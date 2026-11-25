The European Union will keep training Mozambique's soldiers for two more years, and the focus moves to helping the army plan, command and supply its own operations.

Mozambican soldiers with US Marines at a training exercise in Moamba, 5 August 2010. File photo: US Marine Corps, Cpl. Cullen Tiernan, public domain.

Mozambique · Security

The Council of the European Union, the bloc’s decision-making body of member-state ministers, extended its military mission in Mozambique until 31 December 2028, in an act published in the EU’s official gazette, the Official Journal, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The mission, called EUMAM Mozambique (EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique), trains the country’s army for operations in the province of Cabo Delgado.

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The new phase starts on 1 January 2027, with €17.17 million (about US$18.8 million, at 1.0945 dollars per euro) set aside until the end of 2028 for common costs, the costs that member states share. Without the decision the current mandate would have ended on 31 December 2026.

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Key Facts Who. The Council of the European Union and Mozambique’s armed forces (FADM).

What. Mission extended to 31 December 2028 with €17.17 million (about US$18.8 million).

Where. Cabo Delgado, a province of Mozambique that hosts large gas projects.

When. Legal act published on 24 November 2026; the new phase starts on 1 January 2027.

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:39 GMT.

The European Union will keep training Mozambique’s soldiers for two more years, and the focus moves to helping the army plan, command and supply its own operations.

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The mission was set up in 2021 as EUTM MOZ (EU Training Mission in Mozambique), a pure training mission, and became the assistance mission EUMAM Mozambique on 1 September 2024, led by Portugal since the start. The EU’s diplomatic service, the European External Action Service (EEAS), said on 14 May 2026 that it had run more than 40 training programmes for about 1,200 Mozambican personnel.

About 300 of them are in regeneration programmes, courses that rebuild units, for the quick reaction forces (QRF), the rapid-response Commandos and Marines units that the EU trains. The European Peace Facility, an EU fund for military aid to partners, has provided about €89 million (about US$97 million) of non-lethal equipment and logistics for 11 quick reaction companies of the armed forces.

The port of Pemba, in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province. File photo. photo. The port of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, undated. Photo: Ton Rulkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The training figures come from the mission itself, and we found no independent assessment of the results. Before this decision the mission’s stated target was to help the quick reaction forces reach a sustainable operational cycle by December 2026.

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The EU’s Political and Security Committee, the body of member-state ambassadors that steers its security missions, agreed in September 2026 after a strategic review to prolong the mission by two more years, the mission said in a statement on 24 November. A six-month extension decided in May 2026 had carried the mandate to 31 December 2026, the EEAS said on 14 May 2026.

Mozambique asked for the extension. Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo said in an interview in July 2026: “We have completed the support phase under the first agreement, and we are now in the negotiation phase for an extension of at least two years, because we believe it is extremely important.”

Chapo said terrorism is striking an area with gas projects, and that “these gas projects are not just Mozambican projects; they are projects that will also benefit the EU itself”. He put the two gas investments there, led by TotalEnergies of France and Eni of Italy, at about €26.3 billion (about US$28.8 billion).

The act of 24 November 2026 sets the aim of the mission as “to support the Mozambican Armed Forces [FADM] in their efforts to develop autonomous and sustainable capacity to plan, conduct, sustain and coordinate operations in Cabo Delgado”. The act names better command and control, force sustainment and operational support as the main routes.

The act names better command and control, force sustainment and operational support as the main routes. It also requires the rules of war, known as international humanitarian law, international human rights law and the protection of civilians to be built into the army’s planning and conduct.

The tasks include helping to set up strategic and operational command-and-control centres and a system for force readiness and certification. The act also lists an annual plan for regeneration and training of the quick reaction forces and for mobile training teams.

Training, mentoring and advice will cover logistics, maintenance, communications, intelligence, civil-military cooperation and gender equality. The focus therefore moves from the quick reaction forces’ operational cycle to the planning, command and sustainment capacity of the army as a whole.

Brigadier General Sérgio Estrela of the Portuguese Air Force, the mission’s Force Commander, welcomed the decision on 24 November. He took over on 14 September 2026 from Commodore César Pires Correia of the Portuguese Navy, at a handover ceremony in Maputo.

Estrela said in the mission’s statement: “This decision represents an important sign of confidence in the partnership established between the European Union and Mozambique.” He added: “The renewal of the mandate allows us to continue this joint effort, consolidating the progress achieved and supporting the development of increasingly autonomous, sustainable and effective national capabilities.”

We found no named critic of the extension. The open points are practical, because we found no public figure for the personnel the next phase needs or for its cost beyond the €17.17 million (about US$18.8 million) planning amount.

For readers in the United States the link is energy. Chapo’s argument is that stability in Cabo Delgado protects gas projects run by French and Italian companies, which he says also benefit the EU.

The current mandate runs until 31 December 2026, and the new phase begins on 1 January 2027, according to the act. The extended mandate ends on 31 December 2028.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does EUMAM Mozambique do?

It trains, mentors and advises Mozambique’s army so that it can plan and run its own operations in Cabo Delgado. The act also puts the rules of war and the protection of civilians into that work.

Is there independent proof that the training works?

We found no independent assessment. The training figures come from the mission itself.

Why does the EU care about the gas projects?

President Chapo argues that the gas projects will also benefit the EU. The EU’s own act focuses on the army’s capacity and the protection of civilians.

Sources Council of the European Union legal act published in the EU Official Journal on 24 November 2026; European External Action Service mission update of 14 May 2026; EUMAM Mozambique statement of 24 November 2026; interview with President Daniel Chapo, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error