2030. Zócalo, a Mexican daily, reported the figure on Thursday 26 November 2026 from Pemex’s latest quarterly report.

That is 74.23% of Pemex’s bank debt falling due in a window of four months, Zócalo calculated. Pesos are converted here at 19.66 per US dollar, the rate on 26 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, and its bank creditors in the United States and Mexico.

What. About US$14.6 billion of Pemex bank debt falls due between June and September 2030.

Share. That is 74.23% of Pemex’s bank debt, due within four months.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:45 GMT.

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Almost three-quarters of Pemex’s bank debt falls due in four months of 2030, and three US banks are owed most of it. The company’s overall debt is falling, but the repayment dates are bunched.

Pemex’s bank debt stood at about 388 billion pesos (about US$19.7 billion) at the close of the third quarter of 2026. The rest is spread over 2028, 2029, 2031 and 2036, Zócalo wrote.

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In August 2030, about 201 billion pesos (about US$10.2 billion) fall due to three big US banks: JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America and Citigroup Global Markets. Mexican creditors for 2030 include the state banks Banobras, Bancomext and Nacional Financiera, plus the private lenders Banorte and Banco Azteca.

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File photo, 2009. Pemex Akal-C platforms in the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Óscar Ocampo, economic development director of IMCO (Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, a Mexico City think tank), told Zócalo that Pemex cannot cover those maturities today. “However much the debt has fallen, Pemex today does not have the money to cover those maturities; I don’t know whether it will have it in 2030,” he said.

Ocampo said Pemex could issue long-term bonds as the dates approach, swapping current obligations for later ones. That would spread the pressure over a longer period, he said.

Pemex’s own numbers show a company whose total borrowing is shrinking. Its third-quarter results, reported at the end of October 2026, put financial debt at US$77.606 billion on 30 September 2026, the lowest in 12 years.

That is 9% (about US$8 billion) below the end of 2025 and more than US$28 billion below 2018, against a peak of US$113.227 billion in 2020. Elizabeth González, Pemex’s finance director, said the strategy is to keep additional net borrowing near zero, helped by capital contributions and federal government support.

Pemex still raised money during the year: Crónica, a Mexican daily, reports financing activities of 490.3 billion pesos (about US$24.9 billion) to 30 September 2026, including short-term bank credit. Repayments in the same period came to 34.5 billion pesos (about US$1.8 billion).

IMCO’s report Pemex en la Mira (Pemex in the Spotlight) counts all financial debt at 30 September 2026, bonds and bank loans together. It finds 8.1% due in late 2026 (about US$5.7 billion) and a further 39.0% from January 2027 to June 2030 (about US$27.4 billion).

The remaining 52.9% (about US$37.2 billion) falls due from July 2030 on. Because IMCO counts bonds and Zócalo counts only bank loans, the two sets of shares measure different things and cannot be added or compared.

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US investors who hold Pemex bonds sit in IMCO’s all-debt measure, not in Zócalo’s bank-only figure. The US banks named for August 2030 are a separate, direct exposure.

In 2025 President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government, with the Finance Ministry and Banobras, built a financial vehicle of 250 billion pesos (about US$12.7 billion), Zócalo wrote. It was meant to pay Pemex’s project, supplier and contractor debts and to protect Mexico’s investment-grade rating, a credit grade that signals low risk of default.

Our report of 17 November 2026 covered Pemex’s bank loans and the US lenders’ share, and our report of 4 September 2026 covered a warning on Mexico’s rating tied to Pemex debt. Our explainer on Pemex sets out how the company and its debt work, and more coverage is in Mexico news.

Ocampo’s own view is conditional: he does not know whether Pemex will have the money in 2030. The 2025 vehicle shows that the government has stepped in before.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pemex’s 2030 debt wall?

Zócalo and Expansión found that most of Pemex’s bank debt falls due within four months of 2030. Pemex’s total debt is falling, but the timing leaves little room for error.

Who is owed the money?

Three large US banks and Mexican lenders, including the state banks Banobras and Bancomext, hold the 2030 loans. Bondholders are counted separately.

Can Pemex pay it?

IMCO’s Óscar Ocampo doubts Pemex can cover the maturities today and says Pemex could issue long-term bonds. Pemex says it aims to keep new net borrowing near zero with government support.

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