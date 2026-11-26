Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CF América a 54.5% chance against CF Monterrey, and gives Deportivo Toluca FC a 61.5% chance against Atlas FC, as of November 25, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras face Estudiantes on Saturday — the Copa Libertadores final kicks off at 17:00 Brasília time (3 pm US Eastern) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Boca Juniors are Copa Sudamericana champions — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in Barranquilla on 21 November.

Flamengo already hold the Brazilian title — they clinched it with two matches to spare.