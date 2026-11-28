Mexico’s president says a campaign against the national election body is really aimed at the legitimacy of next year’s midterm vote.

The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2009. Photo: Thelmadatter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Politics: Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday 27 November 2026 that attacks on Mexico’s national electoral authority, the Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), are meant to cast doubt on the 2027 midterm election. She spoke at her daily morning press conference in Mexico City.

The row matters outside Mexico because the vote on 6 June 2027 decides who controls Congress, which passes laws on trade, security and the courts. A fight over the credibility of the referee can also shape how investors and the United States read Mexico’s political risk.

Key Facts Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum against former INE officials and opposition parties; the INE is Mexico’s electoral authority.

What. She says attacks on the INE aim to cast doubt on the 2027 vote.

When. Remarks on Friday 27 November 2026; the vote is on 6 June 2027.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

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Mexico’s president says a campaign against the national election body is really aimed at the legitimacy of next year’s midterm vote.

Sheinbaum, whose governing party is Morena (the National Regeneration Movement), pointed at former INE officials and opposition parties as the source of the pressure. “The underlying aim of delegitimising the current institute is to cast doubt on the 2027 election,” she said on Friday.

At the centre of the quarrel is a rule that limits how many seats one party can hold in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress. In most cases the Constitution caps a party’s seat share at 8 percentage points above its national vote share.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Palacio Nacional, seat of Mexico’s presidency, on Mexico City’s main square, the Zócalo

The dispute is whether that cap is counted for each party or for a whole governing coalition. Morena governs with the Green Party (PVEM) and the Labour Party (PT), and critics say the three together hold too many seats.

The argument has a history. In August 2024 the INE approved a seat allocation that gave Morena, PVEM and PT together 364 of the 500 seats, or 73 percent.

Morena would hold 236 of those seats, the Green Party 77 and the Labour Party 51. Opposition parties challenged the allocation before the federal electoral tribunal.

On the seat cap, Sheinbaum said proportional representation “is by party, not by coalition.” To those who want a rewrite she said: “Then wait until after the 2027 election.”

Her position is that any reform should wait until after the 2027 vote. The INE’s General Council, its governing board, approved the electoral calendar on 30 July 2026 in agreement INE/CG479/2026, and the process began on 10 September 2026.

To make her case, Sheinbaum cited Lorenzo Córdova, a former INE president, who once argued that the 8 percent cap applies to parties, not to coalitions. Ariadna Montiel, Morena’s national president, shared a video of him saying so.

Sheinbaum also named former INE people as political rivals. She said they “form a party, all the ex-INE people, and have 1% recognition in the polls.”

We found no poll behind the 1 percent figure, so it stays her claim. The party she means is Somos México, a new opposition party whose registration the INE approved in late June 2026, which puts it on the 2027 ballot.

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Somos México is led by its national president, Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo. Sheinbaum named Córdova among the former officials she says belong to it.

Somos México has its own complaint about the process. On 17 November 2026 the party called the vote an “elección de estado,” a state-run election, and its INE representative, Emilio Álvarez Icaza, asked for precautionary measures, meaning temporary orders, against Sheinbaum and 12 Morena governors.

Álvarez Icaza told them to “get their hands out of the electoral process.” Each side thus accuses the other of tilting the contest.

Several points remain open. We found no public reply on Friday from the opposition parties, and we did not find a response from the INE.

It is also unclear whether any party will formally propose a reform, while the INE, led by Guadalupe Taddei, faces scrutiny over contracts for electoral materials. Sheinbaum’s own timetable puts any change after the vote.

The midterm on Sunday 6 June 2027 elects all 500 federal deputies, 300 by district and 200 by proportional lists, plus 17 governors and local seats. The presidency and the Senate are not on the ballot, and campaigns run from 4 April to 2 June 2027.

Readers can see how Mexico elects its Congress or more Mexico news. Both give context for the vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the INE?

The Instituto Nacional Electoral is Mexico’s national electoral authority. It organises federal elections and decides how seats are allocated.

Will the electoral rules change before the 2027 vote?

Sheinbaum says rules should not change once a process has started and that reform can wait until after 2027. No formal reform proposal was reported on Friday.

Why does a Mexican election matter to the United States?

The new Congress will vote on trade, security and judicial laws that affect Mexico’s northern neighbour. A dispute over the vote’s legitimacy can also affect how investors judge the country.

Sources President of Mexico, daily morning press conference, 27 November 2026; Instituto Nacional Electoral, General Council agreement INE/CG479/2026 of 30 July 2026 (electoral calendar), and agreement of 23 August 2024 on seat allocation; Instituto Nacional Electoral, registration of Somos México, June 2026; Instituto Nacional Electoral, seat allocation for the Chamber of Deputies, 23 August 2024. The official transcript of the 27 November press conference could not be located.

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