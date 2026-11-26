A reporter in southern Mexico woke to death threats on his own walls and is now waiting to see who investigators name and what protection he receives.

File photo: Journalists and relatives of two photographers killed in 2025 gather at a vigil in Parque Bicentenario, Mexico City. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Press Freedom: Mexico

Unknown people painted death threats in red on the home of Alejandro López López, a local journalist, in Asunción Nochixtlán, a town in the Mixteca region of Oaxaca state in southern Mexico. The messages appeared on the facade and on a wall of the house in the early hours of Wednesday 25 November 2026.

López directs Nuevo Siglo Noticias, a local news site, and says he has worked as a journalist in Oaxaca and the Mixteca for 15 years. Mexico is one of the largest trading partners of the United States, so the safety of local reporters who scrutinise officials matters to anyone who invests, trades or travels there.

Key Facts Who. Alejandro López López, director of the local news site Nuevo Siglo Noticias.

What. Death threats painted on his home; state prosecutors opened a threats-and-damage file.

When and where. Early hours of Wednesday 25 November 2026, Asunción Nochixtlán, Oaxaca state.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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A reporter in southern Mexico woke to death threats on his own walls and is now waiting to see who investigators name and what protection he receives.

The messages were short and blunt. They called him a “seudoperiodista”, a fake journalist, and a “bandido”, a bandit, and added “fuera de la 28 o muerte”, out of the 28 or death, and “traición muerte”, treason, death.

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“La 28” is colonia 28 de Octubre, the neighbourhood of Nochixtlán where López lives. Accounts of the incident differ slightly on punctuation, and some give the last message as “traición o muerte”, treason or death.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

López published photos of the paintings at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday and a public statement at about 12:20 p.m. He wrote: “I show my face; I do not hide behind fake profiles.” In that statement López named a municipal councillor, José Guillermo Velasco Reyes, who sits on the council for the town’s historical archive, and the councillor’s closest collaborators as responsible.

This is López’s accusation alone; no authority has named a suspect, and the councillor’s reply is not in any account we found.

File photo: vendors at a market in Tlacolula, Oaxaca state. (Photo: Bluerasberry, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

López said the threats were linked to his reports of alleged extortion in colonia 28 de Octubre, payments demanded in exchange for staying safe and known locally as “cobros de piso”. No authority has confirmed a link between that reporting and the paintings.

“With threats they will not silence me,” he wrote, adding that journalism is not a crime and that denouncing injustice should not cost reporters their lives. He demanded guarantees of his safety from all three levels of government.

The Fiscalía General del Estado de Oaxaca, the state prosecutor’s office, said in a communiqué at about 13:12 on 25 November that it had opened an investigation file for threats and damage. Staff from its regional office for the Mixteca went to the neighbourhood, where a multidisciplinary team took photos, collected evidence and interviewed López.

A prosecutor’s instruction received the same day ordered the local command of the state investigations agency to take witness statements, inspect the site and gather evidence to identify the probable culprits. So far there are no arrests and no confirmed responsibility.

SINMCO, the Sindicato Nacional de Medios de Comunicación, a national media workers’ union whose regional delegate in the Mixteca is López, demanded a “prompt, exhaustive and impartial” investigation. It also asked for urgent activation of the federal and state Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, a government programme for threatened reporters and rights defenders, and no account says it has been activated.

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The painting was not the first warning. In a statement of 17 November 2026, SINMCO’s secretary general, Froylán Méndez Ferrer, said threats against López had been posted on a local Facebook page after he reported on mototaxi drivers occupying state mobility offices in Nochixtlán to demand that their vehicles be regularised.

Méndez Ferrer said: “In a country where journalists really disappear, those words are not read as a metaphor.” No authority has confirmed a link between those posts and the paintings.

The union also said that in 2025 a regional prosecutor’s office ordered López not to publish about a local civil-registry official who had complained of gender violence and discrimination. Those measures were later withdrawn after a proportionality test found neither, the union said, without giving an exact date.

Reporters Without Borders, an international press-freedom group, counted the July 2026 killing of Oaxaca columnist Francisco Alejandro Leyva Aguilar as the seventh journalist killed in Mexico in 2026. That count has since risen and says nothing about López; it is the national setting in which his union asks for protection.

Oaxaca draws visitors from the United States, and its Night of the Radishes, a festival of carved radish figures, falls on 23 December. The case is a gauge of how safely a local reporter in that state can question officials.

Who painted the messages is not yet known, and the prosecutor’s office has not said whether protection has been granted. No official has given a date for the next step in the inquiry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has anyone been arrested?

No. Prosecutors have opened an investigation, but no one has been named as responsible.

Do authorities accuse the councillor?

No. The accusation comes from the journalist alone, and the councillor is presumed innocent.

What is the Protection Mechanism?

It is a federal and state programme for threatened journalists and rights defenders. The union has asked for it to be activated, and no account says it has been.

Living in or visiting Oaxaca? See this month's events and our Oaxaca city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources Public statement by Alejandro López López, 25 November 2026 · Communiqué of the Fiscalía General del Estado de Oaxaca, 25 November 2026 (relayed) · Statements of SINMCO, 17 and 25 November 2026 · Reporters Without Borders, July 2026

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