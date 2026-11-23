Libya's two rival governments both warn against foreign conflicts being fought on Libyan soil or waters, while each points at the other's foreign ties.

File photo, 2012. Ruins at Apollonia, an ancient Greek port on Libya's Mediterranean coast. (Photo: joepyrek, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRIEF · LIBYA · SECURITY

An explosion hit a Russian warship docked at Benghazi, in eastern Libya, on Sunday 22 November 2026, and the eastern authorities suspect a drone attack. The eastern-based government, which rules the city under commander Khalifa Haftar, said the ship had stopped to refuel and take on supplies under a cooperation agreement between Moscow and the east.

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Satellite imagery from Vantor, a commercial imagery company, identified the vessel as the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette (a small warship), with most of its hull capsized and only the bow above water. The eastern government said it had opened a joint investigation with Russia and called the strike a violation of Libyan sovereignty.

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Key Facts What. Explosion on a Russian Navy corvette at Benghazi; the eastern government suspects a drone attack.

Who. Eastern authorities under Khalifa Haftar; no government or group has claimed responsibility.

Where. Benghazi port and naval base, eastern Libya, on Sunday 22 November 2026.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

Libya's two rival governments both warn against foreign conflicts being fought on Libyan soil or waters, while each points at the other's foreign ties.

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Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the eastern forces, said in a Facebook post that air and naval units had "repelled threats" to Benghazi. He did not say who was behind them, and added that Libya rejects being "an arena for settling scores or an extension of external conflicts".

That evening the eastern Health Ministry said crew injured when a merchant ship was targeted by sea drones off the city had been rescued and were being treated. No government or armed group has claimed either attack.

File photo, 2015. The Libyan Sea seen from a cliff near Preveli on the south coast of Crete. (Photo: Uoaei1, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Osama Hamad, who heads the eastern-based government, asked the United Nations to investigate. He also asked Ukraine to explain its military activities in Libya.

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The rival Government of National Unity in Tripoli, which the UN recognises, warned against "hosting illegitimate foreign forces" and called for the army to be unified under state authority. It also rejected using Libyan ports and waters for military activities by outside powers.

For readers in the United States, the incident shows the Ukraine war reaching the Mediterranean, next to a country that pumped about 1.4 million barrels of oil a day in October, according to its National Oil Corporation. Libya has been split since 2011 between the Tripoli government and the eastern administration, so each side's reaction also tests who speaks for the country abroad.

No published investigation has yet established the cause of the explosion or the origin of the drones. Casualty figures and the damage to the port are unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attacked the ship?

No one has claimed responsibility. The eastern government says only that a drone attack is suspected.

Is Libya a party to the Ukraine war?

Both rival governments say Libya should not become an arena for foreign conflicts. They differ on which foreign ties they blame.

Sources Eastern Libyan government statements, 22 November 2026 · Saddam Haftar, Facebook post, 22 November 2026 · Government of National Unity (Tripoli) statement, 22 November 2026 · Eastern government, Osama Hamad, 22 November 2026 · Vantor satellite imagery, 22 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error