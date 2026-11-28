Mexico returned to a US$298.2 million trade surplus in October as exports to the US surged, while a winter storm hit its west and the president warned about trust in the 2027 vote.

President Claudia Sheinbaum at a podium during her 2024 transition. File photo. (Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Big Read · Mexico · Saturday 28 November 2026

Mexico ran a trade surplus of US$298.2 million in October 2026, according to INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute, which published the data on Friday, November 27. The result reverses a deficit of about US$606 million in September and follows a surplus of about US$605 million in August.

Key Facts Trade balance. October surplus of US$298.2 million, as exports rose 30.2% and imports 30.8%; September had a US$606 million deficit.

Storm. Torrential rain of 150 to 250 mm forecast Nov. 27 in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Election. Voters choose the 500-seat Chamber of Deputies on June 6, 2027.

INE. Electoral institute (INE) chief Guadalupe Taddei resigned Oct. 26; President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke Nov. 27.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Morena, Sheinbaum’s party, 84% to win most 2027 seats, as of 1:36 a.m. ET.

Mexico returned to a US$298.2 million trade surplus in October as exports to the US surged, while a winter storm hit its west and the president warned about trust in the 2027 vote.

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In Plain English INEGI: Mexico’s national statistics institute, which publishes the monthly trade data.

Mexico’s national statistics institute, which publishes the monthly trade data. INE: The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs Mexico’s elections.

The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs Mexico’s elections. SMN: The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, Mexico’s national weather service, part of Conagua, the National Water Commission.

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, Mexico’s national weather service, part of Conagua, the National Water Commission. USMCA: The US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, called T-MEC in Mexico, which is under joint review in 2026.

How Mexico Returned to a US$298 Million Trade Surplus in October

Exports reached US$86,008.7 million, up 30.2% on the year, while imports reached US$85,710.5 million, up 30.8%. Non-oil exports rose 31.2%, with non-automotive manufacturing, up 41.3%, the main driver.

Sales to the United States did the heavy lifting, with non-oil exports there up 36.8% against 0.8% to the rest of the world. Automotive exports rose 5.6%.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Oil was the weak spot, with exports of US$1,738.3 million, down 3.4%, while oil imports rose 52.7%. From January to October the surplus totals US$9,552.5 million.

The figures arrive during the review of the USMCA, the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, whose first joint session on July 1, 2026 ended without a US commitment to renew it.

File photo: the Palacio Nacional, the government palace on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, 2015. Photo: Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Sheinbaum Says Rivals Want to Doubt Mexico’s 2027 Vote

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday, November 27, 2026, that the opposition is using the scandal at the National Electoral Institute (INE) to put next year’s federal election in doubt. At her daily news conference in Mexico City she said: “To delegitimise the current National Electoral Institute is to put the 2027 election in doubt” (our translation).

The INE runs Mexico’s elections, and its president, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned in late October amid audits and allegations over election contracts. The lower house of Congress is to pick a successor, and the institute’s councillors chose Blanca Cruz García as provisional president on October 27.

She noted that the Superior Audit Office, the federal audit body, and the Attorney General’s Office have not yet determined responsibility for the INE contracts. On November 5 Raquel Buenrostro, the federal anti-corruption secretary, presented a case at the president’s daily news conference alleging that two brothers who own election-supply firms used front companies to simulate competition, and no court has ruled.

On electoral law, she said any change should wait until after the vote, and that list seats are allocated by party, not by coalition. The Chamber of Deputies has 500 seats, 200 of them from party lists, and voters fill them on Sunday, June 6, 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money, traders put the chance that Morena, Sheinbaum’s party, wins the most seats in the Chamber of Deputies on 6 June 2027 at 84%. PAN (the National Action Party) trades at 4%, PRI (the Institutional Revolutionary Party) at 2% and MC (Citizens’ Movement) at 2%, with US$118,815 traded in total as of 1:36 a.m. ET on Saturday 28 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Where Mexico’s First Winter Storm Is Bringing Rain and Snow

Mexico’s first winter storm of the season is forecast to bring torrential rain of 150 to 250 millimetres (6 to 10 inches) to southern Jalisco, Colima and parts of Michoacán on Friday, November 27, 2026. The weather service, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), also expected snow or sleet overnight on November 26 in mountain areas of Durango, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

On the night of November 26 the SMN forecast intense rain of 75 to 150 millimetres (3 to 6 inches) across Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and parts of Michoacán and Guanajuato. Cold followed, with Friday morning lows of minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius (14 to 23 F) forecast for the mountains of Durango and Baja California.

Some coastal areas, including those of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas, were still expected to reach highs of 30 to 35 C (86 to 95 F).

What Links These Stories

The three stories each test an institution: forecasters and civil protection face a storm, the electoral institute faces a dispute over trust, and trade officials face a review of the USMCA. In each case the numbers are clear while the outcome is still open.

Manufacturers shipping to the United States gain from the export surge, with non-oil exports there up 36.8%, while fuel buyers lose as oil imports rose 52.7%. Politically, the dispute over the INE could cost whichever side voters judge to have weakened trust in the referee.

What It Means for US Readers

The surplus rests on sales to the US, so American buyers are taking more Mexican goods. A statement issued by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on 1 July said: “The United States did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form.”

Trade terms therefore remain open. Travellers to Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán should check local forecasts, because the rain warnings cover parts of all three states.

What to Watch Next

Updates from state civil protection offices will show whether the storm warnings turned into damage. The Chamber of Deputies must still choose a successor to INE president Guadalupe Taddei.

Voters then choose the lower house on Sunday, June 6, 2027, and Sheinbaum says any electoral reform should wait until after that date.

What Is Not Known

We could not open INEGI’s own bulletin and rely on reports of its figures. For the storm we found no confirmed damage, deaths or evacuations.

Whether the opposition is trying to undermine the vote is Sheinbaum’s claim, and we did not find a reply from the opposition parties PAN, PRI or MC and no independent evidence either way. Corruption allegations at the INE are unadjudicated.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mexico’s trade balance in October 2026?

Mexico recorded a surplus of US$298.2 million, INEGI data reported on November 27 show. That compares with a deficit of about US$606 million in September; exports rose 30.2% and imports rose 30.8%.

What did Sheinbaum say about the INE?

On November 27 she said the opposition’s campaign against the National Electoral Institute aims to put the 2027 election in doubt. We found no opposition response, and corruption allegations at the INE remain unproven.

Where is Mexico’s first winter storm hitting?

The SMN forecast intense to torrential rain in western states including Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán on November 26 and 27, plus snow or sleet in mountain areas. These are forecasts; we found no damage reports.