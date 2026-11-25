Adeleke says his coalition covers the presidential race only, and the APC's own leaders in Osun have stayed away from some of his events.

Visitors pass the sculpted entrance gate of the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage site, pictured in August 2026. Photo: Abdulrosheed Fadipe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

POLITICS: NIGERIA

The governor of Osun, a state in south-western Nigeria, has set up 26 subcommittees to win votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, although Tinubu is not in his party. Governor Ademola Adeleke inaugurated the teams, his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed said on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and promised to deliver 1.5 million votes.

Adeleke belongs to the Accord Party, which governs Osun, not to Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), so the move shows how the presidential race of 16 January 2027 is being built on cross-party deals. For readers abroad it matters because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and the APC’s own Osun leaders are divided over the arrangement.

Key Facts Who. Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke (Accord Party) with leaders of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party.

What. 26 subcommittees inaugurated for Tinubu’s re-election campaign; Adeleke pledged 1.5 million Osun votes.

Next. A campaign rally on 9 December; the presidential vote on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Tinubu 68.5% to win the presidency (25 November, 3:55 a.m. ET).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:55 GMT.

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Adeleke says his coalition covers the presidential race only, and the APC’s own leaders in Osun have stayed away from some of his events.

Adeleke won a second term as Osun governor on 15 August 2026 for Accord, beating the APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji by 511,067 votes to 444,815, according to the result declared by INEC, Nigeria’s electoral commission. He was first elected in 2022 for the PDP and ran this time on the Accord ticket.

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He was named to lead the president’s Osun campaign, and on Thursday 22 October he inaugurated a 344-member campaign council. Adeleke described the alliance that day as a “rainbow coalition” that covers only the presidential race.

File photo. The River Osun in the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, a forest shrine in Osun State. Photo: Oloyedejuwonlo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Members stay free to back their own parties for the Senate, the House of Representatives and the state assembly. The coalition is made up of members of Accord, the APC and the PDP.

His 24 November pledge is large against the August result. That pledge is about 1.6 times the 955,882 votes that the top two governorship candidates won together, though a governorship ballot is not a presidential one.

Adeleke told coalition leaders that the coalition is “committed to delivering 1.5 million votes and more from Osun State” and added: “Local government issue will be resolved before long.” The statement does not say what the local government issue is.

Not everyone in Accord is comfortable. Oladele Oladeji, the party’s Lagos State chairman, said on 18 October that party members “will continue to express our concerns respectfully” about the cooperation with Tinubu’s camp.

The APC’s Osun branch has also shown strain. When Adeleke opened the 344-member council on 22 October, former governor Gboyega Oyetola, now Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji and the APC state chairman were absent.

Osun’s APC had accused Adeleke’s camp of failing to brief the party. Oyetola again sent apologies to the latest meeting, while APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru and the Osun House of Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, attended.

Adeleke’s camp says he has not joined the APC. Pelumi Olajengbesi, a spokesman for Adeleke’s campaign, said on 21 August: “Governor Ademola Adeleke is not joining APC.”

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory minister, said the same day that Adeleke “is fully supporting Mr. President”. He also spoke of “a larger Rainbow Coalition in this country”.

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For Tinubu, who took office on 29 May 2023 and can serve a second four-year term, the pact gives him a campaign network in a state where his party lost the governorship by 66,252 votes. It does so without a merger or a shared ticket.

What the pact cannot settle is whether Adeleke’s voters will follow him, since the alliance stops at the presidential ballot. How the 26 teams will divide the work across Osun’s 30 local government areas is not yet clear.

The next dated step is a campaign rally on 9 December, announced in the same statement. INEC has set the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027 and the governorship and state assembly elections for 6 February 2027.

The APC’s wider national campaign council is covered separately. More is on our Nigeria news page.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where users bet real money, prices Tinubu at 68.5% to win the presidency, ahead of Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor, at 25.5% and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, at 3.6%. The market, “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner”, had US$164,028 traded at 3:55 a.m. ET (08:55 UTC) on 25 November (ET is Eastern Time), and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Governor Adeleke now in Tinubu’s party?

No. His camp says he has not joined the APC and he remains a member of the Accord Party.

When does Nigeria vote for president?

INEC has set Saturday 16 January 2027 for the presidential and parliamentary elections. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on 6 February 2027.

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Sources Statement by Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, 24 November 2026 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election timetable, inecnigeria.org, read 25 November 2026 INEC, declaration of the Osun governorship result, 16 August 2026 Statements by Adeleke’s campaign spokesman and Minister Nyesom Wike, 21 August 2026; APC statement at the council inauguration, 22 October 2026 Open letter by Accord Party’s Lagos chairman, Oladele Oladeji, made public 18 October 2026 Polymarket, market “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner”, read 3:55 a.m. ET (08:55 UTC) on 25 November

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