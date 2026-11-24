Mexican inflation edged up to 3.96% in early November, while core prices fell, a split that gives the central bank no clear reason to change course.

Prices in Mexico rose faster than forecast in the first half of November, but the measure that the central bank watches most cooled. Annual inflation reached 3.96%, up from 3.62% in the first half of October, according to INEGI, Mexico’s statistics agency.

Core inflation, which leaves out volatile items such as fuel and some food, slowed to 3.68% from 3.78%. Mexico is a top trading partner of the United States, so its inflation path steers interest rates, the peso and the cost of doing business across the border.

Key Facts Headline. Annual inflation was 3.96% in the first half of November 2026, above the 3.92% forecast.

Core. Core inflation, which skips volatile prices, fell to 3.68% from 3.78%, below the 3.88% forecast.

Fortnight. Prices rose 0.54% in the two weeks against a 0.51% forecast, while core prices fell 0.1%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: no Banxico change in December 96.2%, a cut 2.6% (7:41 a.m. ET, 24 November 2026).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The Banco de México building in Mexico City. File photo. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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Mexican inflation edged up to 3.96% in early November, while core prices fell, a split that gives the central bank no clear reason to change course.

What the Numbers Show

Prices rose 0.54% in the two weeks to mid-November, against a forecast of 0.51% and 0.41% in the previous fortnight. The annual rate of 3.96% sits just below the top of Banxico’s target range, which is 3% plus or minus one point.

Core prices fell 0.1% over the fortnight, while analysts had expected a rise of 0.1%. The annual core rate of 3.68% was 0.2 points below the 3.88% forecast, and all forecasts come from the RT economic calendar.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why the Split Matters

Headline inflation counts every price, including fuel, farm goods and electricity, so it can jump when a few items move. Core inflation is steadier, which is why central banks, Banxico included, use it as a guide to lasting price pressure.

This release does not say which prices pushed the headline up, and we did not have the category breakdown. The cooler core reading is a stabilising sign, while a headline rate close to the 4% upper limit could still reverse the mood if it persists.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, the contract on Banxico’s December decision priced no change at 96.2% and a quarter-point cut at 2.6% on 24 November 2026 at 7:41 a.m. ET. About US$34,589 had been traded on that market.

These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

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We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

Mexico’s unemployment rate for October is due on Thursday 26 November 2026, with a forecast of 2.7% against 2.8% before. The trade balance for October follows on Friday 27 November.

The full-month November inflation report arrives on Wednesday 9 December 2026. A core rate back above 3.78% would signal that the early-November slowdown was temporary, while a lower core rate would confirm it.

For earlier readings, see our report on Mexican inflation in mid-October and our Mexico hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mexico’s inflation rate in the first half of November 2026?

Annual inflation was 3.96%, up from 3.62% in the first half of October and above the 3.92% forecast. Prices rose 0.54% over the two weeks.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation leaves out volatile items such as fuel and some food. Central banks use it to judge underlying price pressure.

Why does core inflation matter for Banxico?

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, watches core prices because they show lasting pressure. Core fell to 3.68%, which eases that pressure for now.

When is the next full inflation report?

The full-month November inflation report is scheduled for Wednesday 9 December 2026. The previous full-month readings were 3.75% headline and 3.8% core.

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Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which carries the release of INEGI; Polymarket market data of 24 November 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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In Plain English INEGI. Mexico’s national statistics agency. Fortnight. Mexico reports inflation every two weeks, not only monthly. Core inflation. Price growth without fuel, farm goods and other volatile items. Banxico. Mexico’s central bank, formally the Banco de México.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026