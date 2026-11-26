Kenya sold 65% of its pipeline operator to raise money for roads, rails and ports. Lawmakers now want proof that the cash is staying there.

File photo, August 2025. Runway 24 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya's main gateway for flights abroad. (Photo: Bahnfrend, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Kenya · Public Finance

Kenyan lawmakers pressed the National Treasury this week on how it will spend the money raised by selling part of Kenya Pipeline Company, the state fuel pipeline operator. The Treasury said the full amount, about Sh103.5 billion (about US$800 million at the April rate), was moved to a new infrastructure fund and none went to unpaid bills.

The exchange matters because the sale was Kenya’s first government listing since Safaricom in 2008, and the proceeds are meant to build roads, railways and ports rather than plug budget holes. MPs on the National Assembly’s Public Debt and Privatisation Committee, a panel of Kenya’s lower house of parliament, wanted a clear answer.

Key Facts What. MPs question how Kenya will use about Sh103.5 billion (US$800 million) from the pipeline share sale.

Treasury. Its top civil servant says the money is in the infrastructure fund; no unpaid bills were settled.

Why. The sale cut the state stake to 35%, and the fund is meant for long-term projects.

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:00 GMT

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Kenya sold 65% of its pipeline operator to raise money for roads, rails and ports. Lawmakers now want proof that the cash is staying there.

Chris Kiptoo, the Treasury’s top civil servant as Principal Secretary, told the committee that the government offered 65% of its shares at Sh9 (Kenyan shillings) each between 19 January and 24 February 2026. The offer was fully subscribed and cut the state’s ownership to 35%, he said.

Net proceeds were Sh103.544 billion, the Principal Secretary said, while the Treasury’s earlier handover announcement in April gave Sh103.45 billion. Both figures round to about Sh103.5 billion, or roughly US$800 million at the 24 April rate of Sh128.3 per US$ (RT).

Committee chair Shurie Abdi, the MP for Balambala, asked for assurance that the money will back long-term development rather than settle pending bills, meaning unpaid government invoices, or manage government liabilities. A Treasury presentation had listed development spending, pending bills and liability management as possible uses.

Aden Daudi, the MP for Wajir East, said he was confused because he had believed the money was meant for the National Infrastructure Fund. He asked whether paying pending bills fits that fund’s purpose under the National Infrastructure Fund Act of 2026.

The entrance arch of the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya. (File photo)

Kiptoo answered that the whole sum was moved intact to the fund’s account at the Central Bank of Kenya, citing Section 49 of the Act. He said the fund has its own board and chief executive, that the money is invested in government securities earning more than 10%, and that the fund’s capital has grown to Sh349 billion (about US$2.7 billion at the same rate).

He said none of the pipeline proceeds has been used to settle pending bills. Chair Shurie Abdi pressed him to confirm that this is the actual use, because the earlier presentation read differently.

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The handover itself is documented. In April, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi received the proceeds at a ceremony and said they were held at the Central Bank of Kenya under the infrastructure fund’s account, to be used strictly for infrastructure.

The Treasury has said the fund aims to raise up to Sh5 trillion (about US$39 billion at the same rate) from domestic savings, capital markets, private investors and the monetisation of mature state assets. That ambition explains why MPs read the first large injection so closely.

What is still open is how the fund will choose its first projects and when it will publish a list. The Treasury’s own presentation had left room for uses beyond infrastructure, which is why the questions came.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the Kenya Pipeline IPO raise?

The Treasury puts the net proceeds at about Sh103.5 billion, roughly US$800 million, after the government sold 65% of its shares at Sh9 each. An IPO is an initial public offering of shares.

Where is the money now?

The Treasury says all of it was moved to the National Infrastructure Fund account at the Central Bank of Kenya, and none has been used for pending bills. It adds that the money is invested in government securities.

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Sources: National Treasury statements and presentation to the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee (treasury.go.ke); Parliament of Kenya (parliament.go.ke); Privatisation Authority; Central Bank of Kenya and RT for exchange rates; earlier Rio Times reports on the Dangote stake.

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