The package puts grant money behind cash transfers for poor families and export support for firms, and the World Bank says reform must now turn into jobs.

Farmland near Dedza in central Malawi, pictured in 2009. File photo, not related to the seed notice. Photo: ILRI/Stevie Mann / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Malawi

Malawi’s government announced on Friday 20 November 2026 financing agreements worth US$221.9 million with the World Bank Group and partners. The money backs two projects, one to shield poor households from drought and floods and one to help Malawian firms sell abroad.

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Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha signed the agreements for the government, which says the money will protect poor households from droughts, floods and economic shocks. Malawi is a landlocked country in southern Africa, and the World Bank warns that foreign-exchange shortages still weigh on it.

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Key Facts Who. Malawi’s finance minister, with the World Bank Group, the global development lender.

What. Financing of US$221.9 million for social protection and export support.

Where. Malawi, a landlocked country in southern Africa.

When. Announced Friday 20 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

The package puts grant money behind cash transfers for poor families and export support for firms, and the World Bank says reform must now turn into jobs.

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The first project is INSPIRE-O, short for Integrated Social Protection for Resilience and Opportunity. The World Bank’s board approved it on 17 September 2026 as a US$165.9 million grant.

The grant combines US$110 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the Bank’s fund for the poorest countries, and US$46.7 million from a trust fund backed by the European Union, Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Britain and Germany. A further US$9.2 million comes from the Global Shield Financing Facility, a fund that helps vulnerable countries cover climate shocks.

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It covers all 25 districts and four cities, and the ten most drought-prone districts also get extra financing designed to respond to droughts. The World Bank says more than half of Malawi’s population lives in poverty.

File photo: a craft market in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial hub in the south. Photo: AndrewDressel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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The Bank adds that persistent economic fragility and more frequent droughts and floods leave the poorest households with little to fall back on. A growing youth population is also straining an already fragile job market.

The Bank says the project combines adaptive safety nets, which expand support when a crisis hits, with climate-smart public works and economic inclusion programmes. It focuses especially on women and young people.

The project also modernises the Malawi Social Registry, the household database used to target aid, along with a management information system. Mr Mwanamvekha said cash would reach families through an expanded Social Cash Transfer Programme, the state’s regular payments to poor households, while public works would create jobs.

The minister described the money as a lifeline for millions of Malawians. He said it would protect poor households from droughts, floods and economic shocks, keep children in school and keep small businesses alive.

The second project is M-THRiVE, short for Transforming High-Potential Resilient Value Chains. The World Bank’s board approved it on 6 May 2026, with about US$50 million in IDA grants.

Malawi’s Parliament passed the financing bill for the project on Wednesday 29 July 2026. The same sitting also passed a bill for a separate US$80 million World Bank grant, for local governance and public services.

The project offers export-readiness support, bank financing and reimbursable grants, plus reforms to cut the cost of doing business. It targets direct exporters, their suppliers and firms led by young people or women.

Firas Raad, the World Bank’s division director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, said Malawi is moving from stabilisation towards recovery and growth. He said the government’s National Economic Recovery Plan aims to restore macroeconomic stability, bring inflation to single digits, resolve the debt problem and reach 6.5 per cent growth by 2030.

Inflation is falling but remains high: annual inflation eased to 18.6% in October 2026 from 19.4% in September. That is still well above the single-digit goal in the recovery plan.

Mr Raad also warned that Malawi still faces foreign-exchange shortages, fiscal pressures, debt vulnerabilities and a narrow export base. He said the test of reform is whether stabilisation turns into investment, exports, jobs and greater security for families.

The World Bank puts INSPIRE-O at US$165.9 million and M-THRiVE at about US$50 million, which together come to about US$216 million. The government has not said which grants make up the remaining US$6 million or so of its announced total, how long disbursement will take, or when payments begin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the World Bank money a loan that Malawi must repay?

The World Bank describes INSPIRE-O as a grant, which does not have to be repaid. The export project’s financing was approved as IDA grants.

Who benefits from the two projects?

The social protection project reaches poor and vulnerable households through cash transfers and public works. The export project targets exporters, their suppliers and firms led by young people or women.

What would show that the deals are working?

The World Bank’s Firas Raad said the test is whether stabilisation turns into investment, exports and jobs.

Sources: Government of Malawi, statements on the financing agreements, 20 November 2026; World Bank, press release on INSPIRE-O, 17 September 2026; World Bank project records: M-THRiVE (approved 6 May 2026); Statement by Firas Raad, World Bank division director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, 20 November 2026

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