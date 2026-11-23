Brief: South Sudan

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, suspended all its work in Yei River County in South Sudan for at least three months from Tuesday 17 November 2026. An MSF ambulance driver and a South Sudan Ministry of Health midwife had been abducted on Thursday 12 November.

Both were freed unharmed on Saturday 14 November, MSF said in a statement dated Monday 23 November 2026. The pause ends its support for Yei Civil Hospital and the Jansuk clinic near the town, and halts work on a 10-bed isolation ward for Ebola, a deadly viral disease, that MSF calls the only one in the county.

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Key Facts Who. An MSF ambulance driver and a South Sudan Ministry of Health midwife, both freed unharmed.

What. MSF suspends all activities in Yei River County for at least three months.

Where. Yei River County, Central Equatoria State, South Sudan.

When. Abducted Thursday 12 November; freed Saturday 14 November; suspension from Tuesday 17 November.

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:30 GMT

MSF says it will return only when security clearly improves. The statement carries no official response.

Aerial view of Juba, South Sudan’s capital. File photo, not from Yei.

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Dr Ferdinand Atte, MSF’s head of mission in South Sudan, called the decision “painful and uneasy” given the needs of pregnant and breastfeeding women, children and older people. He said MSF also had to suspend its Ebola preparedness support, which “could have dramatic consequences in case of the outbreak in the area”.

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MSF says unknown armed assailants stopped its ambulance at gunpoint about three miles (five kilometres) from Yei, as it headed back to Jansuk from Yei Civil Hospital after referring patients. The stop happened 500 metres from the Jansuk health facility, according to the statement.

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“MSF cannot continue operating in Yei area while abductions are now taking place even within the town,” Dr Atte said. He added that after the 2025 abductions, authorities gave verbal assurances that staff and patients would be protected within a five-mile (eight-kilometre) radius around Yei.

MSF counts this as the fifth abduction affecting its staff in Yei River County since 2024. MSF says it already suspended all activities in the same county in August 2025, after two abductions in just over a week.

MSF says it has worked in what is now South Sudan since 1983, and that from January to October 2026 it gave more than 719,000 outpatient consultations in the country. It will restart only after a “substantial, sustained and verifiable improvement in the security environment”, it says, a condition it describes as not met today.

The statement gives no names for the two people, no motive and no ransom detail, and no police or government comment has been published with it. Our report on a separate abduction of three aid workers near Yei on 9 November has more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Doctors Without Borders leave Yei?

It says staff safety comes first, because abductions now happen even within the town. It also says earlier verbal assurances from authorities did not hold.

Is there Ebola in Yei?

MSF’s statement does not report an outbreak there. It describes the suspended work as preparation in case one starts.

Sources: Médecins Sans Frontières statement, “South Sudan: MSF suspends all activities in Yei River county following abduction”, 23 November 2026, msf.org. Cover photo: Rigan123, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Inline photo: Lomoraronald, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).