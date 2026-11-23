Libya’s eastern government calls the strike an attack on its sovereignty and wants the UN to find who launched it. It says Libya is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Brief · Libya

Libya’s eastern government said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that a Russian ship moored at the Benghazi naval base was most likely hit by drones at dawn. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian corvette and hit a second ship off Benghazi, claims Libya’s authorities have not confirmed.

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For US readers, the incident puts a Libyan port, where the government says the ship had stopped to refuel under existing agreements, at the edge of the war in Ukraine. The eastern government has asked the United Nations to investigate.

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Key Facts Who. Osama Hammad, prime minister of eastern Libya’s government, which the eastern-based parliament tasked.

What. A Russian ship at the Benghazi naval base was most likely hit by drones.

Where. Benghazi, a port city in eastern Libya.

When. Dawn on Sunday 22 November 2026.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

Libya’s eastern government calls the strike an attack on its sovereignty and wants the UN to find who launched it. It says Libya is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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In a statement on Sunday, the eastern government said preliminary investigations point to an explosion aboard the ship at dawn. It said the vessel had stopped to refuel and take on supplies under existing cooperation agreements.

The statement ordered a comprehensive inquiry and coordination with Russian authorities for a joint investigation. It described the attack as a serious attack on national sovereignty.

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The eastern Ministry of Health said on Sunday evening that it received injured crew from a commercial ship, separate from the Russian vessel, struck by explosive drone boats off Benghazi. It said the crew were receiving treatment.

Benghazi at night, photographed from the International Space Station on 18 May 2025. NASA (public domain).

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Late on Sunday, Hammad’s government sent a complaint to the United Nations asking for an international investigation. It asks whether sites in western Libya were used to launch the drone boats, and whether Ukrainian personnel or military facilities were present in Libya.

Hammad also asked Ukraine for formal explanations of its activities in Libya. He said Libya keeps the right to seek compensation.

The UN Support Mission in Libya, the UN political mission in the country, called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation. Libya’s eastern authorities say they have also opened a joint inquiry with Russia.

Libyan authorities have not confirmed who launched the drones, and we found no Russian government statement. Also unknown are the damage to the Russian ship and the total number of casualties.

The request now sits with the UN. The statements we read set no date for a response.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who says a Russian ship was hit in Benghazi?

Libya’s eastern government says the ship was most likely hit by drones at dawn on Sunday. Ukraine’s president says Ukrainian naval drones sank it, which Libyan authorities have not confirmed.

What does Libya’s eastern government want from the UN?

It wants an international investigation into the attacks and the identification of those behind them. It also says Libya keeps the right to seek compensation.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error