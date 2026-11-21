Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 50.5% chance against SE Palmeiras, and gives América a 26.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 20, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro today in the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla, Colombia, with the kick-off hour still reported differently by different outlets.
Argentina’s Clausura playoffs continue this weekend, with River Plate and Boca in action before Wednesday.
Palmeiras lead a different race next week as they face Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final on 28 November, while Flamengo hold a six-point Brasileirão lead.
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Today’s headlines November 21, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Sudamericana final: Boca v Atlético Mineiro
Today, reported 5:30pm Colombia time (unconfirmed)
Argentina’s biggest club meets Brazil’s Belo Horizonte side for South America’s second-tier continental trophy.
Brasileirão Série A
Three games left
Flamengo lead Palmeiras by six points.
Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes
Saturday 28 November
The final is in Montevideo, a week after the Sudamericana decider.
01
Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet in the Copa Sudamericana final today
Preview
Boca Juniors of Argentina play Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in the Copa Sudamericana final today, Saturday 21 November. The match is at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Kick-off is reported as 5:30pm Colombian time, which matches US Eastern time in November. Win Sports, Publimetro and Primicias all give that hour, and Win Sports says Conmebol moved it from 5pm on 31 October.
One Argentine outlet, C5N, gives 8pm Argentina time instead, which is 6pm in Colombia. Treat the hour as unconfirmed until Conmebol, South American football’s governing body, settles it.
In short — Boca v Atlético Mineiro is today in Barranquilla, with 5:30pm Colombian time the most widely reported kick-off but still unconfirmed.
Argentina’s Clausura playoffs reach the round of 16 with ties this weekend
Preview
Argentina’s Clausura playoffs are in the round of 16. Each tie is a single match at the better-placed team’s ground, and the round runs to Wednesday 25 November.
River Plate play Lanús on Sunday 22 November, and we found no kick-off time.
Boca play Independiente Rivadavia on Wednesday 25 November at 9pm Argentina time (7pm US Eastern).
The Clausura final is on Saturday 12 December at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.
In short — River Plate play on Sunday, Boca on Wednesday, and the final is on 12 December in La Plata.
03
Flamengo lead the Brasileirão by six points with three games left
Football
After 35 games, as of 19 November, Flamengo have 79 points and Palmeiras have 73. Cruzeiro are third on 63 and Fluminense fourth on 60.
Athletico-PR and Bahia are level on 54 points in fifth and sixth. Brazil’s league has 38 rounds, so each side has three games left.
Palmeiras must close six points in nine available. They also have a continental final on 28 November, which adds to the squad’s workload.
We found no individual dates for the last three rounds.
In short — Flamengo lead Palmeiras 79 points to 73 with three games left.
04
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the Libertadores final on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores final is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes of Argentina.
Estudiantes, from La Plata, drew both semifinal legs 0-0 with Flamengo. They won the shootout 3-2.
Flamengo, who lost that tie, still lead the Brasileirão. Palmeiras therefore have two trophies in sight in the next fortnight.
We found no kick-off time for the final. It is a week away, so treat any time you see as provisional until Conmebol publishes it.
In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes decides the Libertadores on 28 November in Montevideo.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 20, 11:07 p.m. ET.
SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo
CR Flamengo 50.5% · Draw (SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo) 26.5% · SE Palmeiras 23.5%
Polymarket · US$72,251 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
América 26.5% · Cruz Azul 23% · Guadalajara 21.5%
Polymarket · US$156,537 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 70.5% · Estudiantes LP 25.1%
Polymarket · US$43,717 traded
Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)
Grêmio 61% · Mirassol 16% · Coritiba 7.8%
Polymarket · US$26,581 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 73.5% · Real Tomayapo 40.5% · The Strongest 15.4%
Polymarket · US$22,196 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Coquimbo 1.8% · Colo-Colo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$12,345 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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