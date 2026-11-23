The review covers the Fund’s internal structures. Payments carry on while it runs.

File photo, 2021. The entrance gate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo State. (Photo: Johnjoy12, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Education Finance: Nigeria

Nigeria’s federal student loan fund has hired an outside consulting firm to examine how it is run, after lending more than N375 billion (about US$277 million) to about 870,000 beneficiaries. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which gives interest-free loans to students in public universities and colleges, announced the review on Sunday 22 November 2026.

Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, said in the statement that the Fund’s growth reinforces the need for “institutional systems, processes and structures that can effectively support its increasing responsibilities.” The Fund says it chose the consultants under the Public Procurement Act 2007, Nigeria’s public-tender law, but it has not named the firm, the contract value or how long the review will take.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who NELFUND (Nigerian Education Loan Fund), the federal agency for interest-free student loans.

What An outside consulting firm will review how the Fund is organised; lending continues.

Where Nigeria; the Fund serves students in public universities and colleges.

When Announced Sunday 22 November 2026; firm, contract value and timeline not disclosed.

As of 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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The review covers the Fund’s internal structures. Payments carry on while it runs.

Aerial view of Abuja’s Central Business District in Nigeria’s capital, April 2024. Photo: Shadygaz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The firm will assess current operational arrangements and recommend improvements, and the Fund says applications, approvals and payments will continue without disruption. It has not said whether the recommendations will be published.

The Fund’s disbursement report generated on Saturday 3 October 2026 showed N372.62 billion (about US$275 million) paid as of 29 September 2026, with 1,659,853 applications processed. Naira amounts here use N1,356 per US$, the market close of 20 November 2026.

Dele Oye, a former president of NACCIMA (the Nigerian chambers of commerce and industry association) and chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics, a Nigerian policy group, said in late October that the amount paid out should not be the only measure of the scheme’s success. He urged the Fund to publish service standards, payment-time data and a real-time application tracker.

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Akintunde Sawyerr, the Fund’s Managing Director, said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 at a roadshow at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in Abuja that its aim is to “deepen awareness and understanding of NELFUND’s mandate, operations” and the loans open to eligible students. Whether the review will answer the call for published service standards has not been said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NELFUND reviewing?

An outside consulting firm will examine how the Fund is organised and recommend changes. Loans and payments continue meanwhile.

Is the consulting firm named?

No. The Fund has not named the firm, the contract value or the length of the review.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), statement of 22 November 2026 by Director of Strategic Communications Oseyemi Oluwatuyi; NELFUND disbursement report of 3 October 2026; remarks of NELFUND Managing Director Akintunde Sawyerr, Abuja, 11 November 2026; commentary by Dele Oye, late October 2026; market data of 20 November 2026.

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