Mauritius 2023 GDP Up 9.1%, Rating Unmoved
A bigger GDP makes any debt ratio look lighter, but a rating outlook rests on Moody's own view of the budget.
BRIEF · MAURITIUS · ECONOMY
Mauritius's 2023 economy is 9.1% bigger on paper after Statistics Mauritius, the national statistics office, moved its base year from 2018 to 2023 in its September 2026 national accounts. The office says the rise comes from a wider measurement of activity, not extra growth.
The change matters to bond investors because a bigger GDP lowers any debt ratio, and Moody's Ratings, a credit rating agency, rates Mauritius Baa3, the lowest step of investment grade, with a negative outlook. Moody's moved that outlook to negative in January 2025, citing doubts that the government could repair its public finances.
Key Facts
- What. Statistics Mauritius raised 2023 GDP by 9.1% after moving its base year to 2023.
- Rating. Credit rating agency Moody's rates Mauritius Baa3, the lowest investment grade, with a negative outlook.
- Next. Moody's holds a Mauritius Briefing in Port Louis on Thursday 3 December 2026.
- As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT
A bigger GDP makes any debt ratio look lighter, but a rating outlook rests on Moody's own view of the budget.
For 2023, Statistics Mauritius revised GDP up from Rs637 billion (about US$13.7 billion) to Rs695.2 billion (about US$14.9 billion), a rise of Rs58.2 billion (about US$1.25 billion). In a notice on 31 August 2026 it had warned that the revised series would not be directly comparable with earlier editions, which rested on the 2018 Census of Economic Activities.
Rebasing on the 2023 Census of Economic Activities added about Rs27 billion (about US$0.58 billion), Statistics Mauritius says. Adopting the 2025 System of National Accounts, the international accounting rules, added about Rs11 billion (about US$0.24 billion), and counting "merchanting" by Global Business Companies, firms licensed for offshore business that buy and resell goods abroad, added about Rs20 billion (about US$0.43 billion).
Statistics Mauritius now puts 2024 growth at 4.2%, down from 4.9%, and 2025 growth at 3.5%, up from 3.2%. It forecasts 3.0% growth for 2026 and nominal GDP of Rs873.1 billion (about US$18.7 billion), against Rs810.3 billion (about US$17.4 billion) in 2025.
In a statement on 26 June 2026, Moody's acknowledged progress on the budget while keeping the Baa3 rating and the negative outlook. A larger GDP lowers any debt-to-GDP ratio mechanically, and a 9.1% bigger GDP alone cuts a ratio by about 8% of its value.
The debt itself does not change with the base year, so the budget path remains the test for the rating. Falling below Baa3 would end Mauritius's investment-grade status with Moody's, which matters for a sovereign that borrows abroad.
Moody's Ratings will hold a Mauritius Briefing on Thursday 3 December 2026 at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis, the capital. It is a conference on the sovereign outlook, not a rating decision.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Mauritius's economy really grow 9.1%?
No. The 9.1% is a revision of the 2023 level from a wider measurement, not new growth.
Can the new GDP change the Moody's outlook?
The outlook rests on Moody's view of the budget path and policy. A new base year does not change the debt itself.
Sources
Statistics Mauritius, notice on the national accounts revision, 31 August 2026 · Statistics Mauritius, National Accounts Estimates, September 2026 · Moody's Ratings, Mauritius statement, 26 June 2026 · Moody's Ratings, Mauritius Briefing, 3 December 2026
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