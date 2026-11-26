Mozambique’s state paid more in interest and repayments in 2025 than it earned in regular revenue, and the court that audits its accounts warns of growing dependence on borrowing.

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Economy: Mozambique

Mozambique’s Administrative Tribunal, the court that audits public money, says public debt ended 2025 at 72.2% of gross domestic product (GDP). Its opinion on the 2025 General State Account, the government’s yearly statement of revenue and spending, came as deputies in Maputo debated the account on 25 and 26 November 2026.

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The Tribunal also found that debt service, the interest and repayments a state owes, took more than all of the state’s current revenue in 2025. For readers abroad, that helps explain why the government is negotiating a new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender.

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Key Facts Who. Mozambique’s Administrative Tribunal, the court that audits public money, reviewed the 2025 state accounts.

What. Public debt ended 2025 at 72.2% of GDP, with the debt stock up 4.5% on 2024.

Where and when. Parliament in Maputo debated the account on 25 and 26 November 2026.

Why. Debt service equalled 114.6% of current revenue, so repayments exceeded what the state collected.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Mozambique’s state paid more in interest and repayments in 2025 than it earned in regular revenue, and the court that audits its accounts warns of growing dependence on borrowing.

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The IMF’s executive board concluded its 2025 Article IV consultation, an annual review of the economy, in press release 26/052 of 17 February 2026. Its press release noted that “debt service delays have occurred”, and directors called for action to “restore debt sustainability”.

The IMF estimated Mozambique’s public debt at 91.4% of GDP in 2025, against 89.9% in 2024, with external public debt at 61.2% of GDP. That is far above the Tribunal’s figure, and the sources we have do not explain the gap.

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The Tribunal put the debt stock at 1,090.6 billion meticais (about US$17.0 billion, at the Bank of Mozambique’s recent benchmark rate of about 64 meticais per US$, used for every conversion here). That is 4.5% above 2024, driven mainly by a 16.6% rise in domestic debt, and above the 60% threshold the World Bank recommends as sustainable for low-income countries.

Debt service came to 403.4 billion meticais (about US$6.3 billion) in 2025, of which 368.3 billion (about US$5.8 billion, or 91.3%) was owed at home. It equalled 114.6% of current revenue, up from 77.9% in 2024, and the Tribunal concluded that the country “continues to have a high level of indebtedness relative to GDP” (translated from Portuguese).

The Administrative Tribunal building in Maputo, home of the court that audits Mozambique’s public accounts. (File photo) Photo: Salazar Sérgio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Tribunal’s audit of the state’s public debt management office found external payments made after contractual deadlines. Debt managers told the auditors the payments carried late-payment interest “because, at the time they fell due, the Treasury did not have the financial resources to meet this expense” (translated from Portuguese).

Late-payment interest on bilateral debt, meaning loans from other governments, was 26.9 million meticais (about US$0.4 million). The Tribunal also said 545 million meticais (about US$8.5 million) was paid to Brazil in 2025 although no repayment was scheduled that year, which it says breaks the principles of transparency and budget planning.

Treasury bills, short-term government IOUs, worth 317.3 billion meticais (about US$5.0 billion) were issued in 2025, and 90.6% of them repaid maturing securities while 9.4% financed Treasury cash needs. The Tribunal said the recurring use of short-term debt “may indicate growing dependence on borrowing to make up for structural shortfalls in revenue collection” (translated from Portuguese).

The Bank of Mozambique, the central bank, lent the state 32.7 billion meticais (about US$511 million) in 2025, and only 3.6 billion (about US$56 million) was repaid by year-end. Counting loans carried over from earlier years, 53.6 billion meticais (about US$838 million) awaits settlement with the central bank, the Tribunal said.

In parliament on 25 November 2026, the opposition parties Podemos, the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) and Renamo, the former rebel movement, backed rejecting the 2025 account, while Frelimo, the party in power since independence in 1975, backed approval. Parliament’s Plan and Budget Committee, which examines the accounts, recommends a positive appraisal, and no vote result was available at the time of writing.

Aristides Novela, a Podemos deputy, said that “when it comes to the people’s money, transparency is not a favour, it is an obligation” (translated from Portuguese). Podemos named rising public debt among its reasons for rejecting the account.

Laurinda Cheia, a deputy of the MDM, said that “the MDM parliamentary group rejects this General State Account of 2025 emphatically” (translated from Portuguese). Her group asked parliament to reject the account.

Alberto Vaquina, a FRELIMO deputy and former prime minister, whose party backs approval, urged the government to “accept the recommendations of the Administrative Tribunal” (translated from Portuguese). We found no ministry reaction to the Tribunal’s debt findings.

Finance Minister Carla Loveira said on 21 September 2026 that an IMF mission was “an important step in the negotiation process with the IMF”. No agreement on a new programme had been announced at the time of writing.

The Tribunal’s opinion was not available online at the time of writing, so these figures come from reports of its contents. The Tribunal’s own 2024 debt ratio could not be found.

The figures show a state spending more on debt service than it earns in current revenue, which is why Mozambique is negotiating a new IMF programme. Until one is agreed, the Tribunal’s findings point to short-term domestic borrowing as the stopgap.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Mozambique’s debt matter to outsiders?

The Tribunal says debt service now exceeds what the state collects in regular revenue. That leaves little room for other spending and explains the push for a new IMF programme.

Why do the IMF and the Tribunal differ?

The IMF puts Mozambique’s debt far higher than the Tribunal does. The sources we have do not say why.

What happens next?

No vote result was available at the time of writing. No agreement with the IMF had been announced either.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error