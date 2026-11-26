Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CF América a 54.5% chance against CF Monterrey, and gives Deportivo Toluca FC a 61.5% chance against Atlas FC, as of November 25, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras face Estudiantes on Saturday — the Copa Libertadores final kicks off at 17:00 Brasília time (3 pm US Eastern) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
Boca Juniors are Copa Sudamericana champions — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in Barranquilla on 21 November.
Flamengo already hold the Brazilian title — they clinched it with two matches to spare.
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Today’s headlines November 26, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Libertadores final
Saturday 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília (3 pm US Eastern)
Palmeiras v Estudiantes in one match at the Centenario, Montevideo.
Libertadores semi-finals
Result
Both finalists got through on penalties after tense two-leg ties.
01
Palmeiras v Estudiantes: the Copa Libertadores final is on Saturday
Preview
Palmeiras of Brazil meet Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina on Saturday 28 November. Kick-off is 17:00 Brasília time (UTC−3; 3 pm US Eastern) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
The Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Since this final is a single match, there is no second leg in which to recover.
The referee is Jesús Valenzuela of Venezuela (DGABC, read 26 November).
Palmeiras have won the competition three times.
What Prediction Markets Say. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Palmeiras 67.0% and Estudiantes 33.1% to win the final (Polymarket, 25 November, 11 pm ET; about US$44,565 traded). These are real-money bets, not polls or forecasts.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
In short — One match, Saturday 28 November, 17:00 Brasília time (3 pm US Eastern), Estadio Centenario, with Palmeiras seeking a fourth title.
Both finalists survived penalty shoot-outs to reach Montevideo
Result
Estudiantes drew 0–0 with Flamengo on 15 October and again 0–0 on 22 October. They then won the shoot-out 3–2 (El Gráfico, read 26 November).
Palmeiras beat Fluminense 2–1 away on 14 October. Fluminense won the return 1–0 on 21 October, which left the tie level at 2–2 on aggregate.
Palmeiras then won the shoot-out 5–3 (CONMEBOL, read 26 November). Neither finalist won a semi-final in normal time over two legs.
Estudiantes eliminated Flamengo, who were already heading for the Brazilian title. Palmeiras removed Fluminense, another Rio club.
In short — Estudiantes won 3–2 and Palmeiras 5–3 on penalties after goalless and level two-leg semi-finals.
03
Flamengo are Brazilian champions as Palmeiras rotate their squad
Football
Flamengo clinched the Brasileirão with two matches to spare. A 1–1 draw with Palmeiras on 21 November settled it (Agência Brasil, read 26 November).
Flamengo, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro have already secured places in the 2027 Libertadores.
A reserve Palmeiras side lost 3–0 at Chapecoense on Tuesday 24 November (Tribuna de Jundiaí, read 26 November). Palmeiras have the continental final to think about.
At the other end of the table, two relegation places are still to be settled, as we reported on Tuesday.
In short — Flamengo have the league title, and the final rounds are about Libertadores places and relegation.
04
Boca Juniors win the Copa Sudamericana with a 2–0 victory in Barranquilla
Result
Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in the final on Saturday 21 November. It was played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Santiago Ascacíbar scored in the 16th minute. Miguel Merentiel added the second in the 48th, and there was no shoot-out (TUDN, read 26 November).
The Sudamericana is the continent’s second-tier club competition, after the Libertadores. Boca reached the final by beating Vasco da Gama 3–1 in the second leg of the semi-final at the Maracanã in Rio, 3–2 on aggregate.
Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, had reached the final in the other semi-final.
In short — Boca are Sudamericana champions after goals from Ascacíbar and Merentiel.
05
Estudiantes return to the Centenario, where they won the 1968 final
Analysis
These two clubs have met in a Libertadores final before. In 1968, Estudiantes beat Palmeiras 2–0 at the Centenario, with goals from Ribaudo and Verón (Estadio Centenario, read 26 November).
This time the Centenario is a neutral venue, chosen by CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation. Neither side plays at home.
Palmeiras arrive as the stronger domestic side and have just drawn with the new Brazilian champions. Estudiantes arrive having knocked out those champions.
Neither semi-final was settled in open play, so a close match is likely. Penalties may again decide the result.
In short — The 1968 meeting at the same stadium went to Estudiantes, and this final looks tight.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 25, 11:07 p.m. ET.
CF Monterrey vs. CF América
CF América 54.5% · Draw (CF Monterrey vs. CF América) 31.5% · CF Monterrey 13.5%
Polymarket · US$323,855 traded
Atlas FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC 61.5% · Atlas FC 21.5%
Polymarket · US$14,192 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Guadalajara 27% · América 21.5% · Cruz Azul 19%
Polymarket · US$174,852 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 67% · Estudiantes LP 33.1%
Polymarket · US$44,565 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
ABB 63.8% · GV San José 42.5% · Real Tomayapo 25.5%
Polymarket · US$22,683 traded
Copa do Brasil: 2026 Champion
Palmeiras 69% · Grêmio 30.5%
Polymarket · US$22,293 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Updated: 2026-11-25T23:33:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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