The group, proposed by Mexico, is meant to recommend how members can prevent, sanction and punish origin fraud before the bloc admits more countries.

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Trade: Mexico

Mexico and Malaysia will co-chair a working group against illegal transshipment inside the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Mexico’s Ministry of Economy announced on Friday 27 November 2026. Transshipment means routing goods through another country to disguise where they were made and avoid tariffs.

The announcement came as trade ministers of the 12-member bloc met in Hanoi this week, and it comes while the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) remains unrenewed by Washington. For US readers, it shows how Mexico wants to handle origin fraud, a problem Washington has pressed it to tackle.

Key Facts Who. Mexico’s Ministry of Economy and Malaysia, its co-chair; Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard led Mexico’s delegation.

What. Co-chairs of a working group against illegal transshipment, the faking of goods’ origin to avoid tariffs.

Where and when. Hanoi, Vietnam; announced Friday 27 November 2026. Conclusions go to the next ministerial meeting, date not set.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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The group, proposed by Mexico, is meant to recommend how members can prevent, sanction and punish origin fraud before the bloc admits more countries.

On 26 June 2026 the CPTPP Commission, the bloc’s ministerial decision-making body, met virtually and set up an ad hoc working group on a fair, transparent and predictable trading environment. Its terms of reference, published by Canada’s trade ministry, cover illegal transshipment and circumvention of duties, with an initial focus on textiles, footwear, steel, aluminium and glass.

Those terms say that group is chaired by a representative of Mexico “without rotating”, unless members decide otherwise by consensus. Whether the body announced on 27 November is the same group with Malaysia added has not been confirmed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mexico has also tightened its own defences: on 10 December 2025 its Senate, the upper house of Congress, approved tariffs of 5% to 50% on goods from countries without a trade deal, by 76 votes to 5 with 35 abstentions. On 16 October 2026 Ebrard told deputies that Mexico would propose improving the rules of origin, the tests that decide where a product counts as made, at the November Commission meetings.

In mid-November 2026 Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Deputy Secretary for Foreign Trade, worked in London with the United Kingdom on a CPTPP coalition against transshipment, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Economy. Vietnam chairs the bloc in 2026 and hosted the Commission’s virtual meeting of 26 June.

Stacked shipping containers at a container terminal. (File photo)

Ebrard defined transshipment as a “deliberate falsification of the origin of goods”, made to avoid paying tariffs, according to the Ministry of Economy. He said it is not merely a technical customs matter.

“It is not about growing and admitting more and more countries, but keeping the treaty’s integrity,” Ebrard said. He argued that members should fix compliance before the bloc admits more countries.

Enlargement is on the table regardless: Uruguay, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates have applied to join, and Ebrard wants compliance first. He also put the point as reciprocity: “I import because I need their products, but they must accept my exports.”

Gutiérrez presented the figures, saying that illegal exports have meant a 30% fall in national production in Mexico. That is Mexico’s own claim, and we found no independent source for it.

He also said that about 200,000 textile and apparel jobs were lost, a Mexican government figure that has not been independently verified. “Behind each of those figures is an empty factory and a family without work,” he said.

Firms that alter or falsify origin would lose the agreement’s tariff preferences and face sanctions, the ministry said. Mexico’s proposal asks for a register of importers and exporters to build best practice, and for extra requirements on traders of sensitive goods.

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It would also identify and publicly disclose companies that issue false invoices, and require members to share information in good time. The group will analyse the scope of the problem and issue recommendations to prevent, sanction and punish illegal transshipment.

It will present its conclusions at the next CPTPP ministerial meeting, where they would be discussed and, if appropriate, approved. No date for that meeting has been announced.

We found no confirmation from Malaysia’s trade ministry of the co-chair role, and Mexico has not said why it chose Malaysia. The Mexican ministry has also not said which sectors the group will start with, who else will sit in it or when it must report.

On 1 July 2026 US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Washington’s chief trade negotiator, said the United States “did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form”. He added that the pact “remains in force pending resolution of these issues or until the Agreement’s termination”.

US officials have named transshipment of Chinese goods through third countries, including Mexico, as a trade-enforcement priority, including in the crackdown Washington announced in August. A group that sets common origin rules among 12 Pacific economies, co-led by Mexico, speaks to that concern ahead of the USMCA review.

The group can only recommend, so nothing changes for importers yet. If members approve its conclusions, a firm caught falsifying origin would lose CPTPP tariff preferences, which is the mechanism Gutiérrez described.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is transshipment?

It is the routing of goods through another country to hide where they were made, so that a lower tariff applies. Mexico calls it a deliberate falsification of origin.

Does this change anything for US importers now?

No. The group can only recommend measures, and members would have to approve them at a future ministerial meeting.

Why does the USMCA review matter here?

Washington has pressed Mexico on Chinese goods passing through third countries. A common origin-fraud policy among Pacific partners addresses that concern, but it does not settle the review.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

Sources Primary sources: announcement of 27 November 2026 by Mexico’s Ministry of Economy (Secretaría de Economía); statements by Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Deputy Secretary Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez; Canada’s Global Affairs page on the CPTPP Commission decision of 26 June 2026 (terms of reference); CPTPP Commission joint ministerial statement of 26 June 2026 (published by the UK government); US Trade Representative statement of 1 July 2026; Mexican Senate vote of 10 December 2025

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