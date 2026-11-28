Kenya's regulator is asking the public what it should charge large users who want to buy electricity directly. The answer could reshape how the country's power market works.

File photo. The Olkaria V geothermal power station in Kenya’s Rift Valley, with pylons and a substation beside it, undated. Photo: Macabe5387, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Kenya Energy

Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the state energy regulator, has opened a public consultation on proposed wheeling charges. Wheeling is the fee for moving electricity across a grid owned by someone else, and comments are open until Friday 11 December 2026.

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The charges would let big factories and commercial users buy power directly from generators instead of only from Kenya Power, the state-controlled national utility. EPRA has not yet said at what levels it will finally set them.

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Key Facts Who. EPRA, Kenya’s state energy regulator, is consulting on grid fees for direct power buyers.

What. Fees for moving power over grids run by Kenya Power and KETRACO, the transmission company.

Where. Kenya’s national distribution and high-voltage transmission grids.

When. Comments close Friday 11 December 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Kenya’s regulator is asking the public what it should charge large users who want to buy electricity directly. The answer could reshape how the country’s power market works.

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The charges are part of the Energy (Electricity Market, Bulk Supply and Open Access) Regulations, 2026, which were gazetted on 8 May 2026. Under them, eligible large consumers can buy power from licensed generators or suppliers, while the electricity still travels over lines run by Kenya Power (the distribution network) and KETRACO, the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, which operates the high-voltage lines.

Access is limited at first to large consumers with a minimum load of 1 megavolt ampere (MVA, a unit of electrical capacity) on the distribution network and 10 MVA on the transmission network. The rules are meant for manufacturers and big commercial users.

A National Assembly committee gave the regulations conditional approval on Thursday 19 November 2026 after questioning EPRA Director General Edward Kinyua. Kinyua told lawmakers the reforms would end single-buyer dominance and make Kenya more competitive for manufacturers.

File photo. Steam rises from a geothermal power plant in the Olkaria field near Naivasha, Kenya, undated. Photo: Bbossoxx, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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A report of the draft framework puts the total charge at up to Ksh1.55 per kilowatt hour (kWh), about US$0.012 or 1.2 US cents at Ksh129.22 per US$1 on Friday 27 November 2026. Of that, Ksh0.95 (0.74 US cent) would go to the distribution network and Ksh0.60 (0.46 US cent) to the transmission network.

The same report says a Rural Electrification Programme levy of 5% of the value of the electricity transported and an EPRA levy of Ksh0.08 per kWh (about 0.06 US cent) would be added. On its example, 1,000 kWh sent through both networks would cost Ksh1,550 (US$12.0) before levies, and these amounts are as reported and not yet confirmed against EPRA’s own text.

The reported draft also splits the money between the grid owners: for transmission-only wheeling KETRACO would take 91% and Kenya Power 9%. Where both networks are used Kenya Power would take 57% and KETRACO 43%, with a minimum guaranteed network availability of 90% under firm (guaranteed-capacity) wheeling contracts.

Kenya Power has its own reason for caution. Its annual report says large commercial and industrial customers account for about 70% of the units it sells and about 60% of its sales revenue, and warns that open access brings new competitive dynamics.

For manufacturers and investors operating in Kenya, the cost of power is the figure to follow. The reported ceiling of about 1.2 US cents per kWh is a draft, and EPRA has not said whether it is the final proposal.

Reports say public forums are planned for 7 to 11 December 2026, though the venues are not known. The state-owned generator KenGen has said it wants to sell power directly to consumers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is wheeling?

It is the fee a power buyer pays for moving electricity across grids owned by others. In Kenya that means the networks run by Kenya Power and KETRACO.

Who could buy power directly?

At first only large consumers that meet the minimum load, mainly manufacturers and big commercial users. Smaller users are not covered at the start.

Are the reported charges final?

No. They come from a report of a draft, EPRA’s consultation is still open, and the regulator has not said where it will set the fees.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error