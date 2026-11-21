Two confederations have pledged their associations to Infantino. The vote is secret, though, and two challengers are in the race.

Photo: Timothy A. Gonsalves / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Football: FIFA

Africa and South America have each pledged their football associations to Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the world governing body of football, as he seeks a fourth term. South America’s confederation, CONMEBOL, reaffirmed its backing on Friday 20 November 2026, and Africa’s confederation, CAF, followed on Saturday 21 November.

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Together the two blocs hold 64 of FIFA’s 211 member votes, about 30% of the electorate, ahead of the election in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday 18 March 2027. FIFA is the body that organised the 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Canada and Mexico co-hosted.

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Key Facts Who. Gianni Infantino, FIFA president since 2016, seeks a fourth term against two challengers.

What. South America’s and Africa’s football confederations back him: 64 of FIFA’s 211 member associations.

When. Backing on 20 and 21 November 2026; the vote is in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday 18 March 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction platform, puts Infantino leaving by 31 December at about 3% (US$584,000 traded).

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

Two confederations have pledged their associations to Infantino. The vote is secret, though, and two challengers are in the race.

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CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, has 10 member associations, including Argentina and Brazil. Its Council met in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Friday 20 November 2026 and unanimously reaffirmed its support for Infantino’s candidacy, which it first pledged in April 2026.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has 54 member associations and is led by Patrice Motsepe, a South African mining billionaire who has headed it since 2021. At its 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday 21 November 2026, Motsepe said all 54 associations support Infantino.

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FIFA said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that its general secretariat had received three candidatures for the presidency. In alphabetical order they come from Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, Gianni Infantino and Kohzo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association.

Infantino was elected on 26 February 2016 to succeed Sepp Blatter, the Swiss official who had led FIFA since 1998. The FIFA Congress, the assembly of all member associations, re-elected him by acclamation in 2019 and 2023, which means approval without a ballot because no rival formally ran.

The ramparts of the Kasbah des Oudayas in Rabat, the Moroccan city that hosts the FIFA Congress on 18 March 2027; the photo is undated. Photo: Shaftshadowy / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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This is therefore his first contested race since 2016. A win in March 2027 would give him a fourth term.

South America has its own stake in the choice of president, because the 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Three centenary matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to mark the tournament’s 100th anniversary.

Each association has one vote, so CONMEBOL’s 10 and CAF’s 54 add up to 64 of the 211. The ballot is secret, which means a public pledge is not a guaranteed vote.

The strongest counterweight is Europe. UEFA, Europe’s football body, said on 16 November 2026 that its representatives on the FIFA Council and its executive committee unanimously back Diallo.

Germany’s football federation (DFB) said on 18 November that it also supports Diallo. That shows the split between Europe and the other confederations that has shaped the race.

Tashima is running as a separate candidate from Japan, with his own bid for the presidency. He has said he is open to talks with Diallo about the rival bids.

At the end of July 2026 FIFA dropped a plan to sell private investors minority stakes in a commercial arm for its tournaments, after criticism from several football bodies. CONMEBOL had asked for more detail on the plan’s scope and governance, and CAF’s leadership then reaffirmed its support for Infantino.

The FIFA electoral committee, the body that vets candidates, is now examining the candidatures, and member associations will be told which are admitted no later than Thursday 18 February 2027. The vote itself takes place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on Thursday 18 March 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets, prices a Gianni Infantino exit as FIFA president by 31 December at about 3%, with about US$584,000 traded as of 6:34 p.m. GMT (1:34 p.m. Eastern Time) on 21 November 2026. A price is a bet, not a poll, and it says nothing about the vote on 18 March 2027. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the backing of CAF and CONMEBOL guarantee Infantino a fourth term?

No. The ballot is secret, so a pledge shows intent but does not fix the result.

Who is running against Infantino?

Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan have also put their names forward. Their candidatures still have to be examined by FIFA’s electoral committee.

Why do the confederations matter so much?

Every member association has one vote, and the confederations speak for large groups of them. A united bloc therefore gives a candidate a head start.

Sources Source: FIFA media release, 19 November 2026 (inside.fifa.com); CONMEBOL Council statement, 20 November 2026; Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Assembly, Abuja, 21 November 2026; UEFA statement, 16 November 2026; German Football Association (DFB) statement, 18 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 21 November 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error