A cancer-care chain that spent 2026 negotiating with creditors says its future lies in clinics, not hospitals, while court approval and a shareholder dispute remain open.

BRAZIL · COMPANY NEWS

Oncoclínicas, a Brazilian private cancer-treatment chain, will build its recovery around outpatient clinics once a court approves its debt plan, chief executive Carlos Gil said in an interview published on Saturday 21 November 2026. The company is trying to restart after a financial crisis that cost it doctors and some hospital leases.

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Gil said the company will stop investing in hospitals and expects most of the cash for its commitments to come from treating patients again. The plan still needs a judge’s approval, and he gave no date for it.

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Key Facts Who Oncoclínicas, a Brazilian cancer-care chain, led by Carlos Gil

Plan outpatient clinics first, once a court approves the debt plan

Support creditors holding 77% of the covered debts have joined, the CEO says

As of 21 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

A cancer-care chain that spent 2026 negotiating with creditors says its future lies in clinics, not hospitals, while court approval and a shareholder dispute remain open.

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Oncoclínicas filed for an out-of-court restructuring, known in Brazil as “recuperação extrajudicial”, on Monday 13 July 2026 to renegotiate about R$5.1 billion (US$0.86 billion) of debt, converted here at 5.907 reais to the US dollar, the rate of 21 November 2026. Brazilian law lets a company agree a plan with its creditors and then ask a judge to make it binding.

The crisis led to the loss of doctors and the end of some hospital lease contracts. In March 2026 Gil replaced founder Bruno Ferrari as chief executive, at first on an interim basis.

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In a formal filing known as a notice to the market on Friday 30 October 2026, the company said creditors holding more than R$3.5 billion (about US$0.59 billion) had joined the plan, or 61.6% of the debts it covers. Those covered debts total about R$5.7 billion (about US$0.96 billion) and leave out amounts owed between companies of the same group.

Gil put support at 77% of the covered debts, above the legal quorum, the minimum the law requires. But joining a plan is not court approval, which still rests with the 3rd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of the Central Civil Forum of São Paulo, the court handling the case.

Gil said the company prepared itself during the talks with creditors “precisely so that this resumption would be possible operationally” (our translation from Portuguese). He described the plan as “a large extension of the debt, allowing the company to recover over time”.

The plan offers different kinds of agreement depending on the creditor profile, Gil said, with longer maturities at its centre. Medicine-supply agreements are a significant part of it.

Several existing commercial partners are waiting for court approval before they return, Gil said, and new partners have signalled they want to work with the company in the recovery. Sales of hospitals and diagnostics units are already under way to raise cash.

Gil said Oncoclínicas “has been divesting these hospitals, really focusing on oncology clinics and on its large footprint in Brazil, being present in all regions” (our translation). The company has not said how many hospitals remain for sale or at what prices, nor how many clinics it will run once the sales end.

Under the current format the plan does not provide for immediate dilution of shareholders, meaning a cut in the share of the company they own. Gil said “there could be a conversion later on, but not at this moment”, and that “there is nothing planned at this moment in terms of capitalization” (our translation), with talks possible after court approval.

The company has not said what a later conversion of debt into shares would look like. That question matters most to minority shareholders, who are already in a separate fight.

The securities regulator CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) decided on 25 August 2026 that a mandatory tender offer, meaning a buyout offer to minority shareholders, is required under the company’s bylaws. Josephina III, a fund linked to the investment firm Centaurus Capital, would have to launch it and contests that duty.

A federal court on 23 October 2026 provisionally suspended the fund’s duty to launch the offer. A São Paulo court suspended the shareholder meeting set for Friday 6 November 2026, and the company had announced no new date at the time.

For readers abroad, the shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, as ONCO3. Gil says the cash for the plan’s commitments will come largely from treating patients again, so creditors and drug suppliers depend on clinics reopening at scale.

The wider picture sits in the Brazil news section. No next dated step is confirmed, because court approval is undated and no new shareholder meeting date had been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do shareholders lose value under the plan right away?

Not under the current format, which does not provide for immediate dilution. A later conversion of debt into shares is possible, but the CEO says nothing is planned yet.

What would court approval change?

It would make the agreement with creditors binding. The CEO says several commercial partners are waiting for it before they return, and no date has been given.

Who is affected by the plan?

Patients, doctors, drug suppliers and creditors in Brazil are the groups most directly affected. Shareholders are affected too, through the dilution question and the tender offer dispute.

Sources: Oncoclínicas notice to the market of 30 October 2026 and chief executive interview of 21 November 2026; CVM decision of 25 August 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error