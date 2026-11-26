The ruling keeps alive a fight over whether minority shareholders can force a buyout, but it settles none of the questions behind it.

File photo, 2007. Traders on the former trading floor of the São Paulo stock exchange, now B3. Photo: Rafael Matsunaga, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · COMPANY BRIEF

A Brazilian appeals judge has revived a lawsuit by small shareholders of Oncoclínicas, a cancer-treatment chain, who want its biggest investor to buy them out. The ruling, signed on Tuesday 24 November 2026 and reported the next day, does not decide whether the buyout is owed.

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Federal judge Hercules Fajoses of the First Regional Federal Court suspended a lower court’s decision that had closed the case. The offer at stake could top 14 billion reais (about US$2.4 billion), the fund itself estimates.

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Key Facts Who Oncoclínicas, a Brazilian cancer-care chain, and Josephina III, a fund tied to US manager Centaurus Capital.

What An appeals judge suspended the ruling that had ended small shareholders’ lawsuit over a buyout offer.

Stake The offer could exceed 14 billion reais (about US$2.4 billion), by the fund’s own estimate.

Next The appeals court’s 5th Panel, a chamber of judges, will rule on the appeal; no date reported.

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The ruling keeps alive a fight over whether minority shareholders can force a buyout, but it settles none of the questions behind it.

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The case was brought by Abraicc, the Brazilian Association of Investment, Credit and Consumption, which represents Oncoclínicas’ minority shareholders. It wants Josephina III and Centaurus Capital, a US asset manager, to be ordered to make an offer for everyone else’s shares.

A lower court had ended the case. Judge Fajoses suspended that ruling on Tuesday 24 November 2026, so it has no effect until the appeal is judged by the court’s 5th Panel, a chamber of judges.

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His reasoning was procedural. The association changed its claim before the defendants were formally served, and Brazil’s Code of Civil Procedure lets a plaintiff do that at this stage without the other side’s consent.

He also found that the new claims are linked to the original dispute, because both concern the role of the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, in deciding whether the offer is due. The decision is not a final view on the obligation, and it does not order the case to move ahead at once.

Josephina III and the other defendants will have time to respond, and the CVM will be notified and may give its own position. The court has not yet set a date for the appeal.

The fight rests on a rule in Oncoclínicas’ bylaws. Any investor who reaches a 15% stake after the company’s 2021 stock-market debut must offer to buy the rest.

In August 2026, the CVM’s board unanimously concluded that this duty arose in November 2024, when Josephina III directly received a stake above 15% in a transfer between funds. The vote went against the regulator’s own technical staff, and Centaurus was given 60 days, which ended on 24 October.

Josephina III disputes this reading. It argues that Centaurus already held a stake before the 2021 listing through other investment vehicles, and that the 2024 move was only an internal reorganisation.

In October, a federal court in São Paulo also provisionally suspended the CVM’s demand for the offer, at the request of the Centaurus fund. That order is separate from the lawsuit by the minority shareholders and leaves the underlying question open.

For US investors the case matters because a US manager sits at the centre of it, and and because the fund’s own estimate puts the offer in the billions of dollars. Oncoclínicas is also restructuring its debt out of court.

It is not known when the 5th Panel will rule, or whether the regulator will take part. The price of any offer has not been fixed by a court or by the regulator, and estimates of its size differ.

Dollar figures use the closing rate of 5.82 reais per US dollar on Wednesday 25 November 2026. They show scale only, because the price of any offer has not been set.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Company profile: Oncoclínicas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Oncoclínicas Buyout Fight?

Small shareholders say the company’s biggest investor must offer to buy their shares under a rule in the company’s bylaws. The investor says the rule was never triggered.

Does the Ruling Force a Buyout?

No. It only keeps the shareholders’ lawsuit alive until an appeals panel decides the case.

Sources: First Regional Federal Court (TRF1), decision of Judge Hercules Fajoses, 24 November 2026 (ruling text not opened; reported 25 November 2026); Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), board decision on Oncoclínicas, 25 August 2026; Oncoclínicas bylaws; RT, a market-data provider, USD/BRL close, 25 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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