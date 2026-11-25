Tripoli rejects talk of a deal with Kyiv, while the eastern government that holds Benghazi asks the UN to investigate the alleged presence of Ukrainian forces in the west. Neither side has shown where the drones came from.

Photo: Jaw101ie / Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Libya · Security

Libya’s Tripoli-based government said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it has no understandings with Ukraine over the attacks on two ships at Benghazi. The foreign ministry’s media department rejected the claim of such a deal, yet its statement names no source for the claim.

The denial does not settle who launched the drones, because Libya has two rival governments and the eastern one controls Benghazi. Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, said on Monday 23 November that its naval drones sank a Russian warship in the harbour.

Key Facts Who. Libya’s Tripoli government, the eastern government, Ukraine’s security service (SBU) and Russia.

What. Tripoli denies any understandings with Ukraine over the attacks on a Russian ship and a commercial vessel.

Where. Benghazi naval base and the sea off the Libyan coast.

When. Attacks on Sunday 22 November; Ukraine’s claim on 23 November; Tripoli’s denial on 24 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

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Tripoli rejects talk of a deal with Kyiv, while the eastern government that holds Benghazi asks the UN to investigate the alleged presence of Ukrainian forces in the west. Neither side has shown where the drones came from.

The Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, is the UN-recognised government in the west. A rival government in the east, led by Prime Minister Osama Hammad and backed by the eastern-based House of Representatives parliament, controls Benghazi.

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The attacks came on Sunday 22 November, when a Russian ship at the Benghazi naval base and a Malta-flagged commercial vessel off the city were hit. The eastern Health Ministry said injured crew members were being treated.

The eastern government said the Russian ship had docked to refuel and take on supplies under a military assistance agreement with Russia. The eastern authorities are running a joint investigation with Russia into the attack.

On Monday 23 November the SBU said its naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury in Benghazi harbour and struck the cargo ship Angara off Libya. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation.

Satellite imagery of 22 November appears to show the Merkury capsized. The denial followed on Tuesday 24 November, when the ministry’s Foreign Media Department rejected the claim of any understandings with Ukraine over these events.

It said military agreements and understandings are concluded exclusively through official channels and pointed to a statement of 12 September by Tripoli’s Defence Ministry barring the use of Libyan territory and facilities as a base for hostile acts. The department said the Benghazi events show the dangers of hosting foreign forces outside state authority, and it asked media to verify claims before publishing them.

It named no source for the claims it was rejecting.

File photo. Downtown Benghazi at night. Photo: Dennixo, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Libya has been drawn into this war before. Russia’s Transport Ministry said in March 2026 that Ukrainian sea drones hit the gas carrier Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean.

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In April 2026 two Libyan officials said Ukrainian forces were operating in western Libya under a covert deal and had used Libyan territory to strike a Russian tanker. The report appeared about a month after the Arctic Metagaz attack.

The SBU says seven explosive-laden naval drones were launched from a “mother ship”, which points to the sea rather than to a Libyan base. Unnamed sources cited in early reports said instead that the drones came from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya.

Related coverage: Ukraine Claims Russian Ship Strike in Libya · Libya Vows Action Over Benghazi Attacks

More: Libya news

Eastern authorities have asked the United Nations to investigate the alleged presence of Ukrainian forces in the west. No session date has been found.

The dispute reaches beyond Libya because it puts the Russia-Ukraine war on a Mediterranean shipping lane. Tripoli’s statement asks media to verify claims before publishing, while no published document shows a deal either way.

No dated step is scheduled: neither a Ukrainian reply to the denial nor a Russian formal response has been published. Casualty figures beyond the eastern Health Ministry’s account also remain unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tripoli’s denial prove Ukraine used no Libyan soil?

No. It is one government’s statement, and no independent investigation has reported yet.

Why does Libya’s split matter here?

The government that denies a deal does not control Benghazi, where the ship was hit. The eastern government that does control it wants the west checked.

What could happen next?

The eastern government has asked the UN for an investigation. No session date or Ukrainian reply has been found.

Sources: Government of National Unity, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Foreign Media Department statement of 24 November 2026; Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), post of 23 November 2026; eastern Libyan government statements of 22 and 23 November 2026; Libyan Defence Ministry statement of 12 September 2026, as cited by Tripoli; Russian Transport Ministry statement of March 2026.

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