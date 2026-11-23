Two Mexican nationals were detained as passengers boarded a domestic flight, and their attorney says they entered legally.

File photo. Concourse A at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, January 2026. Photo: AirportTerminalGuy, CC BY 4.0.

Brief: Immigration

Federal immigration agents detained two Mexican nationals on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on the morning of Saturday 21 November 2026, as passengers boarded Alaska Airlines flight AS 1306 to Los Angeles. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the parent agency of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), says both had overstayed their visas.

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Washington’s governor and the airport’s operator condemned the arrests. An attorney for the family says the two entered legally and have no criminal record.

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Key Facts Who. A man and a woman, both Mexican nationals; their attorney says they are father and daughter.

What. Agents detained them on a jet bridge; DHS says both overstayed their visas.

Where and when. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Saturday 21 November 2026, before Alaska Airlines flight AS 1306 to Los Angeles.

As of. 23 November 2026.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Two Mexican nationals were detained as passengers boarded a domestic flight, and their attorney says they entered legally.

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DHS called the operation “targeted” and aimed at a man who had overstayed his visa. DHS says the woman threw hot coffee at officers, that she had also overstayed her visa, and that she will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Video filmed by bystanders shows masked men struggling with a woman and a man on the ground. DHS has not said where the two were taken.

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File photo. The C Concourse atrium at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, September 2026. Photo: SounderBruce, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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The Port of Seattle, which runs the airport, said in a statement on 21 November that it was outraged. It said immigration enforcement at the airport happens “without the Port’s participation or knowledge.”

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The Port says local federal authorities had agreed earlier to protocols at the airport, and it is in conversation with DHS about whether any were breached. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said on 21 November: “ICE is completely and totally out of control.”

Alaska Airlines said it does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement activity. How agents found the two on the flight is not known.

Federal authorities have not released evidence for the coffee allegation. Related coverage includes US Agents Detain Two Argentine Acrobats, Mexicans Top US Court Deportation Orders and the Mexico page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Port of Seattle objecting?

It says immigration enforcement at the airport happens without its participation or knowledge. It is asking federal authorities whether earlier agreed protocols were breached.

Is the coffee allegation confirmed?

No, it is DHS’s account, and authorities have not released evidence for it. Where the two are held has not been made public.

Sources: Port of Seattle public statement on its news page (https://www.portseattle.org/news), 21 November 2026; statements by the Department of Homeland Security and Governor Bob Ferguson of Washington, 21 November 2026; Alaska Airlines statement.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error