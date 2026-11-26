The two suspects are due before an investigating judge, and the drug is to be destroyed once samples have been kept as evidence.

File photo. The port of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, undated. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Mozambique

Mozambique’s national criminal investigation service, SERNIC, seized 334 kilograms of methamphetamine at Phambara, in Vilankulo district of Inhambane province, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Inhambane is a coastal province in southern Mozambique, and two Mozambican men were arrested.

It is the largest of four methamphetamine seizures that SERNIC has listed since early November, in provinces from Nampula in the north to Maputo in the south. Methamphetamine is a synthetic stimulant, and no link between the cases has been reported.

Key Facts Who. Mozambique’s criminal investigation service (SERNIC) arrested two Mozambican men, names not released.

What. 334 kg of methamphetamine, a synthetic stimulant, was seized from an Indian-made Mahindra vehicle.

Where. Phambara, Vilankulo district, on the coast of Inhambane province.

Next. The suspects are due before an investigating judge for first questioning.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The two suspects are due before an investigating judge, and the drug is to be destroyed once samples have been kept as evidence.

The drug was packed in 257 bowls, known locally as “tigelas”, inside an Indian-made Mahindra vehicle. SERNIC had travelled to Inhambane the day before on intelligence that drugs were being offloaded at Vilankulo beach.

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SERNIC spokesperson Hilário Lole said on 25 and 26 November that the detainees offered five million meticais, the national currency (about US$78,000, at roughly 64 meticais per US$) for their release and the return of the drugs. He said the agents refused.

Lole said the seizures show SERNIC’s determination to combat transnational organised crime. He said the drugs will be incinerated after samples are taken for expert analysis and use as evidence.

A street in Pemba, northern Mozambique. The seizures were made in Inhambane, Nampula and Maputo provinces. (File photo) photo. National Heroes Square in Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, 2020. Photo: VOA, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Lole listed three other methamphetamine seizures: 122 kilograms on Tuesday 24 November in Mozambique Island district, Nampula province, 145 kilograms in Mossuril district, also in Nampula, in early November, and 47 kilograms in Ressano Garcia, Maputo province, on the South African border. By our count of SERNIC’s figures, the four seizures total 648 kilograms.

The Mossuril and Ressano Garcia seizures were also packed in bowls, according to Lole. In a statement on 9 November, SERNIC called the Mossuril seizure, at Chocas Mar beach, “another result in the fight against transnational organized crime, particularly drug trafficking”.

SERNIC Director-General Ilídio Miguel said in October 2026, at the National Conference on Drug Prevention and Combating, that Mexican, Brazilian and Pakistani criminal groups operate in Mozambique. He said at least six people linked to the Sinaloa cartel, a Mexican criminal group, had been arrested since January in cases involving five tonnes of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

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Interpol, the international police organisation, reported in October 2025 that Kenya intercepted 1,024 kg of crystal meth on a flagless dhow, a traditional sailing vessel, about 340 nautical miles (630 km) east of Mombasa. No link between that case and the Mozambican seizures has been reported.

SERNIC gave no market value for the drug, and it has not said where it came from or where it was going. The suspects’ names have not been released.

The two men are suspects, not convicted. They are to appear before an investigating judge for first questioning and possible coercive measures, such as detention or bail conditions, within legal time limits.

For readers in the United States, this is a story about a trafficking route on the Indian Ocean coast, and no US link has been reported. The next step is the suspects’ first appearance before the judge, for which SERNIC has given no date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is SERNIC?

SERNIC is Mozambique’s national criminal investigation service, which carried out the seizure. Its spokesperson, Hilário Lole, announced the arrests.

What happens to the suspects?

They are suspects, not convicted, and they are due before an investigating judge. The judge can decide on measures such as detention or bail conditions, within legal time limits.

Sources Source: SERNIC statements of 25-26 November 2026; SERNIC statement of 9 November 2026 · Interpol

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