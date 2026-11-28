Over that period, NCBA’s digital loans were more than double its deposits, though the two numbers measure different things. One overdraft product drove most of the volume.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: Kenya

NCBA Group PLC, a Nairobi-listed Kenyan bank, disbursed KES 1.29 trillion (Kenyan shillings, about US$9.98 billion) in digital loans across its African markets in the period to the third quarter of 2026. That is up 27% on a year earlier, according to its investor deck, and about 2.3 times the KES 554 billion (about US$4.29 billion) of customer deposits in its press release of 25 November 2026.

NCBA’s deck lists Fuliza, an overdraft facility on M-Pesa, among its digital products, and Fuliza accounts for about 90% of the volume. M-Pesa is the mobile-money wallet run by Safaricom, Kenya’s mobile operator, and Fuliza lets customers complete a payment when their balance is too low.

Key Facts Lender. NCBA, a Nairobi-listed bank, disbursed KES 1.29 trillion (about US$9.98 billion) in digital loans.

Product. Fuliza, an overdraft on Safaricom’s M-Pesa mobile wallet, made up about 90% of the volume.

Scale. Disbursements were about 2.3 times customer deposits, but they are not debt outstanding.

Owner. Nedbank, a South African bank, completed its purchase of 66% of NCBA in early November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

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Over that period, NCBA’s digital loans were more than double its deposits, though the two numbers measure different things. One overdraft product drove most of the volume.

John Gachora, NCBA Group’s Managing Director and chief executive, said in the press release of 25 November 2026: “Our operating income improved 15 per cent year on year on the back of solid loan growth of 10.7 per cent which lifted net interest income to KES 38.4 billion (a 19.8 per cent improvement year on year)”, the quoted amount being about US$297 million. The same release shows profit after tax of KES 18.8 billion (about US$146 million), up 14.5% from the year before.

Total assets stood at KES 744 billion (about US$5.76 billion), up 11.8%, and deposits grew 13.5%, the release says. NCBA Bank Kenya produced 86% of group profit before tax, while operations in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda together earned KES 2.7 billion (about US$21 million) in profit before tax.

The deck puts Fuliza disbursements at KES 1,168.0 billion (about US$9.05 billion) for the period, up 29% on the previous year. M-Shwari, a smaller digital product in the deck’s chart, grew only 5.5% to KES 75.4 billion (about US$584 million).

LOOP B2C, another smaller line in the chart, rose by about two thirds to KES 4.8 billion (about US$37 million), the deck shows. That is less than half of one per cent of the total, so most of the volume and growth sits in one partner product.

Nairobi skyline with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower, seen from Uhuru Park. File photo. photo. The Nairobi skyline seen across Uhuru Park, with the KICC tower at centre, undated. Photo: DesiBoy101, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Safaricom, NCBA and KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank, another Kenyan lender) announced a restructuring of Fuliza together on 28 September 2022, in a joint release published by Safaricom. The release said the restructuring made the daily maintenance fee free for the first three days on loans of KSh 1,000 (about US$7.75) or less that are repaid within that time.

The deck puts profit before tax of NCBA’s digital business at KES 8.33 billion (about US$64.5 million) for the period, against KES 5.41 billion (about US$41.9 million) a year earlier, a rise of 54%. That is 35.3% of the group total, up from 26.4%, and the figure covers all digital subsidiaries, not lending alone.

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NCBA began lending in Ghana in August 2025 and had disbursed KES 544 million (about US$4.2 million) there by the third quarter of 2026, according to the deck. The press release does not give a split of digital loans by country or product.

These are disbursements, the total value of loans issued over the period, so they are not outstanding debt. NCBA does not say how much of the Fuliza volume is repaid within days, or how much of its digital profit comes from Fuliza alone.

Nedbank, a South African bank, completed its takeover of 66% of NCBA in early November 2026, the deck says, after a transaction notice dated 21 January 2026. NCBA published its results about three weeks later.

For US investors with exposure to Kenyan listings, and for people who use M-Pesa, the figures show how much everyday credit now runs through a phone wallet. They also show that this credit rests largely on a single overdraft product, which NCBA’s smaller product lines barely register.

More: Kenya news

Related coverage: NCBA’s third-quarter profit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fuliza?

NCBA’s deck lists Fuliza, an overdraft facility on M-Pesa, Safaricom’s mobile-money wallet, among its digital products. It lets customers complete a payment when their balance is too low.

Do customers owe the whole headline amount?

No, because disbursements are the total value of loans issued, not the balance still owed. They are not outstanding debt.

What does NCBA not say about Fuliza?

NCBA says digital business gave 35.3% of group profit before tax, but it does not split that profit by product. It also does not say how much Fuliza volume is repaid within days.

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