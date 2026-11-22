Prosecutors are still working out how a drill hit a gas line missing from the plans, and nobody has been formally charged.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

ARGENTINA · BRIEF

Four workers have now died after a gas explosion in Remedios de Escalada, a district of Lanús south of Buenos Aires, that struck on Friday 13 November 2026. Investigators are trying to explain how a drilling machine could puncture a pipe that, by the local mayor’s account, was not on the map the crew worked from.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Four workers died after a gas blast in Lanús, Argentina.

What A contractor’s drilling machine hit a gas pipe missing from the plans.

When The blast came on Friday 13 November 2026; the last two deaths came on 21 November.

Next Lead prosecutor Yanina Estévez has charged no one so far.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prosecutors are still working out how a drill hit a gas line missing from the plans, and nobody has been formally charged.

The blast came shortly before 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Coronel Beltrán and Del Valle Iberlucea streets. A machine run by Exgadet, a contractor working for Metrogas (the gas utility serving Buenos Aires), broke a gas pipe while tunnelling.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Argentina Email address Follow

Lanús Mayor Julián Álvarez said on Tuesday 17 November that the crew worked from “a map where the pipe that ended up causing the explosion was not found” (our translation). He added that the worker “had no knowledge of the existence of that pipe” and that the job was done by “an outsourced company, without any control” from the state gas regulator, known as ENARGAS.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Metrogas told the court it had authority for the works: its lawyer, Damián Ariel Díaz, said the project to replace old cast-iron gas lines with plastic ones was notified to the regulator on 29 May. Exgadet’s lawyer, Rafael Cúneo Libarona, said the firm “greatly regrets what happened” (our translation) and handed the machine and key documents to prosecutors.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil's lower house takes up Lula's fiscal bill” Get the brief

Prosecutor Yanina Estévez, who leads the case in Avellaneda-Lanús, is investigating negligent fire or disaster causing death, and nobody has been formally charged. She has ordered the machine, its on-board computer and the workers’ phones seized.

The cause of the missing pipe record, who approved the dig and where responsibility lies are all still open, and the regulator’s response is not yet clear. Our report on the regulator’s probe and the Argentina hub track the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many People Died in the Lanús Gas Blast?

Four workers had died by 21 November 2026, and the toll rose from one in the first days.

Who Is Responsible for the Lanús Gas Blast?

No one has been charged. Prosecutor Yanina Estévez is still examining the machine, the documents and the permits.

Sources: statements of Lanús Mayor Julián Álvarez, 17 November 2026; court filings of Metrogas and Exgadet as described on 21 November 2026; prosecutor Yanina Estévez, investigation order, 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error