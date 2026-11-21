Nairobi’s Chinese-built toll road spends more than it earns, while the state holds the termination risk.

Business: Kenya

Nairobi Expressway, the elevated toll road built by China Road and Bridge Corporation, a Chinese state-owned construction firm, lost 5.10 billion Kenyan shillings (US$39.5m) in 2025, the National Treasury’s fifth annual report on public-private partnerships shows. Its operator, Moja Expressway Company Limited, took in 9.63 billion shillings (US$74.6m) and booked 14.73 billion (US$114.1m) under direct costs, the expense line in the report’s accounts.

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Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Kenya’s finance minister, said in a television interview this week that the road poses no direct financial risk to the budget. On Saturday 21 November, David Ndii, head of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, answered a journalist who asked how sweeping, lighting and toll-booth work could cost so much.

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Key Facts Who. Moja Expressway, operator of Nairobi’s 27 km toll road built by China Road and Bridge Corporation.

What. Net loss of 5.10 billion Kenyan shillings (US$39.5m) in 2025, on 9.63 billion (US$74.6m) revenue.

Where. Nairobi, Kenya, where the state would owe 87.58 billion shillings (US$679m) if the concession ended early.

When. Figures cover calendar 2025, from the National Treasury’s fifth annual report on public-private partnerships.

As of. As of 21 November 2026, 16:00 GMT

Nairobi’s Chinese-built toll road spends more than it earns, while the state holds the termination risk.

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The road is a 27 km toll road from Mlolongo to James Gichuru Road along the A8 national road, awarded by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the state roads agency, under a 30-year concession, the state’s grant of the right to build and run it. Under the design, finance, build, operate, maintain and transfer model, it reverts to the state at the end, and the Treasury report puts the project cost at US$667.8m.

Commercial close, when the contract was agreed, came on 15 October 2019, and financial close, when funding was secured, on 9 December 2021, the same report says. Operations began on 14 May 2022, and on 8 December 2022 Kimani Ichung’wah, then Majority Leader of the National Assembly, Kenya’s lower house, asked for an audit of the contract and for Moja to disclose its daily revenue.

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Mbadi said in a television interview that the road is a public-private partnership (PPP), a deal in which a private firm builds and runs public works. Moja runs it largely on its own, he said, so the budget carries no direct risk.

Amounts below are in Kenyan shillings (Ksh), converted at 129.05 shillings per US dollar, the 20 November close. The report gives the state’s early-termination payment, what it would owe if the contract ended early, as Ksh87.58bn (US$679m) in June 2026.

Across the 12 commercially closed PPP projects in the report, termination payments total Ksh400.34bn (US$3.10bn). At the World Bank-recommended 6% probability, the maximum contingent liability, the sum the state might actually owe, is Ksh24bn (US$186m) for the whole programme, not the Expressway alone.

File photo. Traffic on Mombasa Road near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, a main road corridor of the city.

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So the operating loss is Moja’s, and the termination clause is the state’s. That split is why Mbadi says the budget faces no direct hit from the 2025 loss, and it leaves the termination payment as the stated exposure.

The Treasury report gives no commentary on the cause of the loss. An earlier reporting period, to June 2024, showed a loss of Ksh1.2bn (US$9.3m).

Quarterly traffic rose from 7.21 million vehicles in the first quarter to 7.36 million in the fourth, the report says, and peaked in March 2026 at 2,555,531. The report gives no toll rates, so revenue per trip cannot be worked out from it.

Ndii’s reply was that debt costs 5% to 10% a year while investors’ equity costs 15% to 20%, so the more debt a project carries, the lower its cost of capital. “An infrastructure project typically has a 30/70 equity-to-debt ratio,” he said.

He added that such projects produce cash only in their first 10 to 15 years, mostly used to repay loans before investors earn returns. That, he said, is why a project needs patient equity such as pension funds.

His answer explains financing costs but not the Ksh14.73bn (US$114.1m) direct-costs line, and the Treasury report does not say whether that line includes interest or depreciation, the accounting charge for wear on assets. The report names no date for a review of the project by the Auditor-General, the state auditor, or by Parliament.

Ndii’s pension-fund remark ties into the Rironi–Mau Summit road, a planned toll-road corridor north-west of Nairobi, that involves the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Kenya’s state pension scheme, and that a parliamentary committee on social protection backed on 16 November. Our earlier coverage is in Kenya Lawmakers Back Pension Fund Toll Road, and the Treasury’s wider plans are in Kenya Plans US$40 Billion Budget for 2027/28.

For US readers following Chinese-built infrastructure and public debt in Africa, the report puts one flagship project’s loss and the state’s termination promise side by side. Neither Mbadi’s assurance nor Ndii’s explanation accounts for the direct-costs line, which the report leaves unexplained.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expressway loss hit Kenya’s budget directly?

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary says it does not, because the operator carries the operating loss. The state’s exposure lies in the early-termination clause.

Why would a busy toll road lose money?

The Treasury report gives no cause. The president’s economic adviser says heavy borrowing is normal for projects of this kind, and the report leaves open how much of the cost is interest.

Who pays if the concession ends early?

The state would owe the early-termination payment that the Treasury report lists. That is why the termination clause, not the yearly loss, is the exposure to watch.

Sources Kenya National Treasury, PPP Directorate, 5th Annual Report on the State of PPPs in Kenya for financial year 2025/26 (pppkenya.go.ke); National Treasury (treasury.go.ke); Kenya National Highways Authority (kenha.co.ke); EOD Historical Data exchange-rate close, 20 November 2026. · National Treasury · Kenya National Highways Authority

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