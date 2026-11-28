A press report on a copy of the draft budget says it adds a small fee on every drink container and hits soft drinks harder than beer.

Shipping containers and cranes at the port of Douala, the gateway for much of Cameroon's trade. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Alessandro Aceri, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cameroon Budget

Cameroon’s draft 2027 budget would add a stamp duty of 5 FCFA (less than one US cent) on every bottle, can or pack of drinks sold, according to a copy of the bill reported on Saturday 28 November 2026. The government has not published the bill, so the measures remain unofficial.

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The draft would also end a 10% tax discount on soft drinks and add 50 FCFA (about US$0.08) a litre on locally made ones, while the extra duty on beer is rewritten in a new form. FCFA, the Central African CFA franc, converts at about 599 per US dollar on 28 November 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Cameroon’s government and the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI), the tax authority.

What. Press report: draft 2027 budget adds a 5 FCFA stamp duty per bottle and heavier soft-drink taxes.

Where. Cameroon; the bill goes to the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

When. Budget session opened 10 November 2026; no vote date is known.

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:45 GMT

A press report on a copy of the draft budget says it adds a small fee on every drink container and hits soft drinks harder than beer.

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The stamp duty would apply to every bottle, can, pack or individual package, whatever its size, and would also cover tobacco products. Consumers would pay it, while local makers and importers would collect it, according to the report on the draft.

The state would spend 60% of the proceeds on fiscal marking, a system of tax stamps that tracks production, and 40% on fighting fraud and smuggling. Those shares come from the same reading of the draft and no official has confirmed them.

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Beer would keep its 25% excise, a tax on specific goods, but the extra fixed levy would change form. Instead of 75 FCFA (about US$0.13) on a 65-centilitre bottle and 37.5 FCFA (about US$0.06) on a 33-centilitre bottle, it would be 115 FCFA a litre for all beers.

File photo, 2016: traffic on a street in Douala, Cameroon’s port and commercial city. Photo: Bmnda, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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By our arithmetic, the new rate works out at about the same amount on a 65-centilitre bottle as today’s rule. The beer levy therefore looks unchanged on paper, and the main new cost on beer would be the stamp duty.

Soft drinks take the sharpest hit, because the draft removes their 10% discount on the taxable base for excise and adds 50 FCFA a litre on local ones. Imported soft drinks already pay 250 FCFA (about US$0.42) a litre, and that rate would stay.

For a one-litre local soda, the new levy and the stamp duty together add 55 FCFA (about US$0.09), before ending the 10% discount. Water, wine, whisky, champagne and other spirits face only the stamp duty, according to the same account.

The bar owners’ union, Syndebarcam, wrote to President Paul Biya on 27 November that the measures could push a bottle of beer up by 50 to 100 FCFA (about US$0.08 to US$0.17) or more, and some beers to between 800 and 900 FCFA (about US$1.34 to US$1.50). It fears lower sales, more contraband from Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Earlier reporting on 25 November put the government’s target at about 50 billion FCFA (about US$83 million) a year in extra revenue, after tough talks with brewers in Douala, the commercial capital, in August. The yield of the measures now in the draft is not yet stated.

A senior official of the DGI said on 25 November that “the bill will be public very soon and the adjustments will be discussed with Parliament, which will decide”. He added that a price rise would be borne by consumers rather than by companies.

Cameroon’s National Assembly opened its November budget session on Tuesday 10 November 2026, under a calendar set by the president of the Senate, the upper house, and the finance bill is to be examined there. No vote date is known, and the government has not published the bill.

Deputies who examine the bill face voters in legislative and municipal elections on Sunday 7 February 2027, as our earlier report on the vote explains. A senior tax official’s remark that Parliament decides leaves the final shape of these taxes open.

More: Cameroon news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cameroon raising beer taxes?

Not officially. The draft is unpublished, and the Assembly decides after debate.

Which drinks are hit hardest?

Locally made soft drinks, according to the draft as reported. Beer’s fixed levy is rewritten at almost the same level, and water, wine and spirits face only the stamp duty.

Who would pay more?

A tax official says consumers would bear any price rise, while the bar owners’ union warns of lower sales.

Sources Draft 2027 finance bill of Cameroon, as reported on 28 November 2026 (not yet published); General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) official, statement of 25 November 2026; Syndebarcam (bar owners’ union), letter to President Paul Biya, 27 November 2026; Senate of Cameroon, session calendar of 12 October 2026; Exchange rate 599.34 FCFA per US dollar, 28 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error