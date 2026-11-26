Libya’s Tripoli government wants a court to cancel a 2023 oil deal it moved to end in April, while the company says the government’s own ministers endorsed it.

File photo. The Dath al-Imad towers on the seafront of Tripoli, Libya, where the National Oil Corporation is based, 2006. Photo: Gary Denham, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Energy: Libya

Libya’s Tripoli-based government has asked a court in the capital to cancel a 2023 oil deal with the private company Arkenu, court papers reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026 show. The Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, wants the deal with the state National Oil Corporation (NOC) suspended and then annulled.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Libya’s oil fields and terminals are split between rival camps, and shutdowns regularly cut output. A fight over a deal that covers two of the country’s biggest fields therefore bears directly on supply risk for oil buyers.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Libya’s Tripoli-based government against Arkenu, a private oil company, and the state National Oil Corporation.

What. A lawsuit seeks to suspend, then annul, the 2023 oil production-sharing deal.

Where. A court in Tripoli, Libya.

When. Court papers reported Tuesday 24 November 2026; no hearing date is known.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 07:59 GMT

Libya’s Tripoli government wants a court to cancel a 2023 oil deal it moved to end in April, while the company says the government’s own ministers endorsed it.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Libya Email address Follow

Arkenu was set up in 2023 and soon became the first private company known to export crude oil from Libya. Under a production sharing agreement it received a portion of the oil from two of the country’s biggest fields in exchange for investing in their development.

A report by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya, a group of independent sanctions monitors, said in March 2026 that Arkenu had moved more than US$3 billion to bank accounts outside the country. The panel described the company as the result of a mutually beneficial deal between Ibrahim Dbeibah, the prime minister’s nephew and adviser, and Saddam Haftar, the son and deputy of Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who controls eastern Libya and large parts of the south.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “US to send Kenya health aid over Democratic holds” Get the brief

In April 2026 Prime Minister Dbeibah instructed authorities to take steps to end the agreement, citing widespread public opposition. The GNU cabinet had already withdrawn its approval in January 2025, yet the contract stayed active.

File photo. Office and hotel towers along Tripoli’s seafront road, June 2009. Photo: Jaw101ie, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The government says the contract was “marred by legal and procedural irregularities”. It also argues that Arkenu failed to meet the legal and technical requirements to carry out oil development and production.

Arkenu rejects the case and says its agreement with the NOC “is a commercial agreement, endorsed by the Government of National Unity’s own Council of Ministers”. It adds that any attempt by the same government to annul it would raise “serious questions, including as to the proper forum for a commercial agreement”.

The company says it has not received a copy of the filing and that, to its knowledge, no proceedings have been served. It also rejects the panel’s description of its revenue and says the oil and proceeds were handled in line with its NOC deal.

Arkenu denies that Saddam Haftar has any direct or indirect ownership interest or management role, and an official in Haftar’s office said he had no connection to the company, calling it “a Libyan entity with a known board of directors”. A GNU official denied any link between Ibrahim Dbeibah and Arkenu, pointing to a commercial registration that does not list him.

Concerns over the deal have put intense political pressure on the prime minister from powerful groups in Misrata, his hometown in western Libya, where the Haftars are mistrusted. An influential military body in Misrata called earlier this month for an immediate end to the deal, saying “Libyan oil is a red line”.

Libya has been divided between rival administrations since a civil war broke out after the NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions have eased considerably since Khalifa Haftar was repelled from an attempt to seize Tripoli in 2019-2020, with the rival legislative bodies agreeing on a unified budget.

The NOC is headquartered in Tripoli, while many of its fields, pipelines and terminals are under the control of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army, his eastern-based force, in the east and south. Shutdowns regularly impede Libyan oil output.

The court papers give no filing date, and no hearing date is known. No ruling annulling the deal has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Arkenu?

Arkenu is a private company set up in 2023 that exports crude oil from Libya under a production sharing deal with the state National Oil Corporation. It was the first private company known to do so.

Does Arkenu accept the lawsuit?

No. It says its agreement was commercial and endorsed by the government’s own ministers, and that the courts may not be the proper forum.

When will the court decide?

No hearing date is known. The court papers give no filing date either.

Sources Court papers in the GNU suit (reported 24 November 2026); statements by the GNU, Arkenu and an official in Saddam Haftar’s office; UN Panel of Experts on Libya report (March 2026); instruction of Prime Minister Dbeibah (April 2026).

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error