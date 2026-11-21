Washington is returning Nicaraguans at almost twice last year’s pace while its diplomats condemn Managua, and one case reported by the Associated Press shows a returnee jailed again on arrival.

File photo, undated. The old cathedral and the National Palace on the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua, Nicaragua. Photo: Martin Thurnherr, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Migration: Nicaragua

The United States deported more than 6,300 Nicaraguans in the first seven months of 2026, nearly twice as many as a year earlier. Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based rights group, published the count on 2 October 2026.

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Yet a senior US State Department official calls Nicaragua’s government a dictatorship. For US voters, lawyers and Miami’s Nicaraguan diaspora, the question is what happens to a person after the deportation flight lands.

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Key Facts Who. Nicaraguans deported by the US, including at least eight exiles stripped of nationality and detained.

What. Deportations to Nicaragua nearly doubled between January and July 2026, compared with 2025.

Where. Returnees land in a country whose government a senior US diplomat calls a dictatorship.

Next. HRW wants Congress to make the homeland security department count stripped exiles held; no date set.

As of. 21 November 2026, 17:00 GMT.

Washington is returning Nicaraguans at almost twice last year’s pace while its diplomats condemn Managua, and one case reported by the Associated Press shows a returnee jailed again on arrival.

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HRW counted over 6,300 Nicaraguans deported from January to July, against 3,323 in the same months of 2025. Seven of the eight exiles that HRW says US immigration authorities detained were among 222 political prisoners Nicaragua expelled to the United States on 9 February 2023.

The government of Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, had stripped them of nationality, and the US granted them two years of humanitarian parole, a temporary legal stay. Juanita Goebertus, HRW’s Americas director, said: “After offering refuge to these critics of the Nicaraguan government just three years ago, the United States is now detaining and threatening to deport them.”

HRW wants Congress to require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the US domestic security department, to report how many stripped Nicaraguans are in immigration detention.

Passengers load buses at a station in Managua. (File photo: Ridiculopathy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The eighth exile, Luis Galeano, a 48-year-old journalist, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the deportation agency, on 14 September 2026. An immigration judge granted bond on 23 September, and he was released on 26 September after several days in Krome, an immigration detention centre in Miami.

His hearing was set for 27 October. At least four of the eight reportedly have pending asylum claims, according to people with knowledge of their cases, HRW said.

It confirmed four in ICE custody through the agency’s Online Detainee Locator, its public search tool. The Associated Press (AP), a news agency, reported on 6 October that Jeffrey Jarquín, 35, a prominent figure in the 2018 anti-government protests, was deported the week before.

A 2019 report by the Organization of American States, a regional bloc, says he and others were tortured in chambers known as “tiny hell” after his 2018 arrest. A family member told AP he was taken on arrival to the same prison where he was once tortured.

According to his lawyer Osley Sallent, Jarquín had been held at “Alligator Alcatraz”, a detention centre in Florida’s Everglades, and a Louisiana court rejected his asylum case in July 2026. ICE did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment.

Asked why Jarquín was jailed again, a Nicaraguan government spokesperson answered: “Thank you very much! Hugs.” Managua has published no figures on returnees, and we found none.

Jonathan Duarte, executive director of the Nicaraguan Freedom Foundation, a Miami group, criticised the gap between the State Department and DHS. Juan Pappier of HRW told AP that criticising Managua while deporting its people “makes Washington look hypocritical”.

We found no later DHS or ICE comment, so the US position appears mainly in one remark. US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau told the Organization of American States the week before 6 October that the situation is “intolerable” and “Murillo and Ortega’s dictatorship has no place in our hemisphere.”

Despacho 505, a Managua news site, published a special report on 20 November 2026, supported by a DW Akademie journalism scholarship. It quotes a relative and the exile rights group Nicaragua Nunca Más on deportees who must sign in at police stations, but we could not confirm this independently.

The risk is concrete for anyone who fled and then loses an asylum case, because deportation sends that person back to the authorities they fled. HRW cites the UN Convention against Torture and the 1967 Refugee Protocol, two treaties that bar sending people to persecution, and wants notice and a chance to challenge third-country removals.

Asociación Memoria y Justicia por Nicaragua (AMJ), an exile rights group, announced on 27 October 2026, with data to 23 October, that at least 72 political prisoners are held in Nicaragua. Deutsche Welle reported on 28 October that 33 are in forced disappearance, with 1,506 political detentions documented since 2018.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a regional rights body, has endorsed the data. AP, citing UN figures on 6 October, put the number who have fled Nicaragua at more than 800,000.

We found no scheduled hearing, report or decision that would settle the question. Until the US or Managua publishes numbers, nobody outside the agencies can say how many deportees were jailed.

More background is in our Nicaragua news section, including the Nicaragua travel advisory for US visitors. See also US gold sanctions on Nicaragua and Nicaragua’s 2027 budget.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many Nicaraguans is the US deporting?

Deportations are running at nearly twice the 2025 pace, according to HRW’s count. ICE gave no comment in the AP story of 6 October.

What happens to people deported to Nicaragua?

AP documented one case of a deportee jailed again, and Despacho 505 reports police sign-ins, which we could not confirm independently. Nicaragua has published no figures on returnees.

Why does this matter to US readers?

HRW argues that sending people back to face persecution or torture breaks US obligations under international law. The Nicaraguan Freedom Foundation’s Jonathan Duarte points to a gap between the State Department’s language and DHS practice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error