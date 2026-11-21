Tupanciretã now has roofless homes, a damaged hospital and state emergency money, while the count of the dead and the homeless is still being made.

Disaster: Rio Grande do Sul

A storm tore the roofs off about 5,000 homes in the town of Tupanciretã, in southern Brazil, in the early hours of Friday 20 November 2026. The state’s civil defence agency logged three deaths and 60 injured, and is still checking whether the deaths were caused by the storm.

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Tupanciretã lies in the central region of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state, well inland from the capital, Porto Alegre. The state’s vice-governor, who reached the town on Friday morning, described it as collapsed.

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Key Facts Who. Three dead and 60 injured in Tupanciretã, the state civil defence agency counts.

What. A supercell storm with gusts of 114 km/h (71 mph) left about 5,000 homes without roofs.

Where. Tupanciretã, central Rio Grande do Sul; the vice-governor estimates 90% of homes were damaged.

When. Early hours of Friday 20 November 2026; latest official count issued at 6:08 p.m. Brasília time.

As of 21 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

Tupanciretã now has roofless homes, a damaged hospital and state emergency money, while the count of the dead and the homeless is still being made.

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It follows two other rounds of violent weather since September. On 22 September the state government counted at least four deaths and damage in 151 municipalities after two days of storms, and on 4 November its civil defence confirmed tornadoes in three northern towns: Erval Grande, Itatiba do Sul and Barra do Rio Azul.

Governor Eduardo Leite reached Tupanciretã by road on Friday evening because bad weather had grounded flights, and ordered R$2 million (about US$340,000) of immediate emergency money plus R$5 million (about US$850,000) through a programme called Volta por Cima. The programme pays low-income families up to R$2,500 (about US$420) each, which he said should let them replace what they lost and help the local economy.

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The R$2 million (about US$340,000) goes to the municipality through the state civil defence fund and is meant for machinery and equipment for the clean-up. Together the two sums make R$7 million (about US$1.2 million), which the state counts as its aid to the town and its people so far.

The civil defence bulletin issued at 6:08 p.m. on Friday recorded three deaths, 60 injured, about 5,000 roofless homes, one damaged health facility and 100 falls of trees or other vegetation. Vice-Governor Gabriel Souza said cars and lorries were overturned, poles and trees were down, and hailstones and blocks of ice lay across the town.

File photo: Lake Guaíba at sunset in Porto Alegre, the state capital. The storm hit Tupanciretã, inland.

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Souza set up a regional crisis cabinet in the town’s courthouse and said schools and other buildings that could serve as shelters were hit too. Families may therefore be sent to nearby Cruz Alta and Júlio de Castilhos.

The town’s hospital was damaged, and Souza called it a priority to get it running on a generator, even for low-complexity care. Patients from the psychiatric ward were moved to other institutions, the injured went to hospitals in the region, and the ambulance service of Santa Maria set up a triage base on site.

A weather station of Inmet, Brazil’s national weather institute, recorded gusts of 114 km/h (71 mph) in Tupanciretã. The state links the damage to a supercell, a long-lived rotating thunderstorm that can produce tornadoes, but its civil defence has not confirmed a tornado.

The cause matters because a tornado cuts a narrow track while straight-line wind can flatten a wider area. Rain kept falling on Friday, which slowed the clean-up and added to the damage inside homes without roofs.

The state sent water, food, tarpaulins, roof tiles, mattresses, blankets, generators and hygiene kits. Officials asked donors to check the municipality’s official Instagram account for needed items first, to give at collection points in Cruz Alta, Júlio de Castilhos and Santa Maria, and to avoid unnecessary trips to Tupanciretã so emergency crews can work.

The state has not said how many people are homeless, because the count was still under way on Friday evening. It has also not said whether more money will follow, though Souza said new transfers could be made as needs become clearer.

The first test for the town is how fast roofs and a working hospital return while the rain continues. The state calls its figures preliminary, so further official counts are expected as survey teams finish their work.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was it a tornado?

Not confirmed. The state civil defence links the damage to a supercell, and the question is still open.

How can people help?

Officials ask donors to check the municipality’s Instagram account for needs first. Collection points are outside the town, in Cruz Alta, Júlio de Castilhos and Santa Maria.

Will the figures change?

Very likely. The state calls them preliminary and says teams are still surveying the damage.

Sources: Rio Grande do Sul state government releases of 20 November 2026 (https://estado.rs.gov.br/vice-governador-acompanha-acoes-emergenciais-apos-temporal-em-tupancireta and https://estado.rs.gov.br/leite-anuncia-liberacao-de-mais-r-5-milhoes-a-tupancireta-por-meio-do-programa-volta-por-cima), state release of 22 September 2026 on the storms (https://estado.rs.gov.br/temporais-provocam-quatro-mortes-e-danos-em-151-municipios-do-rio-grande-do-sul) and of 5 November 2026 on the tornadoes (https://estado.rs.gov.br/defesa-civil-do-estado-confirma-ocorrencia-de-tornados-em-tres-municipios-apos-tempestade-na-quarta-4). Reais converted at about 5.91 per US dollar, the 21 November 2026 market rate.

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