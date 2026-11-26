A senior officer told a bank panel in Lagos that most fraud cases his units handle involve insiders, a concern the national payments operator also raises.

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NIGERIA · BANKING · BRIEF

United Bank for Africa (UBA), a large Nigerian bank, used its 2026 Fraud Awareness Week to hear a police investigator say that insiders are involved in about 70% of the fraud cases his units handle. The remark came at a panel at UBA’s head office in Lagos on Friday 20 November 2026, according to the bank’s account of the session.

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The panel also explained a SIM swap, a trick in which a fraudster takes over a victim’s phone number so that the bank’s one-time codes arrive on the fraudster’s phone. Panellists said the answer is faster sharing of warning signs among banks, phone companies, regulators and police.

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Key Facts Who UBA, a large Nigerian bank, held a fraud panel at its Lagos head office.

What A police fraud officer said insiders feature in most cases his units handle.

Context Reported digital payment fraud losses in Nigeria fell by half in 2025, to about US$19.0 million.

As of 26 November 2026, GMT. The panel met on Friday 20 November 2026.

A senior officer told a bank panel in Lagos that most fraud cases his units handle involve insiders, a concern the national payments operator also raises.

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Chukwuma Nweke, UBA’s group deputy managing director, spoke for chief executive Oliver Alawuba, UBA said. He said timely sharing of intelligence among stakeholders is critical to spot suspicious activity and protect customers.

Nweke gave an example from the SIM-swap case: “The telecommunications provider will see the first warning sign, while the bank sees the second.” Prompt sharing, he said, could let the industry act in time. Sunday Alani, who manages fraud and revenue protection at the mobile operator Globacom, called SIM-swap fraud a significant weakness in digital banking because one-time passcodes usually travel to the customer’s SIM card. “If I can swap your SIM, then truly I’m in charge,” he said, adding that the bank’s authorisation code would then come to him.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Ty Mahmud of the police’s Special Fraud Unit said internal compromise accounts for approximately 70% of the cases handled by the police’s specialised fraud units. “In every situation, fraudsters first attack the people, not the system,” he said.

Wemimo Oluwalade, managing director of the technology firm WSC Technologies Limited, gave the keynote speech. He said one fraud case can involve stolen identities, mule accounts that move stolen money, insider help and weak vendor controls.

UBA’s group chief internal auditor, Eugene Inotu, who hosted the event, framed prevention as a shared duty of staff and customers. “The best fraud incident is the one we prevent, not the one we successfully investigate,” he said.NIBSS, the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System that runs the interbank payments network, echoes the insider theme.

In remarks posted on 2 June 2026 it said reported digital payment fraud losses fell 51% in 2025 to N25.85 billion in naira, Nigeria’s currency (about US$19.0 million) from N52.26 billion (about US$38.4 million).NIBSS chief executive Premier Oiwoh told a Lagos forum that a single N31.1 billion (about US$22.9 million) incident involving one entity inflated the 2024 total, and that fraud cases fell from 123,918 in 2021 to 67,518 in 2025. “Insider involvement is high, and recent investigations have confirmed this,” he said.

Oiwoh also warned that fraud reporting fell 34% in the last quarter of 2025 and that some institutions reported zero incidents. “Non-reporting is unacceptable,” he said, because people involved in fraud had in several investigated cases moved to other institutions when incidents went unreported. The bank’s account of the session gives no loss figure for UBA itself, and the insider share comes from one officer’s description of his units’ caseload, not from a published dataset.

Dollar figures use the 25 November 2026 close of 1,360.5 naira per US dollar from RT, a financial-data provider.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a SIM Swap?

A fraudster gets a replacement SIM card for your number, so calls and bank codes reach the fraudster. Speakers called it a major weakness because banks often send passcodes by text message.

Did Nigeria’s Fraud Losses Rise or Fall?

Reported digital payment fraud losses roughly halved in 2025, according to NIBSS. Its chief warned that under-reporting may hide part of the picture.

Sources: United Bank for Africa Plc, Fraud Awareness Week 2026 panel “The Changing Face of Digital Fraud: Staying Ahead of Emerging Threats”, statements by speakers, ubagroup.com, 20 November 2026; Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, digital payment fraud data and remarks by chief executive Premier Oiwoh, posted 2 June 2026; RT (a financial-data provider), USD/NGN close, 25 November 2026.





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