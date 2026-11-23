A court has declined to freeze the stake, but it has not decided whether the share sales were lawful.

Kenya’s High Court has refused, for now, to stop an entity linked to Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote from dealing with its 24.76% stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC). Justice Patricia Nyaundi ruled that the petition by activist Francis Awino is “not an appropriate matter for the grant of ex-parte orders”, meaning orders given without hearing the other side.

For US investors, the ruling keeps a new Nigerian shareholder on track to take a board seat at the operator of Kenya’s main fuel pipeline, which runs from the port of Mombasa. It does not decide whether the share sales were lawful.

Key Facts What Kenya’s High Court refused urgent orders to freeze a Dangote-linked stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

Stake 24.76% bought for KES 42.5 billion (about US$327 million) in October.

Next Replies due Friday 27 November; court mention Monday 30 November.

As of Monday 23 November 2026

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KENYA · BRIEF

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A court has declined to freeze the stake, but it has not decided whether the share sales were lawful.

Awino asked the court to freeze the stake until it rules on whether public institutions were properly authorised to buy KPC shares in the March public offering and sell them in October. The buyer, Greenview Oil Trading Corp, a company reported to be linked to Dangote, paid KES 42.5 billion (about US$327 million at 129.93 shillings per US dollar) in a single large share deal on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in October.

The sellers were eight public-sector pension funds and institutions, among them the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Kenya’s state pension fund. After the sale, the buyer is the second-largest holder, behind the Kenyan government’s 35% and ahead of Uganda’s 20.15%, held through its national oil company.

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The judge told Awino to serve Dangote’s side, KPC and the Attorney-General, the government’s chief legal adviser, who must file responses by Friday 27 November. The court will mention the case on Monday 30 November, two days before KPC’s annual general meeting on Wednesday 2 December 2026.

KPC’s meeting notice of 11 November says the NSSF loses its board seat and Greenview may nominate one director. Our earlier report on that board change is linked below, and the court has not yet said whether it will hear the full case before the meeting.

More: Kenya Pipeline board changes before the 2 December meeting, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Buyer Still Use the KPC Stake?

Yes, for now. The court did not grant the freeze Francis Awino asked for, so the shares stay with the buyer until the case is decided.

When Is the Next Court Date?

Responses are due on Friday 27 November and the case is mentioned on Monday 30 November. KPC’s shareholder meeting follows on Wednesday 2 December.

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.

Sources: Kenya High Court (Milimani), directions of Justice Patricia Nyaundi on the petition by Francis Awino, November 2026; Kenya Pipeline Company, notice of annual general meeting, 11 November 2026; Nairobi Securities Exchange, block trade in KPC shares, October 2026.

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