The ruling ends the question of whether Mendes may speak in court, not the separate case against him. It narrows who can speak for Mondlane, not what he is charged with.

Maputo, the capital and main port, seen from the air. File photo, 2006. (Photo: AmigoDia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

POLITICS · MOZAMBIQUE

A court in Mozambique has formally ruled that Shamir Mendes, a member of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane’s defence team, may sit with the lawyers but may not speak for the defence at the trial. The Supreme Court in Maputo announced the decision at the start of the fourth day, Friday 20 November 2026, after the national bar association’s information showed he is registered only as a first-phase trainee lawyer.

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The question has hung over the trial since its first day, because Mendes argued the defence’s first motion to throw out the charges. Mondlane, who ran for president in 2024, faces five charges including terrorism over the protests that followed that election.

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Key Facts Who Shamir Mendes, also spelled Chamir, on opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane’s defence team.

What The court let him stay with the defence team but barred him from addressing it.

Why The court said the bar association lists him as a first-phase trainee lawyer.

As of 20 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

The ruling ends the question of whether Mendes may speak in court, not the separate case against him. It narrows who can speak for Mondlane, not what he is charged with.

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The dispute began on Tuesday 17 November, the first day, when Mendes argued the defence’s request to annul the indictment. A lawyer for a private party that has joined the prosecution objected and a deputy prosecutor questioned Mendes’s standing, but the presiding judge let him stay on the defence team that day.

On Wednesday the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the state’s prosecuting authority, said it had opened a separate criminal case against him over alleged unauthorised practice of law, after he appeared in a lawyer’s gown, the black court robe of registered lawyers. Reports from the courtroom that day said the court had provisionally withdrawn his right to speak.

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On Thursday 19 November the Ordem dos Advogados de Moçambique, the national bar association, said he is not registered as a lawyer and holds no professional card, and that it had sent a complaint about him to its disciplinary council. On Friday the presiding judge made the court’s position formal.

The court said information from the bar association lists Mendes as a first-phase trainee lawyer, the first stage of the bar’s traineeship, a status that lets him assist registered lawyers but not act alone in criminal cases. It kept him with the defence team as an assistant, without the right to speak.

Mendes has said he acts as a defender of the accused rather than as a lawyer. He had worn a lawyer’s gown in court, which prosecutors and the party assisting them challenged.

The Administrative Court building in Maputo, one of the capital’s court buildings; the trial is at the Supreme Court. File photo, 2025. Photo: Salazar Sérgio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The hearing then moved on to other preliminary points and to questions for Mondlane from the prosecution. Mondlane says the case is political.

Leaving the court on Wednesday, he said prosecutors want to keep him out of the 2028 municipal and 2029 general elections, and that Frelimo, the party that has governed Mozambique since 1975, fears him. He alleged fraud in the 2023 municipal vote, when he stood in Maputo as a candidate of Renamo, the former rebel movement turned opposition party, and he never recognised the official results of the 2024 election.

He says prosecutors took no action on his complaints about electoral irregularities. On the first day he told reporters the indictment he received carried a clerk’s signature rather than a magistrate’s, a flaw he said should void it.

The charges are public glorification of crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation of crime, instigation of terrorism and incitement to terrorism. Prosecutors filed the indictment in July 2025, and Mondlane says they held the file for almost 130 days, which stopped his team from asking for a preliminary hearing.

The prosecution answers that some defence objections came too late, Deputy Attorney-General Amabélia Chuquela, a senior prosecutor, argued on Tuesday. The defence’s written plea runs to 223 pages, and Mondlane presented a summary of it on Wednesday.

Mendes made the opening argument on the indictment on the first day. Registered lawyers appear to carry that role from now on.

A separate criminal case against Mendes is pending, and how it will end has not been reported. It is distinct from Mondlane’s own trial.

Sessions run from 10:00 to 15:30 Maputo time, which is 03:00 to 08:30 US Eastern. A verdict date has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Shamir Mendes barred from speaking?

The court said the bar association lists him as a first-phase trainee lawyer. Under that status he can assist registered lawyers but cannot act alone in criminal cases.

Is Venâncio Mondlane still on trial?

Yes. The hearings continue at the Supreme Court in Maputo, and the court has not announced a verdict date.

Sources: Supreme Court of Mozambique, hearings of 17 to 20 November 2026; Ordem dos Advogados de Moçambique (oam.org.mz), statement of 19 November 2026 and information cited by the court on 20 November 2026; Public Prosecutor’s Office; statements by Venâncio Mondlane outside the court on 17 and 18 November 2026.

Related coverage: Mondlane trial, day two, Mondlane trial, day one, lawyers to observe the trial and more in Mozambique news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error