A bigger GDP makes any debt ratio look lighter, but a rating outlook rests on Moody's own view of the budget.

An aerial view of Port Louis, the capital and main port of Mauritius, pictured in November 2022. Photo: Arne Müseler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

BRIEF · MAURITIUS · ECONOMY

Mauritius's 2023 economy is 9.1% bigger on paper after Statistics Mauritius, the national statistics office, moved its base year from 2018 to 2023 in its September 2026 national accounts. The office says the rise comes from a wider measurement of activity, not extra growth.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The change matters to bond investors because a bigger GDP lowers any debt ratio, and Moody's Ratings, a credit rating agency, rates Mauritius Baa3, the lowest step of investment grade, with a negative outlook. Moody's moved that outlook to negative in January 2025, citing doubts that the government could repair its public finances.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Statistics Mauritius raised 2023 GDP by 9.1% after moving its base year to 2023.

Rating. Credit rating agency Moody's rates Mauritius Baa3, the lowest investment grade, with a negative outlook.

Next. Moody's holds a Mauritius Briefing in Port Louis on Thursday 3 December 2026.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

A bigger GDP makes any debt ratio look lighter, but a rating outlook rests on Moody's own view of the budget.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mauritius Email address Follow

For 2023, Statistics Mauritius revised GDP up from Rs637 billion (about US$13.7 billion) to Rs695.2 billion (about US$14.9 billion), a rise of Rs58.2 billion (about US$1.25 billion). In a notice on 31 August 2026 it had warned that the revised series would not be directly comparable with earlier editions, which rested on the 2018 Census of Economic Activities.

Rebasing on the 2023 Census of Economic Activities added about Rs27 billion (about US$0.58 billion), Statistics Mauritius says. Adopting the 2025 System of National Accounts, the international accounting rules, added about Rs11 billion (about US$0.24 billion), and counting "merchanting" by Global Business Companies, firms licensed for offshore business that buy and resell goods abroad, added about Rs20 billion (about US$0.43 billion).

File photo. Government House in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius. (Photo: Martin Falbisoner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Statistics Mauritius now puts 2024 growth at 4.2%, down from 4.9%, and 2025 growth at 3.5%, up from 3.2%. It forecasts 3.0% growth for 2026 and nominal GDP of Rs873.1 billion (about US$18.7 billion), against Rs810.3 billion (about US$17.4 billion) in 2025.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

In a statement on 26 June 2026, Moody's acknowledged progress on the budget while keeping the Baa3 rating and the negative outlook. A larger GDP lowers any debt-to-GDP ratio mechanically, and a 9.1% bigger GDP alone cuts a ratio by about 8% of its value.

The debt itself does not change with the base year, so the budget path remains the test for the rating. Falling below Baa3 would end Mauritius's investment-grade status with Moody's, which matters for a sovereign that borrows abroad.

Moody's Ratings will hold a Mauritius Briefing on Thursday 3 December 2026 at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis, the capital. It is a conference on the sovereign outlook, not a rating decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Mauritius's economy really grow 9.1%?

No. The 9.1% is a revision of the 2023 level from a wider measurement, not new growth.

Can the new GDP change the Moody's outlook?

The outlook rests on Moody's view of the budget path and policy. A new base year does not change the debt itself.

Connected Coverage Mauritius news

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error