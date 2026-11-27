MEXICO · ECONOMY · TRADE

Mexico swung back to a trade surplus in October 2026, selling US$86.01 billion of goods abroad and buying US$85.71 billion, INEGI, the national statistics institute, said on Friday 27 November. The gap of about US$298 million compares with a deficit of US$606 million in September.

For US readers, the numbers show how closely Mexican factories and American buyers are tied. Export growth of more than 30% in a year is led by electronics, and imports grew slightly faster.

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Key Facts What Mexico ran a trade surplus of about US$298 million in October, after a September deficit.

Who INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute, published the figures on Friday 27 November 2026.

Why Exports rose 30.2% and imports 30.8% from October 2025, led by electrical and electronic goods.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 4.8% to a US-Mexico-Canada pact extension in 2026 (27 Nov).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s factories are shipping and importing at record highs for an October, and a small surplus is what is left after the two sides nearly cancel out.

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Exports rose 30.2% from October 2025 and imports rose 30.8%, INEGI said. The balance is the difference between two very large numbers, so small shifts on either side can flip it between surplus and deficit.

File photo: container cranes and stacked containers at the port of Manzanillo on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

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September’s figures give a base for comparison. Exports had grown 37.9% year on year in September and imports totalled US$78.40 billion, so October imports were about 9% higher month on month by our calculation.

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Exports outside the oil sector reached US$84.27 billion, up 31.2%. Oil exports were US$1.74 billion, down 3.4%.

The balance counts merchandise only. Services such as tourism and the money migrants send home are not in it.

Non-oil exports to the United States rose 36.8%, and manufacturing exports outside the auto industry rose 41.3%. Oil imports cost US$6.03 billion, up 52.7% in the month.

The month also reverses a short run in the other direction. August had closed with a surplus of about US$605 million before September’s deficit, so the balance has swung twice in three months.

Over the first nine months, exports totalled US$627.19 billion, up 30.4%. Among goods, electrical and electronic equipment surged 73.6%.

Car and truck exports rose 5.6%, with sales to the United States up 7.2% and sales to other markets down 3.3%. Over the first ten months of 2026, exports totalled US$713.20 billion, up 30.3%, and imports totalled US$703.65 billion, up 27.9%.

That leaves a cumulative surplus of about US$9.55 billion by our subtraction, close to the US$9.25 billion INEGI reported for January to September.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, about US$13,000 had been traded by 27 November, 9:01 a.m. ET, on whether the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada is extended in 2026. Traders gave that outcome 4.8%. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Mexico is a major supplier of cars, electronics and farm goods to US shoppers, so these flows reach American prices and jobs directly. A surplus this thin leaves little cushion if tariffs or weaker US demand cut exports.

It is not yet clear whether October’s swing marks a lasting change, since September showed a deficit of US$606 million. INEGI also publishes a seasonally adjusted balance, which removes regular calendar swings, but that figure is not confirmed here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Mexico Run a Trade Surplus in October 2026?

Yes, a small one, of about US$298 million according to INEGI. September had shown a deficit.

How Fast Did Mexico’s Trade Grow?

Both exports and imports grew by about 30% from a year earlier, with imports slightly ahead. Electronics led the export gains.

Why Does This Matter for the United States?

US consumers and companies buy much of what Mexican factories make. A weaker US market or new tariffs would hit those exports first.

Sources: INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, merchandise trade balance for October 2026, 27 November 2026 (INEGI); INEGI trade bulletin for September 2026, 27 October 2026; Polymarket, 27 November 2026, 9:01 a.m. ET.