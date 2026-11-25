Kenya's main power distributor is rebuilding its workforce while a wave of retirements draws near.

File photo. The Olkaria V geothermal power station in Kenya’s Rift Valley, with pylons and a substation beside it, undated. Photo: Macabe5387, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

KENYA · ECONOMY · BRIEF

Kenya Power, the utility that runs the country’s electricity distribution network, expects 1,469 of its employees to retire between 2026 and 2030. Its annual report for the year to 30 June 2026 shows 11,203 staff against an approved establishment of 13,419, a gap of 2,216.

For US investors, the company’s shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya’s main stock market, and the Government of Kenya is its largest shareholder. The board approved the report on Thursday 17 September 2026, and it shows how fast the utility must rebuild its skills to keep the lights on.

Key Facts Who Kenya Power, the electricity distributor listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, expects 1,469 retirements by 2030.

The gap It has 11,203 staff against an approved 13,419, a shortfall of 2,216.

The response The company hired 1,154 people in the year to 30 June 2026.

Next The report gives no date for the next hiring round.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Kenya’s main power distributor is rebuilding its workforce while a wave of retirements draws near.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The utility says its workforce shrank over the past five years through retirements and other natural attrition, which raised the risk of losing skills. In the year to June 2026, 655 people left, an attrition rate of 5.8%.

The company responded by recruiting 1,154 employees in customer relations, legal, security and field operations. More than 430 of them were graduate engineers, the first large graduate engineering intake in almost eight years.

Headcount rose from 10,582 a year earlier to 11,203, and the average age fell from 46 to 41.86 years. About 6,683 employees, about 60%, are now under 45.

The younger workforce is timely, because the company’s annual review in the report says about 1,400 employees will retire over the next three years. Of those, 62% are technicians and craftsmen, the people who repair lines and transformers.

Joseph Siror, Managing Director and chief executive of Kenya Power, has attributed the loss of engineers mainly to retirement and to engineers leaving to study abroad. The utility says it has recruited a substantial number of engineers recently to ease the gap, but not enough to replace those lost over five years.

In June 2026 Kenya Power contracted what it calls an Integrated Talent Architecture, a plan for skills, leadership assessment and succession. It is paid for under the GREEN Programme, short for Green and Resilient Expansion of Energy, which the World Bank finances through its International Development Association, its concessional lending arm.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The programme also supported the development of 428 employees in the year. The report says recruitment and succession planning will now favour critical skills and under-resourced regions.

The workload keeps growing while the staff gap closes. The distribution network grew 3.65% to 344,116 km by June 2026, from 331,999 km a year earlier, and the company connected 411,710 new customers.

The two retirement figures cover different periods, about 1,400 over three years and 1,469 over 2026 to 2030. The report does not give a year-by-year schedule or say when the next hiring round will open.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Kenya Power thermal contracts flagged by the auditor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does Kenya Power’s Staff Gap Matter?

Technicians repair faults and connect customers, so a thin workforce can slow both. The company says it is hiring and training to close the gap.

What Is the GREEN Programme?

It is a Kenyan power-sector programme financed by the World Bank. Kenya Power uses it to pay for succession planning and staff development.

Sources: The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC, Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2026, approved 17 September 2026; statements by Managing Director Joseph Siror.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error