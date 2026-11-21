Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 50.5% chance against SE Palmeiras, and gives América a 26.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 20, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro today in the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla, Colombia, with the kick-off hour still reported differently by different outlets.

Argentina’s Clausura playoffs continue this weekend, with River Plate and Boca in action before Wednesday.

Palmeiras lead a different race next week as they face Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on 28 November, while Flamengo hold a six-point Brasileirão lead.