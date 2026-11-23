Mauritius’s prime minister argues the 2015 raids on his homes broke his constitutional rights. Press reports put the full hearing in July 2027.

The Parliament building in Port Louis, seat of the Mauritian National Assembly, pictured in September 2015. Photo: Karsten Ratzke / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Brief · Mauritius

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam’s constitutional challenge to the 2015 police searches of his homes was back before the Supreme Court, the island’s highest court, on Monday 23 November 2026, according to Mauritian press reports. They say a lawyer from the chambers of Robin Ramburn, Senior Counsel, a senior barrister on his defence team, told the Chief Justice that the case disputes the constitutionality of the search warrants.

The same reports say the full hearing is set for 12 and 13 July 2027, a date not yet confirmed by a court listing. The case is separate from the criminal trial over money found in his safe, which a lower court halted on 8 June 2026 as an abuse of process.

Key Facts Who. Navin Ramgoolam, prime minister of Mauritius, suing the state over 2015 police searches.

What. A constitutional challenge to the search warrants, reported before the Chief Justice.

When. Reported 23 November 2026; full hearing reportedly 12 and 13 July 2027.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:45 GMT.

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Mauritius’s prime minister argues the 2015 raids on his homes broke his constitutional rights. Press reports put the full hearing in July 2027.

The searches took place in February 2015, about two months after Ramgoolam’s party lost the December 2014 election. When his house was searched on 7 February 2015, a substantial amount of money was seized from his safe, the Intermediate Court, a mid-level court, noted in its ruling of 8 June 2026.

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His suit, as the reports describe it, names the state, the police commissioner, investigators of the police’s Central Criminal Investigation Department and the three magistrates who issued the warrants. He argues the warrants should have been limited to items directly linked to the offences under investigation.

Government House in Port Louis, Mauritius. File photo.

The Financial Crimes Division of the Intermediate Court, which handles financial crime cases, stayed proceedings on 23 counts of accepting large cash payments in ruling 2026 INT 141. Its two magistrates wrote that continuing would be something that “offends its sense of justice and propriety”, citing the police failure to investigate allegations of political motivation.

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Rashid Ahmine, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the state’s chief prosecutor, said on 8 June 2026 that the judgment was manifestly wrong in law and that his office would appeal. The outcome of that appeal is not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the “safes case” in Mauritius?

It is the criminal case that followed the police finding of cash in Navin Ramgoolam’s safe in February 2015. A court stayed it in June 2026, and prosecutors have said they will appeal.

What does the Supreme Court case decide?

It tests whether the warrants used for the 2015 searches were constitutional. It is separate from the criminal trial.

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Sources Intermediate Court of Mauritius (Financial Crimes Division), Police v Navinchandra Ramgoolam, ruling 2026 INT 141, 8 June 2026 · Director of Public Prosecutions Rashid Ahmine, remarks, 8 June 2026 · Mauritian press reports of the Supreme Court hearing, 23 November 2026 (dates not confirmed by a court listing) · Cover photo: Parliament building, Port Louis (file photo)

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