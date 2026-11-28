A regulator's help for a bank merger now looks very different after the bank's collapse, and the central bank has not yet answered the criticism.

Banking: Paraguay

Paraguay’s central bank gave Ueno Bank, a private digital lender, special relief when it absorbed a rival in 2024, and the bank has since failed. An economist now says Ueno missed the commitments that came with that help, in an analysis dated 28 November 2026.

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The case matters beyond Paraguay. It shows what can happen when a regulator lets a bank spread its losses over many years, a risk for anyone holding deposits or shares in emerging-market lenders.

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Key Facts Who. Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital lender, and the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), the central bank.

What. The BCP allowed years of deferred loan-loss charges; an economist says pledges were missed.

When. Relief tied to a 2024 merger; the economist’s analysis is dated 28 November 2026.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

A regulator’s help for a bank merger now looks very different after the bank’s collapse, and the central bank has not yet answered the criticism.

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On 27 May 2024 the central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), issued a resolution authorising Ueno Bank and Visión Banco, an established lender, to proceed with a merger. It called the feasibility plan viable economically and financially, according to Ueno’s audited 2025 financial statements.

The notes to those statements list what the regulator granted inside that plan. It calls them “particular instructions”, a set of facilities for the absorbed bank.

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File photo: the headquarters of the Banco Central del Paraguay in Asunción

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The first listed was a deferral of provisions, the money banks set aside for loans that may not be repaid, on part of the absorbed loan portfolio. The deferred balance was 89.03 billion guaraníes (G.), Paraguay’s currency, or about US$14.3 million, at 31 December 2024 and G. 118.07 billion (about US$19.0 million) at 31 December 2025, to be booked in equal instalments over at most twenty years.

All US$ values here use the close of G. 6,208.93 per US$ on 27 November 2026 from market data. They are our conversions, not official central bank rates.

Other facilities included a trust fund, a pot of money held by a third party, for investments and reorganisation costs after the merger, and a deferral of the absorbed bank’s accumulated losses. The regulator also postponed provisions on assets repossessed from loans until the fifth year after the merger, and allowed 12 and 18 months of flexibility on client-file paperwork and on compliance with one of its own rules.

In return, Ueno took a “firm and irrevocable commitment” not to pay profits to holders of ordinary (common) shares while the facilities last. That promise sits in the same note of the audited statements.

Ueno’s president, Juan Manuel Gustale, confirmed the operation in remarks published on 19 October 2024. Reports of those remarks put the deferral at close to US$300 million and said the term can run to 20 years.

Economist Rodrigo Ibarrola, who published an analysis of the merger on 28 November 2026, goes further. By his account the BCP let the two banks defer for up to 20 years the impact of G. 2.68 trillion (about US$432 million) of impaired loans, losses and integration costs.

Without those facilities, Ibarrola argues, Ueno would not have reached the minimum capital required. He calls its solvency “on paper”, meaning strong only in the accounts.

He lists three missed commitments. A US$50 million capital contribution due at the end of 2024 arrived a year late, and the trust fund exceeded what was authorised by December 2024.

The third concerns provisions on Visión’s inherited bad loans, which he says stood at G. 118,000 million (about US$19 million) by December 2025, against about G. 200,000 million (about US$32 million) planned. The audited statements show a deferred balance of almost the same size, so it is unclear whether the two figures describe the same item, and we found no published document for the planned amount, the US$50 million contribution or the trust-fund overrun.

Ibarrola also points to the number of people involved. By his figures, not the bank’s, Ueno had 360,000 depositors in December 2023, sevenfold that a year later, and Visión brought 924,000 depositors, 67 branches and about G. 7.6 trillion (about US$1.2 billion) in assets.

The BCP announced on 3 November 2026 that Ueno Bank had entered a resolution process, a state-led procedure for a failing bank. The failure has since become a national political crisis, which our Ueno Bank crisis report follows.

“The result was a failed bank,” Ibarrola said, in our translation from Spanish. “This means the tree was born crooked and it was only a matter of time.”

We found no public reply from the BCP to Ibarrola’s analysis or to the criticism of the deferrals as of Saturday 28 November. The figures above measure different things, none of them is a BCP number, and it is unclear which commitments were formally breached rather than only deferred.

The final cost to depositors is also unknown, and so is whether regulators will keep letting banks spread losses over many years. Our earlier report on the central bank probe shows how far the case has travelled.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What relief did Paraguay’s central bank give Ueno Bank?

It let Ueno defer provisions and accumulated losses of the bank it absorbed, with charges spread over many years. In return Ueno promised not to pay profits to ordinary shareholders while the facilities last.

Has the central bank answered the criticism?

We found no public reply as of 28 November. The terms we cite come from Ueno’s own audited statements.

Why should US readers care?

The case is a warning about regulators who let banks postpone losses. Investors and depositors in emerging-market banks face the same kind of hidden risk.

Sources Ueno bank S.A., audited financial statements 2025 (notes); Banco Central del Paraguay resolution of 27 May 2024 as cited in those statements; statement of Ueno president Juan Manuel Gustale, October 2024; analysis by economist Rodrigo Ibarrola, 28 November 2026; market-data exchange-rate close, 27 November 2026.

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