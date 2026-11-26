The licence lets CFE sell phone and internet service to consumers, which its earlier wholesale licence did not. Radio spectrum, the airwaves that carry mobile signals, is a separate grant.

Business: Mexico

Mexico’s state power company can now sell internet and mobile phone service for profit across the whole country. The telecoms regulator, the Comisión Reguladora de Telecomunicaciones (CRT), issued the licence on 9 October 2026, and it runs for 30 years.

The licence was entered in the CRT’s public register and reported on Thursday 26 November 2026. For US readers, it puts a state utility beside the private phone companies in a large mobile market on the US border.

Key Facts Who. Mexico’s state power utility, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), now holds a telecoms licence.

What. A “concesión única para uso comercial” for internet, mobile telephony and dedicated links, for profit.

Term. Valid from 13 October 2026 to 13 October 2056; it does not include radio spectrum.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

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The licence lets CFE sell phone and internet service to consumers, which its earlier wholesale licence did not. Radio spectrum, the airwaves that carry mobile signals, is a separate grant.

The CRT register describes the title as a single commercial concession for public telecommunications and broadcasting services, offered for profit. It covers internet access, mobile telephony and dedicated links nationwide, and also allows for-profit broadcasting.

Until now CFE’s telecom arm, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE-TEIT), relied on a public-use licence aimed at remote communities that private carriers do not serve. That title was not designed for commercial sales to the general public.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The register does not say whether CFE has started selling under the new title. It also does not set out the licence’s particular conditions, so how far CFE may compete directly for consumers is not yet clear.

File photo of the Mexican stock exchange building in Mexico City

CFE once held a different licence, granted on 22 February 2023, but it covered wholesale only, meaning it could rent network capacity to other companies but not sell to the public. The former telecoms regulator, the Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT), made CFE give it up as a condition for approving CFE’s stake in Altán Redes, a decision it authorised on 16 January 2025.

Altán Redes runs the Red Compartida, a wholesale mobile network on the 700 MHz band that other operators use. The IFT said CFE must keep Altán operationally independent from its own telecom business and drop the wholesale licence, because it saw competition risks in CFE sitting at both ends of the market.

CFE’s legal team told the IFT that giving up the licence did not harm the public interest, and the renunciation was registered as effective on 21 February 2025. CFE ended up with 48.63% of Altán’s share capital and 23.08% of its beneficiary rights, with two of 11 board seats, according to the March 2025 corporate filings.

CFE had said it would apply. Liliana Barrera, its head of specialised services and commercial strategy, said on 31 October 2025: “Nosotros vamos a buscarla” (“We are going to seek it”).

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She added that remote communities are the first priority and that CFE does not aim to compete in the country’s main markets. Her colleague Alonso Romero, CFE’s deputy head of commercial strategy, said CFE’s 20 GB monthly plan costs 200 pesos (about US$10, at 19.66 pesos per US dollar, RT rate of 26 November 2026), and that competitors charge two to three times more.

The market tests that claim. Between January and July 2026, CFE received 7,347 numbers through number portability, while 63,025 lines left it for other operators, mainly Telcel, the largest mobile operator, and BAIT, a budget mobile brand.

A state firm entering a private market raises questions about fair competition. Barrera said in 2025 that CFE would have no advantages over private rivals in the commercial field.

CFE’s case is reach: it said in October 2025 that it owns more than 4,900 telecom towers and 21,449 km (about 13,300 miles) of fibre. A for-profit licence lets it earn money from those assets, which free public programmes could not do.

The next steps are not dated in the register. CFE has not said when it will start selling under the new title or whether it will seek spectrum of its own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can CFE now sell mobile plans to anyone?

The licence allows it to sell for profit nationwide. The conditions attached to the title have not been published in the register.

Why did CFE give up its earlier licence?

The IFT required it in 2025 to approve CFE’s stake in Altán Redes. Regulators feared CFE would sit on both sides of the wholesale market.

Does the licence include radio frequencies?

No. A separate grant of spectrum would be needed.

More: Mexico news

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: CRT public concessions register, title of 9 October 2026, as reported by El Economista (copy); IFT resolution of January 2025; Expansión, 20 March 2025 (link); Bloomberg Línea, 31 October 2025 (link); RT for the exchange rate.

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