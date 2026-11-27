Mexico's president says the fight over the electoral referee is really a fight over trust in next year's vote. She also named former election chiefs as she made the case.

The Palacio Legislativo de San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies (file photo, July 2025) (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum used her Friday morning news conference to defend Mexico’s election referee and to challenge those who run it down. Speaking at her daily news conference in Mexico City on 27 November 2026, she said the opposition’s campaign against the National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent body that runs Mexico’s elections, aims to put the 2027 vote in doubt.

The clash follows the exit of Guadalupe Taddei as president of the INE, in late October 2026, amid alleged conflicts of interest with election-material suppliers. Sheinbaum named former heads of the electoral authority as she spoke.

Key Facts Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s head of state, and the opposition parties she accuses.

What. She says the campaign against the electoral institute (INE) aims to put the vote in doubt.

When. Friday 27 November 2026; voting for the 500-seat lower house of Congress is Sunday 6 June 2027.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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Mexico’s president says the fight over the electoral referee is really a fight over trust in next year’s vote. She also named former election chiefs as she made the case.

Sheinbaum made the same argument on 11 November 2026, at her morning news conference in Mexico City, as covered in our report of the day. She said the opposition, which she described as having little credibility and low poll numbers, wants to discredit the 2027 vote.

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On Friday she sharpened the charge at her daily news conference. “The underlying aim of delegitimising the current National Electoral Institute is to put the 2027 election in doubt,” she said (our translation, as are the other quotes here).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

She said that instead of seeking the popular vote and building a national project, which is what elections are for, “what they seek is to delegitimise an election”. She added: “It is not true that the INE was a marvel when they were there.”

The Palacio Legislativo de San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies (file photo). Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The timetable is tight: the INE opened the 2026-2027 federal electoral process on 10 September 2026, and voters will choose the 500-seat Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, on Sunday 6 June 2027. Article 105 of the Constitution says election law cannot be fundamentally changed once an electoral process has begun.

She questioned former heads of the electoral authority, starting with Lorenzo Córdova, INE president until 2023. She also named José Woldenberg, who led the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), the body the INE replaced in 2014, from 1996 to 2003, and Luis Carlos Ugalde, IFE president in 2006.

She called Ugalde “responsible for the electoral fraud of 2006”, which is her own characterisation, not a court finding. The 2006 result was upheld by Mexico’s electoral court.

She said power was concentrated in their time because they named all state electoral council members, the officials of the state-level electoral bodies, and allowed a “duopoly or monopoly” in the making of electoral material. She also said Córdova used discriminatory expressions about Indigenous peoples, an accusation that is hers alone.

The sharpest legal point concerns the 200 deputies chosen from party lists, the proportional seats; the other 300 are elected in single-member districts. Sheinbaum said her critics now argue these seats should be allotted by coalition and not by party, while the Constitution and the electoral procedures law (the federal election rulebook) say clearly that it is by party.

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She had a video played in which Córdova says proportional seats go by party and not by coalition. She said that anyone who wants to change the law or propose an electoral reform should wait until after the 2027 vote, because the electoral process has already started.

The strongest counter-argument concerns the seats themselves. Jacqueline Peschard, a former councillor of the old Federal Electoral Institute, said in January 2026 that over-representation of Morena, Sheinbaum’s party, harms democracy.

On 27 November Sheinbaum said the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF), Mexico’s federal audit body, and the Attorney General’s Office must define who is responsible for the INE contracts. On 5 November the federal Anti-Corruption and Good Government Ministry accused the Hernández Casillas brothers, owners of election-supply firms, of using front companies to simulate competition and win election contracts, and no court has ruled on it.

On 11 November she said the 2027 vote is guaranteed. No final ruling or sanction over the contracts has been announced.

Responsibility for the contracts now rests with the audit office and prosecutors, as Sheinbaum put it on 27 November. Further coverage of the country’s politics sits under Mexico news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Mexico change its election rules before the 2027 vote?

Not in any fundamental way, because the Constitution bars such changes during an electoral process. Sheinbaum says any reform should come afterwards.

What is the dispute over proportional seats?

It is whether seats from party lists are allotted by party or by coalition. Sheinbaum says the law is clear that it is by party.

Who is Guadalupe Taddei?

Taddei was the INE president and resigned after alleged conflicts of interest with election-material suppliers surfaced. The allegations have not been ruled on.

Sources President Claudia Sheinbaum, morning news conferences, Mexico City, 11 and 27 November 2026 (Presidency of Mexico) · National Electoral Institute (INE), 2026-2027 federal electoral process · Constitution of Mexico, Article 105

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