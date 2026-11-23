Four deaths, a pipe the mayor says was missing from the plans and a drilling machine in evidence: what is known ten days after the blast, and what remains open.

ARGENTINA · SECURITY

Two more workers have died, bringing the toll to four, after the gas explosion that ripped through a shopping street in Remedios de Escalada, a district of Lanús on the southern edge of Buenos Aires, on Friday 13 November 2026. Two of the dead worked for Metrogas, the gas distributor for the capital area, and two for Exgadet, the contractor that was renewing its pipes.

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Investigators now ask why a gas pipe that was in service did not appear on the plans Metrogas gave the local authorities. Nobody has been charged, and the answer matters to US investors because YPF, the Argentine oil company listed in New York, has agreed to sell its 70% stake in Metrogas for US$780 million.

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Key Facts Toll Four workers have died and about 30 people were hurt in the blast.

The pipe Lanús’s mayor says the crew’s map did not show the damaged pipe.

The inquiry No one is charged, and the drilling machine has been seized.

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As of 23 November 2026, 21:30 GMT.

Four deaths, a pipe the mayor says was missing from the plans and a drilling machine in evidence: what is known ten days after the blast, and what remains open.

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File photo: apartment blocks in Remedios de Escalada, Lanús, Buenos Aires province, before the blast. Photo: Banfield, CC BY-SA 2.5 AR.

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The chain of events began at 9:44 a.m. on 13 November, when a horizontal drilling machine owned by Exgadet struck a gas pipe at the corner of Coronel Beltrán and Del Valle Iberlucea, according to the municipality’s reconstruction of events. Metrogas said in a statement that a machine damaged a pipe of its network and that the explosion came while its crew was repairing the leak, at about 10:50 a.m.

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Exgadet was working under a Metrogas contract for the renewal of the distribution network in the area, according to the company’s filing to the prosecutor. The company also handed the prosecutor its contracts and documents.

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Julián Álvarez, the mayor of Lanús, says the crew worked from a map on which the pipe did not appear. He adds that the municipality does not supervise the gas network, which is regulated nationally.

More than an hour passed between the puncture of the pipe and the explosion. Judicial accounts of the case call the broken pipe medium pressure, so even its class is still to be settled.

The municipality accuses Metrogas of failing to follow emergency protocols, and the prosecutor, Yanina Estévez of Lanús prosecution unit 6, ordered two Metrogas executives detained for questioning. Metrogas has said only that a machine damaged its pipe and that the blast came during the repair.

Estévez has since seized the drilling machine, a Ditch Witch JT20 kept at Exgadet’s yard in Valentín Alsina, together with its control computer and the phones of workers at the site. Her office says it will determine whether emergency protocols were broken between the puncture of the pipe and the explosion.

Exgadet has asked to be told before any expert work on the machine, arguing that such tests cannot be repeated. After two of its operators died in a clinic in San Justo, the company said it “deeply regrets” the loss and will help clarify the circumstances.

Two of the dead were Metrogas workers, and two were Exgadet operators who had been in serious condition in hospital since the blast. The last two deaths were confirmed on Saturday 21 November, and the injured number about 30, though official counts have differed.

The national gas and electricity regulator, known as ENReGE, has opened its own examination and asked Metrogas for the network plan at the break, the work under way and the year’s incident history. Its technicians need the rubble cleared before they can inspect the excavation pits.

For US readers, the case tests how liability is split between a utility that owns the pipes and the contractors that dig near them. YPF, which trades in New York, agreed in August 2026 to sell its 70% of Metrogas to Edenor, an Argentine electricity distributor, and the sale needs regulatory approval that we found no sign of having been granted.

It is not known why the pipe was off the plans or whom it supplied. Argentine press reports, citing investigation sources and a worker, say it fed a depot of the supermarket chain Coto near the corner, but neither Metrogas nor the prosecutor has confirmed this, and nothing published says the connection was illegal.

No date has been set for the fire-brigade reports on how the machine broke the pipe. Until they arrive, no one has been charged, and the regulator’s own findings are also outstanding.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier coverage: the Lanús blast and the Metrogas sale and Edenor on the Metrogas deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Has Died in the Lanús Gas Explosion?

Two Metrogas workers and two operators of its contractor Exgadet have died. Many more people were hurt, and official counts of the injured have differed.

Who Is Responsible for the Blast?

No one has been charged yet. The prosecutor is examining the drilling machine and the emergency protocols, while the gas regulator runs its own review.

Does the Blast Affect the Sale of Metrogas?

The sale still needs regulatory approval, and the gas regulator is also examining the blast. We found no public statement on whether the inquiry will delay the deal.

Sources: Municipality of Lanús, statements by Mayor Julián Álvarez, November 2026; Metrogas, company statements on the incident, 13 November 2026; Exgadet S.A., filing to the prosecutor and statement on the deaths, November 2026; Prosecutor Yanina Estévez, prosecution unit 6 of Lanús, case file, November 2026; national gas regulator ENReGE, request for information to Metrogas, November 2026; YPF disclosure to the CNV, Argentina’s securities regulator, August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error